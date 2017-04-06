Mtv Movie Awards 2017: le nomination - domina Get Out
Cinema e tv nelle stesse categorie. Rivoluzione agli Mtv Movie Awards 2017.
Star Wars: il Risveglio della Forza miglior film dell'anno agli Mtv Movie Awards 2016.
Mtv Movie Awards 2016, i vincitori - trionfa Star Wars VII
Star Wars: il Risveglio della Forza miglior film dell'anno agli Mtv Movie Awards 2016.
A guidare il listone dei film con più candidature Get Out - Scappa, horror low budget che è diventato autentico caso in America, con 150 milioni di dollari incassati e critiche entusiastiche. 9 le nomination per il titolo Universal, seguito a quota 4 dal live-action de La Bella e la Bestia. Tra i film in corsa per il riconoscimento più ambito anche Logan, Rogue One e 17 anni (e come uscirne vivi).
Quasi del tutto snobbati La La Land e Moonlight, ovvero i due titoli che più Oscar hanno vinto poco meno di due mesi fa, in corsa nella categoria 'miglior bacio', mentre Taraji P. Henson è stata candidata per ben due volte grazie a Il diritto di Contare (miglior attrice e miglior eroe). A presentare le danze il comico Adam DeVine, con tutte le candidature televisive da scoprire su TvBlog.
le nomination
Movie of the Year
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
17 anni (e come uscirne vivi)
Best Kiss
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Villain
Allison Williams — Get Out
Demogorgon — Stranger Things
Jared Leto — Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke
Best Documentary
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
OJ: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Actor in a Movie
Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out
Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman — Logan
James McAvoy — Split
Taraji P. Henson — Il diritto di Contare
Best Hero
Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin — The Flash
Mike Colter — Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Stephen Amell - Arrow
Taraji P. Henson — Il diritto di Contare
Best American Story
Blackish
Fresh Off The Boat
Jane The Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best Fight Against the System
Get Out
Hidden figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
Fonte: HollywoodReporter