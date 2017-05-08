Mtv Movie & Tv Awards 2017, vincitori: "La Bella e la Bestia" film dell'anno

Di Pietro Ferraro lunedì 8 maggio 2017

Annunciati i vincitori degli "MTV Movie & TV Awards" edizione 2017.

Si è tenuta la cerimonia di premiazione degli MTV Movie Awards ribattezzati MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 presentati dall'attore e comico Adam Devine ("Pitch Perfect", "Workaholics").

La nuova denominazione segna un mix nelle nomination che mettono in competizione in alcune categorie tv e cinema. Vittoria scontata nella categoria film dell'anno per il il remake live-action La Bella e la Bestia nonostante la presenza di competitor di spicco come lo spin-off Rogue One e l'horror rivelazione Scappa - Get Out.

Questa è stata anche la prima volta che l'eventoi non ha fatto distinzione di genere inglobando attori e attrici in un'unica categoria che ha visto trionfare Emma Watson per la sua performance in "La Bella e la Bestia".

A seguire trovate la lista dei vincitori e candidati per quanto concerne il cinema.

FILM DELL'ANNO

Beauty and the Beast - VINCITORE

Scappa - Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

17 anni (e come uscirne vivi)

MIGLIOR BACIO

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight - VINCITORE

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — La Bella e la Bestia

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

MIGLIOR CATTIVO

Allison Williams — Scappa - Get Out

Demogorgon — Stranger Things

Jared Leto — Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead - VINCITORE

Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

13th -VINCITORE

I Am Not Your Negro

OJ: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM

Daniel Kaluuya — Scappa - Get Out

Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast - VINCITORE

Hailee Steinfeld — 17 anni (e come uscirne vivi)

Hugh Jackman — Logan

James McAvoy — Split

Taraji P. Henson — Il diritto di Contare

MIGLIOR EROE

Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin — Flash

Mike Colter — Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Stephen Amell - Arrow

Taraji P. Henson — Il diritto di Contare - VINCITORE

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE COMICA

Lil Rel Howery — Scappa - Get Out - VINCITORE

Adam DeVine — Workaholics

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City

Seth MacFarlane — I Griffin

Will Arnett — LEGO Batman – Il Film

MIGLIOR SCENA STRAPPALACRIME

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) & Randall (Lonnie Chavis) a lezione di karate - VINCITORE

Il trono di spade – La morte di Hodor (Kristian Nairn)

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) parla ai suoi figli della morte di Deker

Io prima di te – Will (Sam Claflin) dice a Louisa (Emilia Clarke) che non può stare con lei

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) dice a Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) che gli vuole bene

MIGLIOR ATTORE "NEXT GENERATION"

Daniel Kaluuya - VINCITORE

Chrissy Metz

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

MIGLIOR COPPIA

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan - VINCITORE

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Scappa - Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta

Josh Gad & Luke Evans – La Bella e la Bestia

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

MIGLIOR MOMENTO MUSICALE

"You’re the One That I Want" – Ensemble – “Grease: Live” - VINCITORE

“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend –”La Bella e la Bestia”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – “Trolls”

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – “Oceania”

“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – “La La Land”

“You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – “Hairspray Live!”

“Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – “The Get Down”

MIGLIOR STORIA AMERICANA

Blackish - VINCITORE

Fresh Off The Boat

Jane The Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Best Fight Against the System

Get Out

Hidden figures

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

MIGLIOR BATTAGLIA CONTRO IL SISTEMA

Il diritto di contare - VINCITORE

Scappa – Get Out

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

Fonte: Variety