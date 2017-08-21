Jerry Lewis: Hollywood ricorda e saluta l'icona comica

Il mondo dello spettacolo saluta l'iconico Jerry Lewis scomparso a 91 anni.

Il leggendario attore e comico Jerry Lewis è scomparso all'età di 91 anni e il mondo dello spettacolo sta rendendo omaggio alla leggenda attraverso i social media. La carriera e il lavoro umanitario di Lewis hanno attraversato diversi decenni e hanno influenzato innumerevoli comici e attori nel corso degli anni.

Oltre ad essere un attore e un filantropo Lewis era anche cantante, produttore, regista e sceneggiatore. All'inizio della sua carriera ha stretto un fortunato sodalizio artistico con Dean Martin, per poi intraprendere uan carriera da solista negli anni '60 con film come Le folli notti del Dottor Jerryll e Ragazzo Tuttofare.

Dopo aver ascoltato la notizia della morte di Lewis, molti comici hanno reso omaggio all'iconico comico attraverso i social media. Il comico Penn Jillette ha parlato del suoo apprezzamento per Lewis. L'account Twitter di Jilette ha pubblicato una serie di tweet tra cui il seguente.

Jerry Lewis è appena morto, quando lo incontrai l'ho sentito (sic) molto vicino. Sto singhiozzando. Ci mancherà tanto Jerry, non posso credere di averlo incontrato e di aver trascorso del tempo con lui. Cosa ho fatto per meritare che Jerry Lewis mi sorridesse? Addio al vero, niente ironia, re della commedia"..

Anche il comico Patton Oswalt ha utilizzato Twitter per rendere omaggio a Lewis.

Jerry Lewis se ne è andato. Spero sinceramente che l'aldilà per lui sia un accogliente e pacifico paradiso".

L'attrice Jamie Lee Curtis ha parlato dei film che aveva fatto con sua madre: "Jerry Lewis è stato molto presente nella mia famiglia, ha fatto film con mia madre e anche video di famiglia con Janet e Tony, mi ha fatto fare un sacco di risate, RIP.". Il comico Dane Cook ha descritto Lewis come il suo mentore: "Il mio mentore e amico Jerry Lewis è scomparso. Un visionario. Un pioniere in tutte le forme di intrattenimento. Un essere umano caritatevole.  Un padre. Ha significato il mondo per me e ricorderò per sempre con orgoglio il tempo speso con lui e con la sua famiglia. In un momento buio della mia vita mi ha portato gioia".

Anche Samuel L. Jackson ha preso Twitter per rendere omaggio. Jackson ha detto: "E' stato incredibile conoscere e ridere con l'incredibile Jerry Lewis! Lui sarà con noi per sempre!". L'attrice Constance Zimmer ha scritto: "Grazie alla tua generosità, alla tua gioia di vivere e al dono di far ridere tutti! Grazie". Anche l'attore Josh Gad ha utilizzato Twitter per un omaggio: "Uno dei più grandi di tutti i tempi. Una leggenda. Uno showman. Un'icona comica. Una star del cinema. Un'attivista. Unico nel suo genere. RIP". L'attore Rob Schneider ha definito la coppia Dean Martin / Jerry Lewis i "Beatles della commedia" mentre il conduttore televisivo e comico Jimmy Kimmel ha twittato:

Jerry Lewis era un genio comico, attore, regista, creativo, filantropo.

Kimmel ha anche condiviso un video di Lewis che sta cantando il brano "You Will Never Walk Alone" durante una maratona televisiva benefica del 1987. A seguire trovate altri messaggi di cordoglio dal mondo dello spettacolo.

 


























 

 

