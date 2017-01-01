Nessun risultato
In Evidenza
Categorie
- Categorie principali
- Animali fantastici e dove trovarli
-
Attori
Aaron Eckhart Adam Driver Adrien Brody Al Pacino Alexander Skarsgard Amanda Seyfried Amy Adams Andrew Garfield Angelina Jolie Anne Hathaway Anthony Hopkins Arnold Schwarzenegger Ashton Kutcher Ben Affleck Ben Stiller Benedict Cumberbatch Benicio Del Toro Bill Murray Bill Skarsgard Brad Pitt Bradley Cooper Bruce Willis Cameron Diaz Cate Blanchett Catherine Zeta-Jones Channing Tatum Charlize Theron Chloë Moretz Chris Evans Chris Hemsworth Christian Bale Christina Ricci Christoph Waltz Clive Owen Colin Farrell Dakota Fanning Daniel Craig Daniel Day-Lewis Daniel Radcliffe Denzel Washington Eddie Redmayne Edward Norton Emily Blunt Emma Thompson Emma Watson Eva Green Evangeline Lilly Ewan McGregor Gary Oldman Gemma Arterton George Clooney Gerard Butler Gwyneth Paltrow Halle Berry Harrison Ford Helena Bonham Carter Henry Cavill Hugh Jackman Ian McKellen Jack Black Jack Nicholson Jake Gyllenhaal James Franco Jamie Foxx Jason Statham Javier Bardem Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Lawrence Jeremy Irons Jeremy Renner Jesse Eisenberg Jessica Alba Jessica Biel Jessica Chastain Jim Carrey Joaquin Phoenix John Cusack John Malkovich John Travolta Johnny Depp Jude Law Julia Roberts Julianne Moore Juliette Binoche Justin Timberlake Kate Winslet Kathy Bates Keira Knightley Kevin Spacey Kirsten Dunst Kristen Stewart Kristin Scott Thomas Léa Seydoux Leonardo DiCaprio Liam Neeson Lindsay Lohan Margot Robbie Marilyn Monroe Marion Cotillard Mark Ruffalo Matt Damon Matthew McConaughey Megan Fox Meryl Streep Michael Fassbender Michael Keaton Mickey Rourke Mila Kunis Morgan Freeman Naomi Watts Natalie Portman Nicolas Cage Nicole Kidman Noomi Rapace Orlando Bloom Owen Wilson Penelope Cruz Philip Seymour Hoffman Rachel McAdams Ralph Fiennes Richard Linklater Robert De Niro Robert Downey, Jr. Robert Pattinson Robin Williams Russell Crowe Ryan Gosling Ryan Reynolds Salma Hayek Sam Worthington Samuel L. Jackson Sandra Bullock Scarlett Johansson Sean Penn Sharon Stone Shia LaBeouf Stanley Tucci Sylvester Stallone Taylor Lautner Tobey Maguire Tom Cruise Tom Hanks Tom Hardy Tom Hiddleston Uma Thurman Vanessa Hudgens Viggo Mortensen Vin Diesel Vincent Cassel Viola Davis Will Smith Willem Dafoe Zac Efron
-
Cineblog rubriche
Anticipazioni Attualità Box Office Che fine ha fatto...? Cine Contest Cine FestivalBara Cine-Dizionario e Storia del Cinema Cineblog Consiglia Cineblog Sconsiglia Cinema News Cineteca Classifiche Cloni e Citazioni Colonne sonore Compleanni e Anniversari Curiosità Dg-Image Dichiarazioni Download Dvd e Blu-Ray Film al cinema Film da guardare online gratis Film da Vedere Film in TV Filmografie Frasi di Film Gadget e Action Figures General Giochi Gossip Hardware e Prodotti Il CercaFilm In videoteca Interviste Inviati Speciali Le Locations Le Scene Cult Libere Visioni Libri Lutti M@il dei Lettori Nascite P2p Podcast Risorse Riviste Rubrica Cine/Vision Segnalazioni Sexy Zone Sondaggi Spazio Hot Speciali SPOILER Star Trash e Cult de Sac Top&Flop Un film al giorno Uno sguardo all'originale Varie Vignette di Andrea Lupo Vignette/Wallpaper di Ciemmerre Web Weblogs
- Cinema
- Cinema per anno
-
Dizionario dei film
