Empire, i lettori stilano i 100 migliori film di sempre - vince Il Padrino
Il Padrino di Francis Ford Coppola e' il miglior film di sempre secondo i lettori di Empire.
Tutti dietro Paolo Sorrentino. Secondo il British Film Institute La Grande Bellezza è il miglior film NON in lingua inglese del decennio
British Film Institute, La Grande Bellezza è il miglior film 'straniero' del decennio - Top10
Tutti dietro Paolo Sorrentino. Secondo il British Film Institute La Grande Bellezza è il miglior film NON in lingua inglese del decennio
Quinta piazza per Quentin Tarantino e il suo Pulp Fiction, con Quei bravi ragazzi di Scorsese in sesta posizione e I predatori dell'arca perduta di Steven Spielberg al settimo posto. Ancora Spielberg in ottava posizione con Lo Squalo, seguito da Star Wars e da Il Signore degli Anelli - La Compagnia dell'Anello, decimo rispetto a Il ritorno del Re, solo sedicesimo, e a Le Due Torri, 23esimo.
A chiudere la Top100 Titanic, solo 97esimo, Amelie, Toro Scatenato e Stand By Me. Unico italiano presente, in 22esima posizione, Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo di Sergio Leone.
Top 100
1. Il Padrino
2. L'Impero colpisce Ancora
3. The Dark Knight
4. Le ali della Libertà
5. Pulp Fiction
6. Quei Bravi Ragazzi
7. I predatori dell'arca perduta
8. Lo Squalo
9. Star Wars
10. Il Signore degli Anelli - La Compagnia dell'Anello
11. Back To The Future
12. The Godfather Part II
13. Blade Runner
14. Alien
15. Aliens
16. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
17. Fight Club
18. Inception
19. Jurassic Park
20. Die Hard
21. 2001: A Space Odyssey
22. Apocalypse Now
23. Lord of the Rings: Two Towers
24. The Matrix
25. Terminator 2: Judgment Day
26. Heat
27. Good, The Bad And The Ugly
28. Casablanca
29. The Big Lebowski
30. Se7en
31. Taxi Driver
32. The Usual Suspects
33. Schindler’s List
34. Guardians of the Galaxy
35. The Shining
36. The Departed
37. The Thing
38. Mad Max: Fury Road
39. Saving Private Ryan
40. 12 Angry Men
42. There Will Be Blood
43. One Flew Over Cuckoo’s Nest
44. Gladiator
45. Drive
46. Citizen Kane
47. Interstellar
48. Silence of the Lambs
49. Trainspotting
50. Lawrence of Arabia
51. It’s a Wonderful Life
52. Once Upon A Time in the West
53. Psycho
54. Vertigo
55. Pan’s Labyrinth
56. Reservoir Dogs
57. Whiplash
58. Inglourious Basterds
59. E.T.
60. American Beauty
61. Forrest Gump
62. La La Land
63. Donnie Darko
64. L.A. Confidential
65. Avengers Assemble
66. Return Of The Jedi
67. Memento
68. Ghostbusters (1984)
69. Singin’ in the Rain
70. The Lion King
71. Hot Fuzz
72. Rear Window
73. Seven Samurai
74. Mulholland Drive
75. Fargo
76. A Clockwork Orange
77. Toy Story
78. Oldboy
79. Captain America: Civil War
80. Spirited away
81. The Social Network
82. Some Like It Hot
83. True Romance
84. Rocky
85. Leon
86. Indiana Jones & Last Crusade
87. Predator
88. The Exorcist
89. Shaun of the Dead
90. No Country for Old Men
91. The Prestige
92. The Terminator
93. The Princess Bride
94. Lost in Translation
95. Arrival
96. Good Will Hunting
97. Titanic
98. Amelie
99. Toro scatenato
100. Stand By Me
Fonte: GoMoviesHd