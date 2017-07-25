Toronto 2017, i primi film in cartellone - anteprime per Mary Shelley, I, Tonya e Stronger - ride Venezia

Annunciati i primi titoli in cartellone del 42esimo Toronto International Film Festival, dal 7 settembre al 17 settembre..

Giovedì, a Roma, verrà presentato il programma completo della 74esima Mostra Internazionale del Cinema di Venezia. Nel frattempo è possibile prevedere non pochi titoli in cartellone al Lido grazie al Toronto Film Festival, che prenderà vita il 7 settembre prossimo.

Sono stati infatti annunciati 47 titoli, 25 dei quali anteprime mondiali, 8 internazionali, sei nord-americane e 8 canadesi. Tra i film che non saranno in anteprima mondiale, con conseguenti fortissime possibilità di vederli a Venezia, spiccano Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool di Paul McGuigan, Darkest Hour di Joe Wright, Battle of Sexes di Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton, Mother! di Darren Aronofsky, Suburbicon di George Clooney, Victoria and Abdul di Stephen Frears e The Shape of Water di Guillermo del Toro.

Tra le preview assolute, invece, spazio a Submergence di Wim Wenders, I, Tonya di Craig Gillespie, The Guardians di Xavier Beauvois, l'atteso The Current War di Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Stronger di David Gordon Green, Breathe di Andy Serkis e C'est la vie! di Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano. Tra i titoli in cartellone anche Call Me By Your Name di Luca Guadagnino, acclamato tanto al Sundance quanto a Berlino, mentre il grande assente è Blade Runner 2. E' facile immaginare, a questo punto, che la Warner voglia saltare a piè pari qualsiasi premiere festivaliera onde evitare spoiler prima dell'uscita in sala, attesa ad ottobre. Fuori dai giochi, per ora, anche La mia vita con John F. Donovan di Xavier Dolan, a metà ottobre atteso alla Festa di Roma per un incontro con il pubblico.

GALAS 2017

film

Breathe | Andy Serkis, United Kingdom
World Premiere

The Catcher Was A Spy | Ben Lewin, USA
World Premiere

Closing Night Film
C'est la vie! | Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano, France
World Premiere

Darkest Hour | Joe Wright, United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool | Paul McGuigan, United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere

Kings | Deniz Gamze Ergüven, France/Belgium
World Premiere

Long Time Running | Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Canada
World Premiere

Mary Shelley | Haifaa Al Mansour, Ireland/United Kingdom/Luxembourg/USA
World Premiere

The Mountain Between Us | Hany Abu-Assad, USA
World Premiere

Mudbound | Dee Rees, USA
International Premiere

Stronger | David Gordon Green, USA
World Premiere

Untitled Bryan Cranston/Kevin Hart Film | Neil Burger, USA
World Premiere

The Wife | Björn Runge, United Kingdom/Sweden
World Premiere

Woman Walks Ahead | Susanna White, USA
World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2017

film

Battle of Sexes | Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, USA
International Premiere

BPM (Beats Per Minute) | Robin Campillo, France
North American Premiere

The Brawler | Anurag Kashyap, India
World Premiere

The Breadwinner | Nora Twomey, Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg
World Premiere

Call Me By Your Name | Luca Guadagnino, Italy/France
Canadian Premiere

Catch the Wind | Gaël Morel, France
International Premiere

The Children Act | Richard Eyre, United Kingdom
World Premiere

The Current War | Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, USA
World Premiere

Disobedience | Sebastián Lelio, United Kingdom
World Premiere

Downsizing | Alexander Payne, USA
Canadian Premiere

A Fantastic Woman | Sebastián Lelio, Chile
Canadian Premiere

First They Killed My Father | Angelina Jolie, Cambodia
Canadian Premiere

The Guardians | Xavier Beauvois, France
World Premiere

Hostiles | Scott Cooper, USA
International Premiere

The Hungry | Bornila Chatterjee, India
World Premiere

I, Tonya | Craig Gillespie, USA
World Premiere

Special Presentations Opening Film
Lady Bird | Greta Gerwig, USA
International Premiere

Mother! | Darren Aronofsky, USA
North American Premiere

Novitiate | Maggie Betts, USA
International Premiere

Omerta | Hansal Mehta, India
World Premiere

Plonger | Mélanie Laurent, France
World Premiere

The Price of Success | Teddy Lussi-Modeste, France
International Premiere

Professor Marston and The Wonder Woman | Angela Robinson, USA
World Premiere

The Rider | Chloé Zhao, USA
Canadian Premiere

A Season in France | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, France
World Premiere

The Shape of Water | Guillermo del Toro, USA
Canadian Premiere

Special Presentations Closing Film
Sheikh Jackson | Amr Salama, Egypt
World Premiere

The Square | Ruben Östlund, Sweden
North American Premiere

Submergence | Wim Wenders, France/Germany/Spain
World Premiere

Suburbicon | George Clooney, USA
North American Premiere

Thelma | Joachim Trier, Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark
International Premiere

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | Martin McDonagh, USA
North American Premiere

Victoria and Abdul | Stephen Frears, United Kingdom
North American Premiere

