Mtv Movie Awards 2017: le nomination - domina Get Out

Di Federico Boni giovedì 6 aprile 2017

Cinema e tv nelle stesse categorie. Rivoluzione agli Mtv Movie Awards 2017.

Mtv Movie Awards 2016, i vincitori - trionfa Star Wars VII Star Wars: il Risveglio della Forza miglior film dell'anno agli Mtv Movie Awards 2016. Rivoluzione in casa Mtv Awards, con cinema e televisione per la prima volta 'frullati' in più di una categoria. Basta distinzioni tra stelle da piccolo e grande schermo (così come tra attrici e attori), per una premiazione che diverrà realtà il prossimo 7 maggio.

A guidare il listone dei film con più candidature Get Out - Scappa, horror low budget che è diventato autentico caso in America, con 150 milioni di dollari incassati e critiche entusiastiche. 9 le nomination per il titolo Universal, seguito a quota 4 dal live-action de La Bella e la Bestia. Tra i film in corsa per il riconoscimento più ambito anche Logan, Rogue One e 17 anni (e come uscirne vivi).

Quasi del tutto snobbati La La Land e Moonlight, ovvero i due titoli che più Oscar hanno vinto poco meno di due mesi fa, in corsa nella categoria 'miglior bacio', mentre Taraji P. Henson è stata candidata per ben due volte grazie a Il diritto di Contare (miglior attrice e miglior eroe). A presentare le danze il comico Adam DeVine, con tutte le candidature televisive da scoprire su TvBlog.

Mtv Movie Awards 2017 le nomination

Movie of the Year

Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

17 anni (e come uscirne vivi)

Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Villain

Allison Williams — Get Out

Demogorgon — Stranger Things

Jared Leto — Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke

Best Documentary

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

OJ: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Actor in a Movie

Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out

Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman — Logan

James McAvoy — Split

Taraji P. Henson — Il diritto di Contare

Best Hero

Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin — The Flash

Mike Colter — Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Stephen Amell - Arrow

Taraji P. Henson — Il diritto di Contare

Best American Story

Blackish

Fresh Off The Boat

Jane The Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Best Fight Against the System

Get Out

Hidden figures

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

Fonte: HollywoodReporter