...E fuori nevica! 100 Bulletts 12 anni schiavo 1984 2 euro l'ora 20.000 leghe sotto i mari 20th Century Women 24 Hours to Live 300 L'alba di un impero 478 5 è il numero perfetto 7 Days 7 minuti 90 Church 99 Homes A Bigger Splash A Cure for Wellness A gentile richiesta A grande richiesta A Hologram for the King A Most Violent Year A Napoli non piove mai A proposito di Davis A Storm in the Stars A Tale Dark and Grimm A Tor Bella Monaca non piove mai A Walk Among the Tombstones A Willing Patriot Abbraccialo per me Accabadora Act of God Adaline - L'eterna giovinezza Adventure Time Africa After Earth Agent 47 Agura Trat Air Akira Alexander and the Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day Alice + Frida Forever Alice attraverso lo specchio Alien Nation (remake) Alien: Covenant Alita: Battle Angel All Roads Lead to Rome All We Had Allacciate le cinture Alle Montagne Della Follia Alpha Squad Seven Alvin Superstar 4 Always on my mind America Pastoral - Pastorale Americana American Blood American Hustle American Nightmare American Sniper Americanah Amici come noi Amityville (prequel 2015) Amy Anche i Ricchi Servono And so it Goes Andiamo a quel paese Android Andron Aneddoti Kids Animal Crackers Animali fantastici e dove trovarli Animali Notturni Anni felici Annie Anomalisa Ant-Man 2 Anthropoid Antonia Anubis Arance e Martello Arma Letale 5 Army of One Arrivano i prof Arrivano i Sister Artemis Fowl As Above So Below Ashby Asino Vola Assassinio sull'Orient Express (remake) Assolo Asterix e il Regno degli Dei Astro Boy (live action) Aurora Rising Autobahn Automata Avengelyne B.O.O.: Bureau of Otherworldly Operations Babbo bastardo 2 Babbo Natale non viene da nord Baby Driver Bad Ass 3 Bad Boys 4 Bad Little Kid Bad Romance Bad Teacher 2 Balle Spaziali - il sequel Barbershop 3 Barely Lethal Barriere (Fences) Bastille Day Battle Angel Alita Battling Boy Beekle Belle & Sebastien 2 Belle e Sebastien Belli di papà Benvenuto Presidente Berserk Bestie senza una patria Beyond Skyline Beyond the Sun Bianco Bienvenido al mundo Big Eyes Big Game Big Hero 6 Big Hero 6 - il sequel Big Little Lies Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk Birth of the Dragon Black Count - Il diario segreto del conte di Montecristo Black Hole Black Lung Black Mass Black Phantom Blackbird Blackhat Blackout Blade 4 Blair Witch Blink Blob (remake) Blood and Champagne Blood Brothers Blood Mountain Blood on Snow Blue Thunder - Tuono Blu (remake) Board Beware the Night Bob: The Musical Bollywood Superstar Monkey Boo! A Madea Halloween Book of Life Border Guards Born to Run Boss Baby Boston Strangler Boy Scouts vs Zombies Boychoir Boyhood 2 Brain on Fire Brewster's Millions - Bridget Jones's Baby Bright Brilliance Brimstome Brimstone Brisby e il Segreto del Nimh Brooklyn Bridge Brooklyn senza madre - Motherless Brooklyn Brownie Wise Brutti e cattivi Buoni a nulla Burying the Ex Business or Pleasure By the Sea Byzantium Caffè Cake Calvario Camp X-Ray Can You Ever Forgive Me Can't Touch This Candy Store Captain America: Civil War Captain Fantastic Captain Marvel Captain Nemo Captain of the Gate Captured Carol Carrie Pilby Cars 3 Cattivissimo Me 2 Cena tra amici Cenerentola Cercando Alaska Charlie’s Angels Che strano chiamarsi Federico Che vuoi che sa Chef Chesil Beach Chi è Jake Ellis? Chi m'ha visto Chiamami Francesco Child 44 Choose Your Own Adventure Christ the Lord: Out of Egypt Chronicle 2 Chrononauts Ci vuole un fisico Ciao Brother Ciao sono Maria Cimitero Vivente (remake) Cip e Ciop Città di carta Civil War - il film Classe Z Cleopatra Cliffhanger (Remake) Cloro Coco Cold Cold Comfort Colette Colombiana 2 Colossal Colpi di fortuna Come d'Incanto 2 Come Sunday Coming Home Confusi e felici Conoscerete la nostra velocità - You Shall Know Our Velocity Console Wars Corri Giulio corri Counting by 7s Cowboy Ninja Viking Creed Creed 2 Criminal Activities Crimson Peak Crudelia Daddy’s Home Dalida Dallas Buyers Club Damascus Cover Dante's Inferno Dare Me Dark Places - Nei luoghi Oscuri Daughter of Smoke & Bone Dawn of the Planet of the Apes Day After Day Men Deadpool 2 Death Note: Willem Dafoe si è aggiunto al cast di Death Note Demon House Denaro Nero - Black Money Desierto Di là dal fiume e tra gli alberi Di tutti i colori Die Hard 6 Die Hardest Dino-Riders District 10 Diversamente family Doc Savage Dodge & Twist Dodgeball 2 Dog Eat Dog - Cane Mangia Cane Dolci colline di sangue - The Monster of Florence Dominion Don't Mess with Texas Don’t Knock Twice Dopo la guerra Dove chi entra urla Dove non ho mai abitato Down a Dark Hall Down to a Sunless Sea Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas Dracula Untold Dragon Trainer 2 Dragon Trainer 3 Dreadstar Dredd 2 Dumbo East End Edge of tomorrow Edge of Tomorrow 2 El Presidente Eliza Graves Elysium Emergence Emma Emperor Empire Rising - Il grattacielo dell’Impero Ender's Game Entity (remake) Epic Fail Epsilon Escobar (biopic) Ever After High Everest Every Good Boy Does Fine Exit 147 Exodus Explorers (remake) Extinction Eye in the Sky Ezekiel Moss Fables Fairyland Fake Psychics Fallen Farscape Fast and Furious 10 Fathers and Daughters Fausto e furio Felicissime Condoglianze Ferrante Fever Ferrari Festa di una famiglia allargata Final Portrait Finding Dory Fire and Ice Five Nights at Freddy’s Flash Boys Flash Gordon Fleming Fletch (Remake) Floors Flying Horse Focus Fool Me Once For the Dogs Forever Interrupted Fortunata Forty Thieves Foxcatcher Franny Fratelli Unici Fraulein Frozen Fuck You Prof Fuga di cervelli Fuga per la Vittoria (Remake) Fuocoammare Fury G.I. Joe 3 Game of Thrones - il Film Game Therapy Gears of War Generazione X 2 Genies Get On Up Ghost Train (Remake Usa) Ghostgirl Ghostman Gigantic Gli ebrei allo zoo di Varsavia Gli Incredibili 2 Gli sdraiati Gli Uccelli (Remake) Gli ultimi saranno ultimi Go Down Together Go Like Hell God's Pocket Gone Girl 2 Good Kill Good People Goon 2 Gotti Grace di Monaco Gran Turismo Gravity Green Lantern Gremlins (reboot) Groove Tails Gummy Bear Gunman Hail Caesar Halloween 3D Halloween Returns Hamilton - il musical Hansel and Gretel 2 Happily Ever After Happy Smekday! Harry and the Butler Harry Potter Hastag Haunted Mansion Head Into the Woods Heart Beat 3D Heart of the Sea He’s F-ing Perfect Hercules - Il guerriero Hercules 3D Heroes Kindergarten High School Musical 4 High Wire Act Highlander (remake) Hit-Girl Ho ucciso Napoleone Hocus Pocus 2 Home Home is Burning Honeymoon with Harry Hop Frog Horns Horrible Bosses 2 Hostils Hot Stuff the Little Devil Hot Wheels Hotel Transylvania 2 House in the Sky Houses of Deceit How It Was When the Past Went Away How to Be Single - E' bello farsi inseguire How to Talk to Girls at Parties Humandroid Hunger Games - Il canto della rivolta Hunger Games - Il canto della rivolta Parte 1 Hunger Games – La ragazza di fuoco I Am Chippendales I Bambini Sanno I coloni di Catan I corpi estranei I Croods 2 I diari di Nikki la frana - Dork Diaries I Dragonieri di Pern I Figli dell'Imperatore - The Emperor’s Children I figli della notte I Flintstones I Frankenstein I Heard You Paint Houses - l'Irlandese I Kill Giants I Mercenari 4 I Muppet 2 I nostri ragazzi I Origins I Pinguini di Madagascar I principianti I promessi I Pronipoti I Puffi 3 I racconti del brivido I Saw the Devil (Remake) I Saw the Light I segreti di Osage County I Sinistri Sei I terribili due Idol's Eye Il caso Spotlight Il centro del mondo Il Cerchio Il Condominio Il contagio Il Corvo Il crimine non va in pensione Il Cristo di Gamala Il demone sotto la pelle - Shivers Il Diario di Anna Frank Il fantasma di Canterville Il figlio di Saul Il film Il flauto magico Il Fuggitivo (sequel/remake) Il Gatto con gli Stivali 2 Il giardino delle farfalle notturne Il giocatore - Rounders 2 Il gioco di Gerald Il giorno dei trifidi Il giovane favoloso Il mangiatore di pietre Il manoscritto Il meglio di Me – The Best of Me Il mio amico Nanuk Il mosaico di Parsifal Il mostro della laguna nera (remake) Il nome del figlio Il nostro traditore tipo Il padre della sposa 3 Il Papa della gente Il paradiso per davvero - Heaven is for Real Il permesso Il peso della farfalla Il pianeta delle Scimmie 3 Il piccolo principe Il premio Il pretore Il professor cenerentolo Il Profeta - remake Il quinto Beatle. La storia di Brian Epstein Il ragazzo invisibile Il Ricatto Il ricco il povero e il maggiordomo Il Rifugio - The Shack Il sapore del successo Il Segreto Il signore degli anelli e Lo Hobbit Il sogno del Califfo Il sud è niente Il viaggio di Arlo Il viaggio di Norm Il violinista della regina Imagine Imagine Agents In dubious battle In grazia di Dio In the future In the Heart of the Sea In the Lost Lands In viaggio con Adele Incompresa Inconceivable Indovina chi viene a Natale? Infernet Inherent Vice Inherit the Earth Inhumans Inner City Inside Out Insidious 3 Intelligent Life Interstellar Into the Woods Inversion Io Arlecchino Io che amo solo te Io prima di te Io sono Leggenda (reboot) Io, Daniel Blake Irrational Man It - il Film It's a small world Italiano medio It’s What I Do Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Jackie Jacqueline Ess James Bond 007 Jason Bourne Jersey Boys Jonny Quest (film live-action) Joyland Jumanji 2 Jungle Jungle Cruise Jupiter - Il destino dell'universo Jurassic Park 5 Kane & Lynch Karate Kid 2 Keeping Up with the Joneses Kick-Ass 3 Kidnap Kidnapping Freddy Heineken Kill Bill 3 Kill Me Three Times Kill the Messenger Kill The Trumpet Player King Harald King of the Kastle Kitchen Sink Knights of the Round Table Knock Knock Kojak Kung Fu L' invito - In a Dark Dark Wood L'abbiamo fatta grossa L'abitudine alla bellezza L'accademia dei vampiri L'Alchimista L'altro uomo - Delitto per delitto (remake) L'amico di scorta L'amore a domicilio L'amore bugiardo - Gone Girl L'Ape Maia L'Armata delle Tenebre 2 L'esigenza di unirmi ogni volta con te L'esilarante mistero del papà scomparso - Fortunately L'estate Addosso L'Implacabile 2 L'incredibile viaggio del fachiro che restò chiuso in un armadio Ikea L'Inferno di Dante L'innesto L'intrepido L'inverno di Frankie Machine L'isola del dottor Moreau L'Isola senza Nome - Ade: A Love Story L'ispettore Gadget L'Odissea L'ombra dello scorpione L'ora Legale L'ultima parola - La vera storia di Dalton Trumbo L'ultimo desiderio L'ultimo infiltrato Una storia vera L'ultimo vampiro L'unico e insuperabile Ivan - The One and Only Ivan L'uomo che comprò la luna L'uomo di neve L'Uomo Invisibile - remake L'Uomo Tigre La banda dei miracoli La banda dei tre La battaglia degli imperi - Dragon Blade La buca La Cena - The Dinner La dolce vita La famiglia Addams La famiglia Sollazzo La Fattoria degli Animali La fattoria dei giorni felici - Green Acres La felicità è un sistema complesso La Foresta - The Thicket La foresta dei sogni - Sea of Trees La fuga di Logan La gatta Cenerentola La gente che sta bene La Gente delle Dieci - The Ten O'Clock People La gente felice legge e beve caffè La giovinezza La grande bellezza La grande scommessa La grande seduzione La leggenda degli uomini straordinari (reboot) La Luna è una severa maestra - The Moon is a Harsh Mistress La mia classe La moglie di Frankenstein - remake La nona vita di Louis Drax La nostra terra La notte del giudizio - Election Year La Pantera Rosa La peggiore vacanza della mia vita La prigione di Bobbio La prima luce La prima volta di mia figlia La Profezia dell'Armadillo La quinta stagione La ragazza che giocava con il fuoco La Ragazza del Treno La ragazza nella nebbia La regina dei castelli di carta La regina della neve La Ricompensa del Gatto La risposta è nelle stelle - The Longest Ride La saga di Guerre Stellari La saga di Twilight La scelta La scuola più bella del mondo La sindrome di Antonio La società letteraria di Guernsey La solita commedia L'inferno La Spada nella Roccia - live-action La storia del toro Ferdinando La tenerezza La teoria del tutto La terra dei santi La terra dell'abbastanza La tigre e il Dragone 2 La valle dell'Eden La variabile umana La verità sta in cielo La verità sul caso Harry Quebert La vita possibile Labor of Love Lanterna Verde Larrikins Las Madres Lasciati andare Latin Lover Laurel and Hardy LBJ - biopic Le due verità Le frise ignoranti Le leggi del desiderio Le meraviglie Le parole tra di noi Left Behind Legacy of Secrecy LEGO's Ninjago Lei - Her Life Life on the Road - The Office Little Accidents Little Rootie Tootie Live me back Lo Hobbit - La battaglia delle cinque armate Lo Hobbit - La desolazione di Smaug Lo scudo di Talos Lo stagista inaspettato Logan Luck London Town Lone Survivor Loomis Fargo Lore Loro Loro Chi? Love & Friendship (Lady Susan) Love May Fail Lovelace Lubo Luckiest Girl Alive Lucy Lucy 2 Lui è tornato Lumberjanes Luna e l'altra Ma che bella sorpresa Ma ma Ma tu di che segno sei? Macbeth Machete Kills in Space Madagascar 4 Made in China Napoletano Made in Italy Madness - remake Maggie Magic Camp Magic in the Moonlight Magic Mike XXL Mal de Pierres - Mal di pietre Malarazza Maleficent Maleficent 2 Mama 2 Man in the Dark Man of Steel 2 Man of Tai Chi Manchester by the Sea Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom Manga di Tsugumi Ohba e Taleeshi Obata che presto diverrà cinema hollywoodiano. Dafoe andrà ad indossare i panni di Ryuk Manglehorn Manimal Maradonapolis Marco Polo Marigold Hotel 2 Marita Martin Luther King - BIOPIC Martino dove sei? Marwencol Mary Poppins Returns Mary Queen of Scots Massacre in the Himalayas Match Maker Matrimonio al sud Matrix 4-5-6 Mattatoio N.5 Max Steel Maya Lord McFarland Mean Business on North Ganson Street Mean Moms Medusa Melbourne Memento - remake Memphis Men Who Kill Men Women and Children Meraviglioso Boccaccio Metal Gear Solid Mezzogiorno meno un quarto Mi chiamo Maya Mia madre Michelle Darnell Micro Micronations Midnight Delivery Midnight Sun - Sole di mezzanotte Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates Mile 22 Miles Ahead Mille volte addio Millennium - La ragazza che giocava con il fuoco Millennium - La regina dei castelli di carta Million Dollar Arm Mimi il principe delle tenebre Mio papà Mirafiori Lunapark Miss You Already Mission: Blacklist Mission: Impossible 5 Mission: Impossible 6 Mississippi Grind Moglie e marito Mojave Monolith Monopoli Monster High Monster Trucks Monte Montezuma Monuments Men Mortdecai Mother Motorcade Move That Body Mr Cobbler e la bottega magica Mr. Church Mr. Holmes Mr. Peabody & Sherman Mr. Right Mrs. Doubtfire 2 Mucche senza campo Mulan (film live-action) Mumbai Musical My father Jack My Little Pony Mystica Napoli velata Narc Narco-Sub Narnia: La Sedia d’Argento Nasty Baby Natale al Sud Natale è sempre Natale Natale col boss National Treasure 3 Nato a Casal di Principe Ne' Giulietta ne' Romeo Need for Speed 2 Nel cuore del Mare - The Lifeboat Nessuno come noi Nessuno si salva da solo Nico Niente è possibile Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale Night of the Living Dead Origins 3D Nimona - film Ninna Nanna - Lullaby No Escape No Exit Noah Noble Assassin Noi 4 Noi e la Giulia Noi marziani - Martian Time-Slip Noi siamo grandi come la vita - Love Letters to the Dead Nome di donna Non è come pensi Non è un paese per giovani Non c'è due senza te Non c'è Kampo Non dirlo a mamma Non dirlo a nessuno (remake) Non si ruba a casa dei ladri Nonni bastardi Nonno Scatenato Northmen – A Viking Saga Nosferatu - il remake Nottingham & Hood Nove lune e mezzo November Criminals Nymphomaniac Oceania - Moana Oceans' Eight Office Christmas Party Official Secrets Ogni maledetto natale Ognuno muore solo - Alone in Berlin Okja Old Boy Oltre i limiti - The Outer Limits Onda su onda Orgoglio e Pregiudizio e Zombie Orphan Train - Le cose che non so di te Ouija Our Brand Is Crisis Out