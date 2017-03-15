Skyscraper, l'action con Dwayne Johnson ha una data d'uscita
Dwayne Johnson mattatore assoluto in Skyscraper, action in uscita nell'estate del 2018.
12 mesi da urlo per Dwayne Johnson, primatista degli incassi.
Dwayne Johnson è l'attore più pagato di Hollywood, la Top20 Forbes
A dirigere la pellicola Universal/Legendary Rawson Marshall Thurber, regista di Palle al Balzo, Come ti spaccio la famiglia e Una spia e mezzo, interpretato proprio da Johnson. In quell'afoso weekend estivo Skyscraper andrà a scontrarsi con Hotel Transylvania 3 e The Nun, secondo spin-off officiale del franchise The Conjuring.
Dwayne sarà l'ex agente FBI nonché veterano di guerra Will Ford,, chiamato ora a valutare la sicurezza dei grattacieli. Tutto cambia quando il più alto e sicuro grattacielo al mondo, in Cina, va in fiamme, e lui viene incastrato. Ricercato perché ritenuto colpevole, Will deve trovare i responsabili e salvare la sua famiglia, intrappolata proprio nel grattacielo e al di sopra della linea di fuoco.
A produrre la pellicola Beau Flynn, lo stesso Johnson e Thurber, con Dany Garcia e Hiram Garcia produttori esecutivi. Il progetto ha scatenato una guerra di offerte, nel maggio scorso, con una cifra a sette cifre presto raggiunta. La Legendary, solo per lo script, ha sborsato la bellezza di 3 milioni di dollari. Via alle riprese in Cina nel mese di agosto.
Tra i titoli di Dwayne in uscita, come dimenticarli, Fast & Furious 8, Baywatch e Jumanji, mentre sono in pre-produzione Rampage e Fighting with My Family. Annunciati, infine, Journey 3, Shazam, San Andreas 2, Black Adam e Grosso guaio a Chinatown.
BREAKING: Grateful to share this big news. Universal Studios and @Legendary Pictures have declared JULY 13th 2018 SKYSCRAPER weekend. Massive scale of a movie we've been developing for almost two years and we start shooting this August - in CHINA. Our script, written and to be directed by Rawson Thurber, focuses on the world's largest skyscraper - that's on fire. A towering inferno almost a mile into the sky and my wife and kids are trapped on the top floor. My character is a disabled US War Vet and former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader. This character is inspired by the thousands of disabled US veterans and war heroes I've had the honor of shaking hands with over the years. This character is also an homage to the every day man and woman who, despite all odds, will dig deep and do everything possible to protect and save their family. Research for this film has been a real education for me (and that's saying a lot considering my horrible freshman year GPA) from meeting with the world's top skyscraper architects to spending amazing time with our US combat and disabled vets. Good thing I'm not afraid of heights. But at 4,000ft it's a different story. Let's get to work. #CHINA #SevenBucksProds #FlynnPicturesCo #Zhao #SKYSCRAPER JULY 13th 2018
