Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2017, vincitori: "La Bella e la Bestia" film dell'anno
Annunciati i vincitori degli "MTV Movie & TV Awards" edizione 2017.
Si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione degli MTV Movie Awards ribattezzati MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 presentati dall'attore e comico Adam Devine ("Pitch Perfect", "Workaholics").
La nuova denominazione segna un mix nelle nomination che mettono in competizione in alcune categorie tv e cinema. Vittoria scontata nella categoria film dell'anno per il il remake live-action La Bella e la Bestia nonostante la presenza di competitor di spicco come lo spin-off Rogue One e l'horror rivelazione Scappa - Get Out.
Questa è stata anche la prima volta che l'eventoi non ha fatto distinzione di genere inglobando attori e attrici in un'unica categoria che ha visto trionfare Emma Watson per la sua performance in "La Bella e la Bestia".
A seguire trovate la lista dei vincitori e candidati per quanto concerne il cinema.
FILM DELL'ANNO
Beauty and the Beast - VINCITORE
Scappa - Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
17 anni (e come uscirne vivi)
MIGLIOR BACIO
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight - VINCITORE
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — La Bella e la Bestia
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
MIGLIOR CATTIVO
Allison Williams — Scappa - Get Out
Demogorgon — Stranger Things
Jared Leto — Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead - VINCITORE
Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
13th -VINCITORE
I Am Not Your Negro
OJ: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM
Daniel Kaluuya — Scappa - Get Out
Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast - VINCITORE
Hailee Steinfeld — 17 anni (e come uscirne vivi)
Hugh Jackman — Logan
James McAvoy — Split
Taraji P. Henson — Il diritto di Contare
MIGLIOR EROE
Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin — Flash
Mike Colter — Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Stephen Amell - Arrow
Taraji P. Henson — Il diritto di Contare - VINCITORE
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE COMICA
Lil Rel Howery — Scappa - Get Out - VINCITORE
Adam DeVine — Workaholics
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City
Seth MacFarlane — I Griffin
Will Arnett — LEGO Batman – Il Film
MIGLIOR SCENA STRAPPALACRIME
This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) & Randall (Lonnie Chavis) a lezione di karate - VINCITORE
Il trono di spade – La morte di Hodor (Kristian Nairn)
Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) parla ai suoi figli della morte di Deker
Io prima di te – Will (Sam Claflin) dice a Louisa (Emilia Clarke) che non può stare con lei
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) dice a Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) che gli vuole bene
MIGLIOR ATTORE "NEXT GENERATION"
Daniel Kaluuya - VINCITORE
Chrissy Metz
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
MIGLIOR COPPIA
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan - VINCITORE
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Scappa - Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
Josh Gad & Luke Evans – La Bella e la Bestia
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
MIGLIOR MOMENTO MUSICALE
"You’re the One That I Want" – Ensemble – “Grease: Live” - VINCITORE
“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend –”La Bella e la Bestia”
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – “Trolls”
“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – “Oceania”
“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – “La La Land”
“You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – “Hairspray Live!”
“Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – “The Get Down”
MIGLIOR STORIA AMERICANA
Blackish - VINCITORE
Fresh Off The Boat
Jane The Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best Fight Against the System
Get Out
Hidden figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
MIGLIOR BATTAGLIA CONTRO IL SISTEMA
Il diritto di contare - VINCITORE
Scappa – Get Out
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