of The Outsider Out of This World Paddington 2 Paddington Bear Pale Blue Dot Pan Pane e Burlesque Pantera Nera Paranormal Activity 5 Pasolini Passengers Past Due Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 Pay the Ghost Pazza Idea – Xenia Peeps Per amore vostro Perdersi - Still Alice Perdonami Leonard Peacock Peregrine’s Home for Peculiars Perez Perfetti sconosciuti Permission Perry Mason - il film Pets - vita da animali Pez - il film Phantasmagoria Phineas and Ferb Più buio di mezzanotte non può fare Piccoli crimini coniugali Pilgrim Pinocchio Pitch Perfect 3 Pizza e datteri Planes: Fire & Rescue Play-Doh - il film Poe Must Die Point Break - il Remake Poli opposti Poltergeist Posh Prima Prima di lunedì Principe Azzurro Principessa Mononoke Processo a Mata Hari Prof! Professione pericolo - The Fall Guy Project Delirium Project XX Qualcosa di sinistro sta per accadere (remake) Quando l'amore va in campagna Quasimodo Queen & Country Queen of Hearts Queen of Katwe Queen of the Desert Queen of the Tearling Quello che non uccide Questi giorni Questioni di Karma Quo vado R.I.P.D. Rabbia. Una biografia orale di Buster Casey Race - Il colore della vittoria Rally Car Rambo V Rampage Rasputin Reach Me Real Steel 2 Reclaim Red 3 Red Blooded American Red Rising Regina Rossa - Red Queen Regression Replicas Resta anche domani Revival Ricchi di fantasia Ricky and the Flash Ricky Stanicky Ricordi? Riddick 4 Ride Rimetti a noi i nostri debiti Ritorno all'Avana Robin Hood: Origins Robinù Robocop RoboDog Robotech Rochester Rock the Kasbah Rocketman Rodham Romeo and Juliet: The War Room Roseanna Rosewater Rosso Mille Miglia Rudy Valentino Divo dei divi Run the Tide Rupture Sabotage Salvo San Andreas San Andreas 2 Sanctuary Sapore di Te Sausage Party Saving Mr. Banks Scary Stories Scemo e più Scemo 2 Sconnessi Scooby-Doo Scouts vs Zombies Scuola di Polizia (remake/reboot) Scusate se esisto Se chiudo gli occhi non sono più qui Se Dio vuole Se mi lasci non vale Sebastian X Second Born Seconda primavera Section 6 Sei mai stata sulla luna? Selfless Selling Time Sempre con me - A Three Dog Life Senza nessuna pietà Set Fire to the Stars Sette Minuti Seventh Son Sex Tape Shadowhunters – Città di cenere Shadows Shakespeare in Love 2 Shanghai Dawn Shantaram Sharknado 2: The Second One Sharknado 4 Shaun the Sheep Movie She's All That - Kiss Me (Remake) Shedd Sherlock Gnomes Shovel Ready Shrek Si accettano miracoli Si alza il vento Sicario Sights of Death Silencio Sils Maria Sin City: A Dame to Kill For Sing Sinister 2 Sinistri Sei Sister - Sorella Sister Act (remake) Sister Cities Skull Island: Blood of the King Skyscraper Sleeper Slingshot Smash and Grab Smetto Quando Voglio 2 – Masterclass Smetto Quando Voglio 3 – Ad Honorem Snitch Snowpiercer So cosa hai fatto (Remake) Soap Opera Soldato Giulia agli ordini - Private Benjamin Soldiers of the sun Sole a catinelle Solo Dio perdona Solo gli amanti sopravvivono Song' e Napule Sonic Sorta Like a Rockstar Sotto il burqa Sotto una buona stella Source Code 2 Southpaw Sparrow Spawn Spiderman Spinning Gold Splinter Cell Spongebob - Fuori dall'acqua SpongeBob 3 Spy's Kid Squirrels Squirrels to the Nuts St. James Place Star Blazers Star Trek Beyond Stargirl - il film Stasera mi butto State Like Sleep Stealing Cars Stelle di latta. Descender Steve Jobs Stockholm Pennsylvania Storie della tua vita Storie pazzesche Storie sospese Story of Your Life Straight Outta Compton Straight Outta Compton 2 Stretch Armstrong - Mr. Muscolo Stronger Struck by Rights Suburra Suicide Squad 2 Sundowning Superbago Supercar - Knight Rider Supercondriaco Survivor Susan Cooper Suspension Sweet Blood Of Jesus Tag Brothers Take Down Taken 3 Tales of Halloween Ted 2 Ted 3 Tell Tempesta Tempo instabile con probabili schiarite Term Life Terminator Genisys Tetra Vaal