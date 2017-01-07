National Society of Film Critics 2017, i vincitori - trionfa Moonlight
La La Land grande sconfitto ai National Society of Film Critics 2017.
Un film che non avevamo mai visto prima da un talento immenso: Moonlight è il film dell'anno.
Un vero trionfo, accompagnato dal premio per la miglior sceneggiatura a Manchester by the Sea di Kenneth Longergan, altro titolo sugli scudi grazie ai premi andati a Casey Affleck e a Michelle Williams, eletti miglior attore protagonista e miglior attrice non protagonista. Miglior attrice la divina Isabelle Huppert, per Elle e Things to Come (L'avenir), con Toni Erdmann miglior film straniero e O.J.: Made in America miglior documentario.
i vincitori
Best Picture: Moonlight
Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert, Elle e Things to Come (L'avenir)
Best Supporting Actress: Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Director: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Cinematography: James Laxton, Moonlight
Best Foreign Language Film: Toni Erdmann
Best Nonfiction Film: O.J.: Made in America
Film Heritage Award: Kino Lorber's Pioneers of African-American Cinema
Fonte: HollywoodReporter