Kong: Skull Island - la colonna sonora del reboot
"Kong: Skull Island" ha debuttato nei cinema italiani e Blogo vi propone la colonna sonora del reboot di Jordan Vogt-Roberts.
Ha debuttato nei cinema italiani Kong Skull: Island, il reboot sull'iconico King Kong diretto da Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer) e interpretato da un cast stellare che include Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson e Brie Larson.
Le musiche originali del film sono del compositore inglese Henry Jackman (Captain America: Civil War) che ha sfruttato l'ambientazione anni '70 mescolando nella partitura "chitarre psichedeliche".
Le musiche originali di Henry Jackman:
1. South Pacific
2. The Beach
3. Project Monarch
4. Packard's Blues
5. Assembling the Team
6. Into the Storm
7. The Island
8. Kong the Destroyer
9. Monsters Exist
10. Spider Attack
11. Dominant Species
12. The Temple
13. Grey Fox
14. Kong the Protector
15. Marlow's Farewell
16. Lost
17. The Boneyard
18. Ambushed
19. The Heart of Kong
20. Man vs. Beast
21. Creature from the Deep
22. The Battle of Skull Island
23. King Kong
24. Monster Mash (Bonus Track)
Per quanto riguarda le canzoni anni '70 utilizzate nel film Vogt-Roberts ha dichiarato:
Ho voluto usare le canzoni dell'epoca del Vietnam e una miriade di successi degli anni '70, questo fornisce una dicotomia sorprendente, dà il tono e ci dà grandi momenti di divertimento.
1. Time Has Come Today - The Chambers Brothers
2. Mat Troi Den - Minh Xuân
3. Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress) - The Hollies
4. White Rabbit - Jefferson Airplane
5. Down On The Street - The Stooges
6. Paranoid - Black Sabbath
7. Brother - Jorge Ben Jor
8. Ziggy Stardust - David Bowie
9. Run Through the Jungle - Creedence Clearwater Revival
10. We'll Meet Again - Vera Lynn
11. Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival