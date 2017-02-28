Oscar 2017: reazioni, scuse e commenti alla gaffe per il Miglior film

La società di consulenza Price Waterhouse Cooper ha rilasciato una dichiarazione chiedendo scusa per la svista durante la presentazione del miglior film agli Oscar 2017.

 

Il finale della trasmissione televisiva degli Oscar 2017 è diventata una delle più chiacchierate della storia con il film sbagliato, il musical La La Land, annunciato come Miglior film. A Warren Beatty e Faye Dunaway, riuniti sul palco per il 40° anniversario del classico Gangster Story, era stato affidato il compito di presentare il premio finale, ma quando Warren Beatty ha aperto la busta è rimasto sorpreso nello scoprire che la busta era in realtà per la Migliore attrice, categoria che aveva visto poco prima Emma Stone premiata per La La Land.

La società di consulenza e servizi professionali Price Waterhouse Cooper ha rilasciato una dichiarazione scusandosi per questo sfortunato errore, che vi riportiamo insieme ad alcuni tweet di celebrità che hanno assistito in diretta a questo imbarazzante momento sul palcop del Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles.

Porgiamo le notre sincere scusa a Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway e agli spettatori degli Oscar per l'errore commesso durante l'annuncio del premio per il miglior film. Ai presentatori è stata erroneamente data la busta della categoria sbagliata e quando lo si è scoperto, è stato immediatamente corretto. Attualmente stiamo cercando di capire come questo sia potuto accadere e siamo profondamente dispiaciuti che ciò si sia verificato. Apprezziamo l'eleganza con la quale i candidati, l'Academy, ABC e Jimmy Kimmel hanno gestito la situazione.

Questa gaffe da Oscar è stata paragonata da molti a quella in cui incappò Steve Harvey durante al conduzione di Miss Universo, annunciando il nome della concorrente sbagliata come vincitrice del concorso di bellezza. La vera vincitrice, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, è stata una dei tanti ad utilizzare Twitter per commentare l'incidente degli Oscar, la "Miss" ha pubblicato un breve video in cui afferma: "Se può accadere a me, può capitare a chiunque". Dopo che l'errore è stato corretto, anche il regista di Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, ha rilasciato una dichiarazione.

Credo che tutti i film che sono stati nominati erano degni, così ho accettato il risultato. Ho applaudito come tutti gli altri. Ho notato la confusione che stava accadendo e ho pensato che fosse accaduto qualcosa di strano, e allora sono sicuro che tutti hanno visto la mia faccia, sono rimasto senza parole quando il risultato è stato rivelato. Non ho mai visto qualcosa del genere accadere in precedenza. Così ha reso qualcosa di molto speciale ancora più speciale, ma non nel modo che mi aspettavo

I tweet che trovate a seguire sono stati inviati mentre la confusione regnava sovrana sul palco degli Oscar. Forse uno dei migliori tweet è stato condiviso dal regista M. Night Shyamalan, un regista noto per i colpi di scena nei suoi film, che ha scherzato dicendo di aver scritto lui il finale degli Oscar 2017.

 
































 

 