Thank You For Your Service Thérèse Raquin The 11th The 33 The 5th Wave - la Quinta Onda The Adderall Diaries - Troppa Vita The Amazing Spider-Man 4 The American The Aquariums of Pyongyang The Avengers 4 The Bad Batch The Basis of Sex The Batman The Belko Experiment The Billionaire’s Vinegar The Black Hole The Bombing The Boxtrolls The Boy Next Door The Boy Who Drew Monsters The Breach The Brian Banks Story The Brits are Coming The Candy Store The Cartel The Code The Coldest City The Comedian The Congress The Conjuring - Il caso Enfield The Crossing The Current War The D-Train The Danish Girl The Destroyer The Devil in the Kitchen The Diary of a Teenage Girl The Dig The Disappointments Room The Disaster Artist The End of the Tour The Equalizer The Equalizer 2 The Escapist (remake) The ExpendaBelles - Le Mercenarie The Expendables 4 - I Mercenari 4 The Face of an Angel The Fault in Our Stars The Favorite The Final Girls The Finest Hours The Foreigner The Forest The Forever War - La Guerra Eterna The Fraggle Rock The Gambler (remake) The Girl Before The Giver - il Donatore The Glass Castle - Il Castello di Vetro The Godmother The Gone World The Good House The Good Lord Bird The Good Nurse The Grand Budapest Hotel The Green Inferno The Green Inferno 2 The Grudge (reboot) The Harlem Hellfighters The Hateful Eight The Hitman's Bodyguard The House That Jack Built The Human Centipede III The Hundred-Foot Journey The Hunt The Hunt for El Chapo The Idolmaker Remake The Imitation Game - L'enigma di un genio The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells The Incal The Incredible Mr. Limpet - L'ammiraglio è uno strano pesce The Infinite Horizon The Intern's Handbook The Invisible Boy The Invisible Woman The Jungle Book: Origins The Kaiser’s Last Kiss The Killer The Killer Next Door The Lamb The Last 5 Years The Last Space The Last Witch Hunter The Layover The Legend of Barney Thompson The Lego Movie The LEGO Movie 2 The Liar’s Ball The Limehouse Golem The Line The Lone Ranger The Lonely Island - Il film The Long Midnight of Barney Thomson The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man on Carrion Road The Master Cleanse The Mechanic 2 The Milk The Missing Paper The Modern Ocean The Nest The Night Gardener The November Criminals The November Man The November Man 2 The Nun The Operators The Other Typist The Outpost The Overlook Hotel The Panopticon The Penguins of Madagascar The Phantom Black The Pills - Sempre meglio che lavorare The Possibilities The Promise The Psychopath Test - Psicopatici al potere The Queen of Spain The Raven The Real McCoy The Revenger The Revised Fundamentals of Caregivin The Runner The Sandman The Secret Life of Houdini The Secret Scripture The Secret Service The Senator's Wife The Septembers of Shiraz - La città delle Rose The Shack The Shower The Siege of Jadotville The Silent Wife The Six Billion Dollar Man The Sky is Everywhere The Son The Sword The Tale of Tales The Taliban Shuffle The Titan The Toxic Avenger The Toxic Avenger - il remake The Trap The Trial of the Chicago 7 The Trials of White Boy Rick The Trust The Tunnels The Twilight Zone The Undertakers The Vatican Tapes The Veil The Visit The visitors The Walk The Walking Deceased The Water Diviner The Welshman The White Circus The Whole Truth The Winter Horses The Witcher The Wolfman (reboot) The Woman in Gold The Worst Marriage in Georgetown The Wright Girls The Yank Their Finest Hour and a Half Thor: The Dark World Three Generations Three Seconds Thunderbolts Ti amo presidente Ti ascolto Ti ricordi di me? Ti sposo ma non troppo Tiger's Curse Time Salvager Timecop Times Square Tiramisù Tito il piccolo Tolkien Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Tom’s Dad Tommy Tommysaurus Rex Tomorrowland Top Gun 2 Torneranno i prati Torno indietro e cambio la mia