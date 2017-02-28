Oscar 2017: reazioni, scuse e commenti alla gaffe per il Miglior film

Di Pietro Ferraro martedì 28 febbraio 2017

La società di consulenza Price Waterhouse Cooper ha rilasciato una dichiarazione chiedendo scusa per la svista durante la presentazione del miglior film agli Oscar 2017.

Il finale della trasmissione televisiva degli Oscar 2017 è diventata una delle più chiacchierate della storia con il film sbagliato, il musical La La Land, annunciato come Miglior film. A Warren Beatty e Faye Dunaway, riuniti sul palco per il 40° anniversario del classico Gangster Story, era stato affidato il compito di presentare il premio finale, ma quando Warren Beatty ha aperto la busta è rimasto sorpreso nello scoprire che la busta era in realtà per la Migliore attrice, categoria che aveva visto poco prima Emma Stone premiata per La La Land.

Oscar 2017: video con la gaffe per il Miglior film Imbarazzo sul palco degli Oscar 2017 con "La La Land" eletto erroneamente miglior film al posto di "Moonlight".

La società di consulenza e servizi professionali Price Waterhouse Cooper ha rilasciato una dichiarazione scusandosi per questo sfortunato errore, che vi riportiamo insieme ad alcuni tweet di celebrità che hanno assistito in diretta a questo imbarazzante momento sul palcop del Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles.

Porgiamo le notre sincere scusa a Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway e agli spettatori degli Oscar per l'errore commesso durante l'annuncio del premio per il miglior film. Ai presentatori è stata erroneamente data la busta della categoria sbagliata e quando lo si è scoperto, è stato immediatamente corretto. Attualmente stiamo cercando di capire come questo sia potuto accadere e siamo profondamente dispiaciuti che ciò si sia verificato. Apprezziamo l'eleganza con la quale i candidati, l'Academy, ABC e Jimmy Kimmel hanno gestito la situazione.

Questa gaffe da Oscar è stata paragonata da molti a quella in cui incappò Steve Harvey durante al conduzione di Miss Universo, annunciando il nome della concorrente sbagliata come vincitrice del concorso di bellezza. La vera vincitrice, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, è stata una dei tanti ad utilizzare Twitter per commentare l'incidente degli Oscar, la "Miss" ha pubblicato un breve video in cui afferma: "Se può accadere a me, può capitare a chiunque". Dopo che l'errore è stato corretto, anche il regista di Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, ha rilasciato una dichiarazione.

Credo che tutti i film che sono stati nominati erano degni, così ho accettato il risultato. Ho applaudito come tutti gli altri. Ho notato la confusione che stava accadendo e ho pensato che fosse accaduto qualcosa di strano, e allora sono sicuro che tutti hanno visto la mia faccia, sono rimasto senza parole quando il risultato è stato rivelato. Non ho mai visto qualcosa del genere accadere in precedenza. Così ha reso qualcosa di molto speciale ancora più speciale, ma non nel modo che mi aspettavo

.

I tweet che trovate a seguire sono stati inviati mentre la confusione regnava sovrana sul palco degli Oscar. Forse uno dei migliori tweet è stato condiviso dal regista M. Night Shyamalan, un regista noto per i colpi di scena nei suoi film, che ha scherzato dicendo di aver scritto lui il finale degli Oscar 2017.





Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) 27 febbraio 2017







STILL SPEECHLESS pic.twitter.com/qe3NUDWAHM

— Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) 27 febbraio 2017







I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them!

— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) 27 febbraio 2017

WHAT WAIT OMG — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 27 febbraio 2017







So that was wild

— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) 27 febbraio 2017

Oh my Oscars — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) 27 febbraio 2017







Nothing like live TV. Congrats to Moonlight! And to La La Land for such a gracious reaction. #Oscars

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 27 febbraio 2017

Why didn't the producers of the show rush to the stage when the wrong winner had been announced?! I feel bad for #lalaland producers AWKWARD pic.twitter.com/bs2S7rj325 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) 27 febbraio 2017







THANK GOD the wrong envelope didn't happen to an acting prize. Imagine a single teary actor on stage being humiliated. Stuff of nightmares

— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) 27 febbraio 2017

I need a drink — josh groban (@joshgroban) 27 febbraio 2017







What the what what?? What just happened?!? How did Emma Stone's name get in a second envelope? Weirdest. Ending. Ever.

— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) 27 febbraio 2017

OMG! A huge fuck-up in who won! HILLARY CLINTON IS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) 27 febbraio 2017







Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day.

— Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) 27 febbraio 2017

IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW — billy eichner (@billyeichner) 27 febbraio 2017







That ending to the #oscars should win best picture next year. #holyshit congrats #moonlight

— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) 27 febbraio 2017

John Travolta just called to congratulate Warren Beatty, as our nation celebrates the peaceful transfer of power btwn biggest Oscar Screwups — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) 27 febbraio 2017







He wasn't even gonna read it y'all. Warren Beatty woke af.

— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) 27 febbraio 2017

It would have been a better ending if Suicide Squad had somehow actually won Best Picture. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) 27 febbraio 2017







Thanks to the 3 million illegal immigrants who just came across the border from Arizona to vote in our Academy Awards.

— Eric Idle (@EricIdle) 27 febbraio 2017

CAN THIS YEAR GET ANY FUCKING WEIRDER!!????? #oscars — Andy Cohen (@Andy) 27 febbraio 2017







IT ALL COMES DOWN TO WARREN AND FAYE!

— Andy Cohen (@Andy) 27 febbraio 2017

*checks envelope from 1998* #Oscars — Air Bud (@AIRBUD) 27 febbraio 2017







Maybe I won an Emmy one of the 5 times I lost! Anything is possible. Congrats to #Moonlight. An amazing and deserving best picture winner!

— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) 27 febbraio 2017

America's next top Model is LaLa. OOPS! I meant Moon. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) 27 febbraio 2017







The LA LA LAND people were so classy. Amazing. Two great movies.

HOW MANY TIMES IS MOONLIGHT GONNA MAKE ME CRY — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) 27 febbraio 2017







Can we check Best Actor again

— B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) 27 febbraio 2017

Wait a second. I'm traveling. How many movies just won best picture? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) 27 febbraio 2017







Whaaaaaaa??!congratulations Moonlight! My favorite #Oscars in memory!!

— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) 27 febbraio 2017

Fonte: Movieweb