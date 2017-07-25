Toronto 2017, i primi film in cartellone - anteprime per Mary Shelley, I, Tonya e Stronger - ride Venezia

Di Federico Boni martedì 25 luglio 2017

Annunciati i primi titoli in cartellone del 42esimo Toronto International Film Festival, dal 7 settembre al 17 settembre..

Venezia 2017, Downsizing di Alexander Payne film d'apertura Sarà il biopic sulla musa di Warhol, cantante dei Velvet Underground e donna dalla bellezza leggendaria ad inaugurare la sezione Orizzonti a Venezia 74. Giovedì, a Roma, verrà presentato il programma completo della 74esima Mostra Internazionale del Cinema di Venezia. Nel frattempo è possibile prevedere non pochi titoli in cartellone al Lido grazie al Toronto Film Festival, che prenderà vita il 7 settembre prossimo.

Sono stati infatti annunciati 47 titoli, 25 dei quali anteprime mondiali, 8 internazionali, sei nord-americane e 8 canadesi. Tra i film che non saranno in anteprima mondiale, con conseguenti fortissime possibilità di vederli a Venezia, spiccano Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool di Paul McGuigan, Darkest Hour di Joe Wright, Battle of Sexes di Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton, Mother! di Darren Aronofsky, Suburbicon di George Clooney, Victoria and Abdul di Stephen Frears e The Shape of Water di Guillermo del Toro.



Tra le preview assolute, invece, spazio a Submergence di Wim Wenders, I, Tonya di Craig Gillespie, The Guardians di Xavier Beauvois, l'atteso The Current War di Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Stronger di David Gordon Green, Breathe di Andy Serkis e C'est la vie! di Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano. Tra i titoli in cartellone anche Call Me By Your Name di Luca Guadagnino, acclamato tanto al Sundance quanto a Berlino, mentre il grande assente è Blade Runner 2. E' facile immaginare, a questo punto, che la Warner voglia saltare a piè pari qualsiasi premiere festivaliera onde evitare spoiler prima dell'uscita in sala, attesa ad ottobre. Fuori dai giochi, per ora, anche La mia vita con John F. Donovan di Xavier Dolan, a metà ottobre atteso alla Festa di Roma per un incontro con il pubblico.

GALAS 2017 film

Breathe | Andy Serkis, United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Catcher Was A Spy | Ben Lewin, USA

World Premiere

Closing Night Film

C'est la vie! | Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano, France

World Premiere

Darkest Hour | Joe Wright, United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool | Paul McGuigan, United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Kings | Deniz Gamze Ergüven, France/Belgium

World Premiere

Long Time Running | Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Canada

World Premiere

Mary Shelley | Haifaa Al Mansour, Ireland/United Kingdom/Luxembourg/USA

World Premiere

The Mountain Between Us | Hany Abu-Assad, USA

World Premiere

Mudbound | Dee Rees, USA

International Premiere

Stronger | David Gordon Green, USA

World Premiere

Untitled Bryan Cranston/Kevin Hart Film | Neil Burger, USA

World Premiere

The Wife | Björn Runge, United Kingdom/Sweden

World Premiere

Woman Walks Ahead | Susanna White, USA

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2017 film

Battle of Sexes | Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, USA

International Premiere

BPM (Beats Per Minute) | Robin Campillo, France

North American Premiere

The Brawler | Anurag Kashyap, India

World Premiere

The Breadwinner | Nora Twomey, Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg

World Premiere

Call Me By Your Name | Luca Guadagnino, Italy/France

Canadian Premiere

Catch the Wind | Gaël Morel, France

International Premiere

The Children Act | Richard Eyre, United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Current War | Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, USA

World Premiere

Disobedience | Sebastián Lelio, United Kingdom

World Premiere

Downsizing | Alexander Payne, USA

Canadian Premiere

A Fantastic Woman | Sebastián Lelio, Chile

Canadian Premiere

First They Killed My Father | Angelina Jolie, Cambodia

Canadian Premiere

The Guardians | Xavier Beauvois, France

World Premiere

Hostiles | Scott Cooper, USA

International Premiere

The Hungry | Bornila Chatterjee, India

World Premiere

I, Tonya | Craig Gillespie, USA

World Premiere

Special Presentations Opening Film

Lady Bird | Greta Gerwig, USA

International Premiere

Mother! | Darren Aronofsky, USA

North American Premiere

Novitiate | Maggie Betts, USA

International Premiere

Omerta | Hansal Mehta, India

World Premiere

Plonger | Mélanie Laurent, France

World Premiere

The Price of Success | Teddy Lussi-Modeste, France

International Premiere

Professor Marston and The Wonder Woman | Angela Robinson, USA

World Premiere

The Rider | Chloé Zhao, USA

Canadian Premiere

A Season in France | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, France

World Premiere

The Shape of Water | Guillermo del Toro, USA

Canadian Premiere

Special Presentations Closing Film

Sheikh Jackson | Amr Salama, Egypt

World Premiere

The Square | Ruben Östlund, Sweden

North American Premiere

Submergence | Wim Wenders, France/Germany/Spain

World Premiere

Suburbicon | George Clooney, USA

North American Premiere

Thelma | Joachim Trier, Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark

International Premiere

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | Martin McDonagh, USA

North American Premiere

Victoria and Abdul | Stephen Frears, United Kingdom

North American Premiere