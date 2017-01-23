Razzie Awards 2017, le nomination - dominano Batman v Superman e Zoolander 2

Annunciate le candidature ai Razzie Awards 2017, pernacche d'oro del cinema americano.

A 24 ore dalle nomination agli Oscar, come vuole tradizione, sono state annunciate le candidature ai 37esimi Razzie Awards, premi che ogni anno celebrano il peggio visto ad Hollywood. Un anno, il 2016, che ha visto talmente tanto orrore cinematografico da costringere gli organizzatori ad ampliare il numero di nominati in ogni categoria. Da 5 a 6.

Ebbene a guardare tutti dall'alto in basso, con ben 9 candidature, Zoolander 2 di Ben Stiller, nominato anche come peggior regista, attore protagonista e duo sullo schermo al fianco di Owen Wilson. 8 nomination, invece, per Batman v Superman, seguito dalle 6 di Nonno Scatenato, dalle 5 di Gods of Egypt, Independence Day: Resurgence e Hillary’s America, e dalle 3 di Alice Attraverso lo Specchio. Immancabili, tra gli attori nominati, Nicolas Cage e Johnny Depp, entrambi in corsa tra i non protagonisti. I premi verranno assegnati sabato 25 febbraio, ovvero 24 ore prima della notte degli Oscar.

Razzie Awards 2017

Le nomination

Peggior Film

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nonno Scatenato
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Attore

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Attrice

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

Peggior Attrice Non Protagonista

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Attore Non Protagonista

Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Duo sullo Schermo
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Regista

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off o Sequel

Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2

Peggior Sceneggiatura

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nonno Scatenato
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad

