Razzie Awards 2017, la shortlist per le pernacchie d'oro

Di Federico Boni domenica 8 gennaio 2017

In attesa delle nomination, ecco la 'scheda' per votare i candidati ai Razzie Awards 2017.

In attesa dei Golden Globe, questa notte in live-blogging su TvBlog, ecco arrivare la shortlist dei film, dei registi, delle attrici, degli sceneggiatori e degli attori in corsa per i Razzie Awards 2017, ogni anno assegnati al peggio visto ad Hollywood. I titoli e i nomi elencati a fine post sono esattamente quelli che compaiono sulla scheda elettorale per le nomination dei Razzies.

Questa scheda è stata inviata a tutti i soci, chiamati poi a votare per scegliere 5 candidati per ogni categoria. Le nomination verranno annunciate il 23 gennaio, ovvero un giorno prima dell'annuncio alle candidature agli Oscar. I trionfatori della passata stagione furono Cinquanta Sfumature di Grigio e I Fantastici 4.

Tra i film più citati Collateral Beauty, che addirittura piazza tre attrici non protagoniste (Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren e Kate Winslet) oltre a Will Smith, Batman v Superman, Zoolander 2 e Assassin’s Creed. Presenza massiccia anche per Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, documentario sulla figura di Hillary Clinton, sulla sua ascesa politica, sul ruolo nella carriera del marito e sulle sue ambizioni durante la campagna elettorale del 2016. Tra i grandi divi presenze pesanti anche per Robert De Niro, Marion Cotillard, Ben Affleck, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Ben Stiller e Johnny Depp.

Tutte queste categorie, come detto, verranno 'scremate' a 5 titoli/nomi il 23 gennaio prossimo.

Razzie Awards 2017 shortlist per le pernacchie d'oro

Fonte: ComicBookMovie