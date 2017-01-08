Razzie Awards 2017, la shortlist per le pernacchie d'oro
In attesa delle nomination, ecco la 'scheda' per votare i candidati ai Razzie Awards 2017.
In attesa dei Golden Globe, questa notte in live-blogging su TvBlog, ecco arrivare la shortlist dei film, dei registi, delle attrici, degli sceneggiatori e degli attori in corsa per i Razzie Awards 2017, ogni anno assegnati al peggio visto ad Hollywood. I titoli e i nomi elencati a fine post sono esattamente quelli che compaiono sulla scheda elettorale per le nomination dei Razzies.
Questa scheda è stata inviata a tutti i soci, chiamati poi a votare per scegliere 5 candidati per ogni categoria. Le nomination verranno annunciate il 23 gennaio, ovvero un giorno prima dell'annuncio alle candidature agli Oscar. I trionfatori della passata stagione furono Cinquanta Sfumature di Grigio e I Fantastici 4.
Tra i film più citati Collateral Beauty, che addirittura piazza tre attrici non protagoniste (Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren e Kate Winslet) oltre a Will Smith, Batman v Superman, Zoolander 2 e Assassin’s Creed. Presenza massiccia anche per Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, documentario sulla figura di Hillary Clinton, sulla sua ascesa politica, sul ruolo nella carriera del marito e sulle sue ambizioni durante la campagna elettorale del 2016. Tra i grandi divi presenze pesanti anche per Robert De Niro, Marion Cotillard, Ben Affleck, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Ben Stiller e Johnny Depp.
Tutte queste categorie, come detto, verranno 'scremate' a 5 titoli/nomi il 23 gennaio prossimo.
shortlist per le pernacchie d'oro
PEGGIOR PREQUEL, REMAKE, PARODIA o SEQUEL
Alice attraverso lo specchio
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Blair Witch
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Cinquanta sbavature di nero
Independence Day: Resurgence
The Legend of Tarzan
London Has Fallen
Il mio grosso grasso matrimonio greco 2
Ride Along 2
Tartarughe Ninja - Fuori dall'ombra
Zoolander 2
PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Assassin’s Creed
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nonno Bastardo
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Cinquanta sbavature di nero
Ghostbusters
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Mother’s Day
Suicide Squad
Zoolander 2
PEGGIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Cassi Davis – Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julianne Hough – Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day
Keira Knightley – Collateral Beauty
Helen Mirren – Collateral Beauty
Aubrey Plaza – Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour – Fifty Shades of Black
Octavia Spencer – The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Sela Ward – Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig – Masterminds / Zoolander 2
Kate Winslet – Collateral Beauty
PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Nicolas Cage – Snowden
Benedict Cumberbatch – Zoolander 2
Johnny Depp - Alice attraverso lo specchio
Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Will Ferrell – Zoolander 2
Jeff Goldblum – Independence Day: Resurgence
Jeremy Irons – Assassin’s Creed / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
T.J. Miller – Office Christmas Party
Geoffrey Rush – Gods of Egypt
Brenton Thwaites – Gods of Egypt
Owen Wilson – Masterminds / Zoolander 2
PEGGIOR REGIA
Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence
Justin Kurzel – Assassin’s Creed
Dan Mazer – Nonno Scatenato
Greg McLean – The Darkness
Babak Najafi – London Has Fallen
Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
Michael Tiddes – Fifty Shades of Black
PEGGIOR ATTRICE
Jennifer Aniston – Mother’s Day / Office Christmas Party
Marion Cotillard – Allied / Assassin’s Creed
Megan Fox – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Radha Mitchell – The Darkness
Tyler Perry (as Madea) – Boo! A Madea Halloween
Margot Robbie – The Legend of Tarzan / Suicide Squad
Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day
Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton) – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts – The Divergent Series: Allegiant / Shut In
Shailene Woodley – The Divergent Series: Allegiant
PEGGIOR ATTORE
Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Kevin Bacon – The Darkness
Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt / London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dinesh D’Souza (as himself) – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Robert De Niro – Nonno Scatenato
Zac Efron – Nonno Scatenato / Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Liam Hemsworth – Independence Day: Resurgence
Brad Pitt – Allied
Will Smith – Collateral Beauty / Suicide Squad
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
Marlon Wayans – Fifty Shades of Black
PEGGIOR FILM
Assassin’s Creed
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Collateral Beauty
The Darkness
Nonno Scatenato
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Cinquanta sbavature di nero
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
London Has Fallen
Mother’s Day
Suicide Squad
Zoolander 2
Fonte: ComicBookMovie