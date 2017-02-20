MPSE Golden Reel Awards 2017, vincitori: trionfa Hacksaw Ridge
Annunciati i vincitori del prestigioso riconoscimento che premia l'eccellenza nel montaggio sonoro in ambito cinematografico.
Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Awards 2017: sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei premi assegnati alle eccellenze del montaggio sonoro cinematografico. La sessantaquattresima edizione dà qualche indicazione in più su chi potrà vincere la statuetta di categoria agli Oscar 2017: La La Land si aggiudica il riconoscimento nella categoria Miglior Montaggio Sonoro Film - Musica, ma La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge fa doppietta grazie al Miglior Montaggio Sonoro Film - Dialoghi e FX.
Durante la cerimonia Guillermo del Toro è stato premiato da Scott Gershin con il MPSE Filmmaker Award, mentre Wylie Stateman, Shannon McIntosh e Harry Cohen hanno ritirato il premio alla carriera.
Il prossimo 26 febbraio saranno annunciati i vincitori degli Oscar 2017 - Scopri e vota con Blogo tutti i candidati alla categoria Miglior montaggio sonoro.
Oscar 2017, miglior montaggio sonoro
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: ANIMATION – FEATURE FILM
OCEANIA
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker
Produced By: Osnat Shurer, John Lasseter
VINCITORI
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison
Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder
Temp Music Editors: Dominick Certo, Tommy Holmes
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: DOCUMENTARIES – FEATURE FILM
The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble
Tremolo Productions, Participant Media
Directed By: Morgan Neville
Produced By: Caitrin Rogers, Morgan Neville
VINCITORI
Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner
Sound Designer: Al Nelson
Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: FEATURE FILM – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
The King’s Choice
Paradox AS
Directed By: Erik Poppe
Produced By: Finn Gjerdrum, Stein Kvae
VINCITORI
Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning
Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning
Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson
Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning
Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad, Jens Johansson
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC SCORE
Warcraft: The Beginning
Legendary Pictures
Directed By: Duncan Jones
Produced By: Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, Stuart Finnegan
VINCITORI
Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC, MUSICAL FEATURE
La La Land
Lionsgate
Directed By: Damien Chazelle
Produced By: Marc Platt, Jordan Horowitz, Fred Berger
VINCITORI
Music Editor: Jason Ruder
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – DIALOGUE / ADR
Hacksaw Ridge
Crosscreek Pictures
Directed By: Mel Gibson
Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A.; David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie
VINCITORI
Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright
Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris
Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge
ADR Editor: Michele Perrone
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – FX/FOLEY
Hacksaw Ridge
Crosscreek Pictures
Directed By: Mel Gibson
Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A., David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie
VINCITORI
Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie
Foley Editor: Steve Burgess, Alex Francis
Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro
Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess