MPSE Golden Reel Awards 2017, vincitori: trionfa Hacksaw Ridge

Annunciati i vincitori del prestigioso riconoscimento che premia l'eccellenza nel montaggio sonoro in ambito cinematografico.

Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards 2017: sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei premi assegnati alle eccellenze del montaggio sonoro cinematografico. La sessantaquattresima edizione dà qualche indicazione in più su chi potrà vincere la statuetta di categoria agli Oscar 2017: La La Land si aggiudica il riconoscimento nella categoria Miglior Montaggio Sonoro Film - Musica, ma La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge fa doppietta grazie al Miglior Montaggio Sonoro Film - Dialoghi e FX.

Durante la cerimonia Guillermo del Toro è stato premiato da Scott Gershin con il MPSE Filmmaker Award, mentre Wylie Stateman, Shannon McIntosh e Harry Cohen hanno ritirato il premio alla carriera.

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: ANIMATION – FEATURE FILM

OCEANIA

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker

Produced By: Osnat Shurer, John Lasseter

VINCITORI

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison

Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder

Temp Music Editors: Dominick Certo, Tommy Holmes

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: DOCUMENTARIES – FEATURE FILM

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble

Tremolo Productions, Participant Media

Directed By: Morgan Neville

Produced By: Caitrin Rogers, Morgan Neville

VINCITORI

Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner

Sound Designer: Al Nelson

Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers

BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: FEATURE FILM – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

The King’s Choice

Paradox AS

Directed By: Erik Poppe

Produced By: Finn Gjerdrum, Stein Kvae

VINCITORI

Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning

Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning

Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson

Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning

Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad, Jens Johansson

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC SCORE

Warcraft: The Beginning

Legendary Pictures

Directed By: Duncan Jones

Produced By: Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, Stuart Finnegan

VINCITORI

Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC, MUSICAL FEATURE

La La Land

Lionsgate

Directed By: Damien Chazelle

Produced By: Marc Platt, Jordan Horowitz, Fred Berger

VINCITORI

Music Editor: Jason Ruder

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – DIALOGUE / ADR

Hacksaw Ridge

Crosscreek Pictures

Directed By: Mel Gibson

Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A.; David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie

VINCITORI

Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright

Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris

Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge

ADR Editor: Michele Perrone

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – FX/FOLEY

Hacksaw Ridge

Crosscreek Pictures

Directed By: Mel Gibson

Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A., David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie

VINCITORI

Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie

Foley Editor: Steve Burgess, Alex Francis

Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro

Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess