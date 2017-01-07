National Society of Film Critics 2017, i vincitori - trionfa Moonlight

La La Land grande sconfitto ai National Society of Film Critics 2017.

A poche ore dai Golden Globe è Moonlight di Barry Jenkins a trionfare ai National Society of Film Critics 2017, premi assegnati dai più importanti critici cinematografici d'America. Addirittura 4 i riconoscimenti portati a casa da Moonlight, che ha così stracciato il vero rivale da Oscar La La Land. Miglior film, regia, fotografia e miglior attore non protagonista a Mahershala Ali.

Un vero trionfo, accompagnato dal premio per la miglior sceneggiatura a Manchester by the Sea di Kenneth Longergan, altro titolo sugli scudi grazie ai premi andati a Casey Affleck e a Michelle Williams, eletti miglior attore protagonista e miglior attrice non protagonista. Miglior attrice la divina Isabelle Huppert, per Elle e Things to Come (L'avenir), con Toni Erdmann miglior film straniero e O.J.: Made in America miglior documentario.

Best Picture: Moonlight
Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert, Elle e Things to Come (L'avenir)
Best Supporting Actress: Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Director: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Cinematography: James Laxton, Moonlight
Best Foreign Language Film: Toni Erdmann
Best Nonfiction Film: O.J.: Made in America
Film Heritage Award: Kino Lorber's Pioneers of African-American Cinema

Fonte: HollywoodReporter

