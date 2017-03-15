Skyscraper, l'action con Dwayne Johnson ha una data d'uscita

Di Federico Boni mercoledì 15 marzo 2017

Dwayne Johnson mattatore assoluto in Skyscraper, action in uscita nell'estate del 2018.

Dwayne Johnson è l'attore più pagato di Hollywood, la Top20 Forbes 12 mesi da urlo per Dwayne Johnson, primatista degli incassi. L'attore più pagato del 2016 non intende mollare lo scettro neanche nei prossimi anni. Sono addirittura 12 i film che troneggiano nell'agenda futura di Dwayne Johnson, con l'action Skyscraper quest'oggi annunciato in sala per il 13 luglio del 2018.

A dirigere la pellicola Universal/Legendary Rawson Marshall Thurber, regista di Palle al Balzo, Come ti spaccio la famiglia e Una spia e mezzo, interpretato proprio da Johnson. In quell'afoso weekend estivo Skyscraper andrà a scontrarsi con Hotel Transylvania 3 e The Nun, secondo spin-off officiale del franchise The Conjuring.

Dwayne sarà l'ex agente FBI nonché veterano di guerra Will Ford,, chiamato ora a valutare la sicurezza dei grattacieli. Tutto cambia quando il più alto e sicuro grattacielo al mondo, in Cina, va in fiamme, e lui viene incastrato. Ricercato perché ritenuto colpevole, Will deve trovare i responsabili e salvare la sua famiglia, intrappolata proprio nel grattacielo e al di sopra della linea di fuoco.

A produrre la pellicola Beau Flynn, lo stesso Johnson e Thurber, con Dany Garcia e Hiram Garcia produttori esecutivi. Il progetto ha scatenato una guerra di offerte, nel maggio scorso, con una cifra a sette cifre presto raggiunta. La Legendary, solo per lo script, ha sborsato la bellezza di 3 milioni di dollari. Via alle riprese in Cina nel mese di agosto.

Tra i titoli di Dwayne in uscita, come dimenticarli, Fast & Furious 8, Baywatch e Jumanji, mentre sono in pre-produzione Rampage e Fighting with My Family. Annunciati, infine, Journey 3, Shazam, San Andreas 2, Black Adam e Grosso guaio a Chinatown.

Fonte: Comingsoon.net