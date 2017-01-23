London Critics' Awards 2017, i vincitori - trionfa La La Land, premiato Fuocoammare
La La Land batte tutti ai London Critics' Awards 2017.
La La Land nella Storia dei Golden Globes. Battuti Il dottor Zivago, Love Story, Il padrino, E' nata una stella e Qualcuno volò sul nido del cuculo.
Miglior regista, a sorpresa, László Nemes per Il figlio di Saul, già premio Oscar un anno fa come miglior film straniero, con Casey Affleck eletto miglior attore grazie a Manchester by the Sea e Isabelle Huppert miglior attrice grazie ad Elle. Mahershala Ali ha fatto suo il riconoscimento di miglior attore non protagonista con Moonlight, ex-aequo con Tom Bennett di “Amore e inganni”, mentre la sua collega Naomie Harris quello di miglior attrice non protagonista. Ancora un premio per Manchester by the Sea grazie allo script di Kenneth Lonergan, con Toni Erdmann miglior film straniero e Fuocoammare del nostro Gianfranco Rosi miglior documentario. Speriamo sia di buon auspicio per le nomination agli Oscar di domani.
I, Daniel Blake di Ken Loach, già Palma d'Oro al Festival di Cannes, è stato eletto miglior film britannico dell'anno, con Andrew Garfield miglior attore e Kate Beckinsale miglior attrice. Ancora un riconoscimento per Isabelle Huppert, infine, grazie al Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.
i vincitori
-- Film of the Year: “La La Land”
-- Director of the Year: László Nemes, “Son of Saul”
-- Actor of the Year: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
-- Actress of the Year: Isabelle Huppert, “Things to Come”
-- Supporting Actor of the Year: (TIE) Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Tom Bennett, “Love & Friendship”
-- Supporting Actress of the Year: Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
-- Screenwriter of the Year: Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
-- Foreign Language Film of the Year: “Toni Erdmann”
-- Documentary of the Year: “Fire at Sea”
-- Technical Achievement of the Year: Sturla Brandth Grovlen, cinematographer, “Victoria”
-- British/Irish Film of the Year: “I, Daniel Blake”
-- British/Irish Actor of the Year: Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Silence”
-- British/Irish Actress of the Year: Kate Beckinsale, “Love & Friendship”
-- Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year: Babak Anvari, “Under the Shadow”
-- Young British/Irish Performer of the Year: Lewis MacDougall, “A Monster Calls”
-- British/Irish Short Film of the Year: “Sweet Maddie Stone”
-- Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film: Isabelle Huppert
Fonte: Variety