vita Toy Story 4 Tra cielo e Terra - Circling the Sun Tracks - Attraverso il deserto Train Wreck Transcendence Transformers 7 Transformers 8 Transporter (reboot) Trash Tre Tocchi Trespass Against Us Trilli - Campanellino (live-action Disney) Triple Frontier Troll Hunter (remake) Tron 3 Troppa grazia Troppo napoletano True Crimes Truth Tu mi nascondi qualcosa Tupac Tusk Tutta colpa di Freud Tutte lo vogliono Tutti lo vogliono Tutti x uno Tutto molto bello Tutto per una Ragazza Un amore per due Un boss in salotto Un fantastico via vai Un fidanzato per mia moglie Un matrimonio da favola Un Milione di Modi per Morire nel West Un momento di follia Un Natale stupefacente Un Natale, un matrimonio, un funerale Un nuovo inizio Un Poliziotto alle Elementari (Remake) Un ragazzo d'oro Una donna per amica Una donna perfetta Una festa esagerata Una gita a Roma Una Notte al Museo 3 Una notte sul Monte Calvo - Fantasia Una pallottola spuntata - The Naked Gun Una passeggiata nei boschi Una questione privata Una stanza piena di gente Una storia sbagliata Una storia senza nome Una tragedia tutta azzurra Una vita da gatto Unbreakable 2 Unbroken Underworld 5 Unfriended Unico grande amore Universitari molto più che amici Unlocked Uno anzi due Uno per tutti Uprooted - il film Uptown Saturday Night Urge Vacanze di Natale ai Caraibi Vacation Friends Valerian Van Helsing Vergine giurata Vernon God Little Verona Veronica Mars - the Movie Versace Via Castellana Bandiera Via dalla pazza folla Viaggio allucinante (remake) Vice Vicolo cieco - The Blunderer Vikingr Viral Virgins America Vivere alla Grande - Going in Style Voci Umane Voice from the Stone Wake Walter Wanted: la storia criminale di Grand Theft Auto War of the Planet of the Apes Welcome to Me West of Sunset West Side Story (remake) What Happened to Monday? What If Whatever Makes You Happy White Chicks 2 Whitey Bulger Why Him Wild Wild Card Will and Zoe Wilson Winnie the Pooh (live action) Winter's Discontent Winter's Tale Winx Wolf Totem Wonderstruck - La stanza delle Meraviglie World War Z World's Most Wanted X-Force Yellow Birds Yoga Hosers You’re not You Young Woman and the Sea Your Voice in My Head Yukikaze Z. La città perduta Zachariah Zealot Zeroville Zio Gaetano è morto Zola Tells All Zombieland 2 Zoran il mio nipote scemo Zorro (reboot)
-
Etichette
01 distribuzione 20th Century Fox Aardman Archibald Film Bim Bolero C.D.E. Columbia Pictures Eagle Pictures Fandango Film Disney Film Dreamworks Film Marvel Film Pixar Filmauro Lionsgate Lucky Red Magnolia Pictures Mediafilm Mgm Mikado Moviemax Notorious Film Paramount Sony Pictures Summit Entertainment Universal Warner Brothers
- Far East Film
-
Genere
Commedie Cortometraggi Documentari Film Biopic Film Comici Film Comics Film d'Avventura Film d'Azione Film di Animazione Film di Fantascienza Film di Guerra Film di Natale Film Drammatici Film Fantasy Film Gialli Film Grotteschi Film Horror Film in 3d Film in live-action Film Musical Film Noir Film Parodie Film per adulti Film Polizieschi Film Romantici Film Soft Film Sportivi Film Storici Film Thriller Film Trash Film Western Prequel Reboot Remake Sequel Serie Tv Sperimentale Spionaggio Teatro
- Giochi
- Il signore degli anelli e Lo Hobbit
-
Registi
Alfred Hitchcock Baz Luhrmann Brian De Palma Christopher Nolan Clint Eastwood David Cronenberg David Fincher David Lynch Francis Ford Coppola Gabriele Salvatores Guillermo Del Toro J.J. Abrams James Cameron Joel / Ethan Coen Lars Von Trier Leonardo Pieraccioni M. Night Shyamalan Martin Scorsese Mel Gibson Michael Bay Nanni Moretti Oliver Stone Paolo Sorrentino Peter Jackson Quentin Tarantino Ridley Scott Robert Redford Roman Polanski Ron Howard Sergio Leone Spike Lee Stanley Kubrick Steven Spielberg Terry Gilliam Tim Burton Wim Wenders Woody Allen
- Roma Film Festival
- Sondaggi