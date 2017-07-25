Toronto 2017, i primi film in cartellone - anteprime per Mary Shelley, I, Tonya e Stronger - ride Venezia
Annunciati i primi titoli in cartellone del 42esimo Toronto International Film Festival, dal 7 settembre al 17 settembre..
Sarà il biopic sulla musa di Warhol, cantante dei Velvet Underground e donna dalla bellezza leggendaria ad inaugurare la sezione Orizzonti a Venezia 74.
Venezia 2017, Downsizing di Alexander Payne film d'apertura
Sono stati infatti annunciati 47 titoli, 25 dei quali anteprime mondiali, 8 internazionali, sei nord-americane e 8 canadesi. Tra i film che non saranno in anteprima mondiale, con conseguenti fortissime possibilità di vederli a Venezia, spiccano Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool di Paul McGuigan, Darkest Hour di Joe Wright, Battle of Sexes di Valerie Faris e Jonathan Dayton, Mother! di Darren Aronofsky, Suburbicon di George Clooney, Victoria and Abdul di Stephen Frears e The Shape of Water di Guillermo del Toro.
Tra le preview assolute, invece, spazio a Submergence di Wim Wenders, I, Tonya di Craig Gillespie, The Guardians di Xavier Beauvois, l'atteso The Current War di Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Stronger di David Gordon Green, Breathe di Andy Serkis e C'est la vie! di Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano. Tra i titoli in cartellone anche Call Me By Your Name di Luca Guadagnino, acclamato tanto al Sundance quanto a Berlino, mentre il grande assente è Blade Runner 2. E' facile immaginare, a questo punto, che la Warner voglia saltare a piè pari qualsiasi premiere festivaliera onde evitare spoiler prima dell'uscita in sala, attesa ad ottobre. Fuori dai giochi, per ora, anche La mia vita con John F. Donovan di Xavier Dolan, a metà ottobre atteso alla Festa di Roma per un incontro con il pubblico.
film
Breathe | Andy Serkis, United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Catcher Was A Spy | Ben Lewin, USA
World Premiere
Closing Night Film
C'est la vie! | Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano, France
World Premiere
Darkest Hour | Joe Wright, United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool | Paul McGuigan, United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
Kings | Deniz Gamze Ergüven, France/Belgium
World Premiere
Long Time Running | Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Canada
World Premiere
Mary Shelley | Haifaa Al Mansour, Ireland/United Kingdom/Luxembourg/USA
World Premiere
The Mountain Between Us | Hany Abu-Assad, USA
World Premiere
Mudbound | Dee Rees, USA
International Premiere
Stronger | David Gordon Green, USA
World Premiere
Untitled Bryan Cranston/Kevin Hart Film | Neil Burger, USA
World Premiere
The Wife | Björn Runge, United Kingdom/Sweden
World Premiere
Woman Walks Ahead | Susanna White, USA
World Premiere
Battle of Sexes | Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, USA
International Premiere
BPM (Beats Per Minute) | Robin Campillo, France
North American Premiere
The Brawler | Anurag Kashyap, India
World Premiere
The Breadwinner | Nora Twomey, Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg
World Premiere
Call Me By Your Name | Luca Guadagnino, Italy/France
Canadian Premiere
Catch the Wind | Gaël Morel, France
International Premiere
The Children Act | Richard Eyre, United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Current War | Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, USA
World Premiere
Disobedience | Sebastián Lelio, United Kingdom
World Premiere
Downsizing | Alexander Payne, USA
Canadian Premiere
A Fantastic Woman | Sebastián Lelio, Chile
Canadian Premiere
First They Killed My Father | Angelina Jolie, Cambodia
Canadian Premiere
The Guardians | Xavier Beauvois, France
World Premiere
Hostiles | Scott Cooper, USA
International Premiere
The Hungry | Bornila Chatterjee, India
World Premiere
I, Tonya | Craig Gillespie, USA
World Premiere
Special Presentations Opening Film
Lady Bird | Greta Gerwig, USA
International Premiere
Mother! | Darren Aronofsky, USA
North American Premiere
Novitiate | Maggie Betts, USA
International Premiere
Omerta | Hansal Mehta, India
World Premiere
Plonger | Mélanie Laurent, France
World Premiere
The Price of Success | Teddy Lussi-Modeste, France
International Premiere
Professor Marston and The Wonder Woman | Angela Robinson, USA
World Premiere
The Rider | Chloé Zhao, USA
Canadian Premiere
A Season in France | Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, France
World Premiere
The Shape of Water | Guillermo del Toro, USA
Canadian Premiere
Special Presentations Closing Film
Sheikh Jackson | Amr Salama, Egypt
World Premiere
The Square | Ruben Östlund, Sweden
North American Premiere
Submergence | Wim Wenders, France/Germany/Spain
World Premiere
Suburbicon | George Clooney, USA
North American Premiere
Thelma | Joachim Trier, Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark
International Premiere
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | Martin McDonagh, USA
North American Premiere
Victoria and Abdul | Stephen Frears, United Kingdom
North American Premiere