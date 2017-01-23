Razzie Awards 2017, le nomination - dominano Batman v Superman e Zoolander 2

Di Federico Boni lunedì 23 gennaio 2017

Annunciate le candidature ai Razzie Awards 2017, pernacche d'oro del cinema americano.

Razzie Awards 2017, la shortlist per le pernacchie d'oro Ecco i film, gli attori, le attrici, gli sceneggiatori e i registi in corsa per i Razzie Awards 2017. A 24 ore dalle nomination agli Oscar, come vuole tradizione, sono state annunciate le candidature ai 37esimi Razzie Awards, premi che ogni anno celebrano il peggio visto ad Hollywood. Un anno, il 2016, che ha visto talmente tanto orrore cinematografico da costringere gli organizzatori ad ampliare il numero di nominati in ogni categoria. Da 5 a 6.

Ebbene a guardare tutti dall'alto in basso, con ben 9 candidature, Zoolander 2 di Ben Stiller, nominato anche come peggior regista, attore protagonista e duo sullo schermo al fianco di Owen Wilson. 8 nomination, invece, per Batman v Superman, seguito dalle 6 di Nonno Scatenato, dalle 5 di Gods of Egypt, Independence Day: Resurgence e Hillary’s America, e dalle 3 di Alice Attraverso lo Specchio. Immancabili, tra gli attori nominati, Nicolas Cage e Johnny Depp, entrambi in corsa tra i non protagonisti. I premi verranno assegnati sabato 25 febbraio, ovvero 24 ore prima della notte degli Oscar.



Razzie Awards 2017 Le nomination

Peggior Film

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nonno Scatenato

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Attore

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Attrice

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

Peggior Attrice Non Protagonista

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Attore Non Protagonista

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Duo sullo Schermo

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Regista

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off o Sequel

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Sceneggiatura

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nonno Scatenato

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

Fonte: Comingsoon.net