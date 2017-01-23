London Critics' Awards 2017, i vincitori - trionfa La La Land, premiato Fuocoammare

Di Federico Boni lunedì 23 gennaio 2017

La La Land batte tutti ai London Critics' Awards 2017.

Golden Globes 2017, tutti i record battuti da La La Land La La Land nella Storia dei Golden Globes. Battuti Il dottor Zivago, Love Story, Il padrino, E' nata una stella e Qualcuno volò sul nido del cuculo. I critici cinematografici di Londra, a poche ore dalle nomination agli Oscar, hanno elencato i propri premi della stagione cinematografica in corso. London Critics' Awards 2017 che hanno nuovamente visto La La Land di Damien Chazelle sugli scudi, essendo stato nominato miglior film dell'anno.

Miglior regista, a sorpresa, László Nemes per Il figlio di Saul, già premio Oscar un anno fa come miglior film straniero, con Casey Affleck eletto miglior attore grazie a Manchester by the Sea e Isabelle Huppert miglior attrice grazie ad Elle. Mahershala Ali ha fatto suo il riconoscimento di miglior attore non protagonista con Moonlight, ex-aequo con Tom Bennett di “Amore e inganni”, mentre la sua collega Naomie Harris quello di miglior attrice non protagonista. Ancora un premio per Manchester by the Sea grazie allo script di Kenneth Lonergan, con Toni Erdmann miglior film straniero e Fuocoammare del nostro Gianfranco Rosi miglior documentario. Speriamo sia di buon auspicio per le nomination agli Oscar di domani.

I, Daniel Blake di Ken Loach, già Palma d'Oro al Festival di Cannes, è stato eletto miglior film britannico dell'anno, con Andrew Garfield miglior attore e Kate Beckinsale miglior attrice. Ancora un riconoscimento per Isabelle Huppert, infine, grazie al Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.

London Critics' Awards 2017 i vincitori

Fonte: Variety