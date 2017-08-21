Jerry Lewis: Hollywood ricorda e saluta l'icona comica

Di Pietro Ferraro lunedì 21 agosto 2017

Il mondo dello spettacolo saluta l'iconico Jerry Lewis scomparso a 91 anni.

Il leggendario attore e comico Jerry Lewis è scomparso all'età di 91 anni e il mondo dello spettacolo sta rendendo omaggio alla leggenda attraverso i social media. La carriera e il lavoro umanitario di Lewis hanno attraversato diversi decenni e hanno influenzato innumerevoli comici e attori nel corso degli anni.

Oltre ad essere un attore e un filantropo Lewis era anche cantante, produttore, regista e sceneggiatore. All'inizio della sua carriera ha stretto un fortunato sodalizio artistico con Dean Martin, per poi intraprendere uan carriera da solista negli anni '60 con film come Le folli notti del Dottor Jerryll e Ragazzo Tuttofare.

Dopo aver ascoltato la notizia della morte di Lewis, molti comici hanno reso omaggio all'iconico comico attraverso i social media. Il comico Penn Jillette ha parlato del suoo apprezzamento per Lewis. L'account Twitter di Jilette ha pubblicato una serie di tweet tra cui il seguente.

Jerry Lewis è appena morto, quando lo incontrai l'ho sentito (sic) molto vicino. Sto singhiozzando. Ci mancherà tanto Jerry, non posso credere di averlo incontrato e di aver trascorso del tempo con lui. Cosa ho fatto per meritare che Jerry Lewis mi sorridesse? Addio al vero, niente ironia, re della commedia"..

Anche il comico Patton Oswalt ha utilizzato Twitter per rendere omaggio a Lewis.

Jerry Lewis se ne è andato. Spero sinceramente che l'aldilà per lui sia un accogliente e pacifico paradiso".

L'attrice Jamie Lee Curtis ha parlato dei film che aveva fatto con sua madre: "Jerry Lewis è stato molto presente nella mia famiglia, ha fatto film con mia madre e anche video di famiglia con Janet e Tony, mi ha fatto fare un sacco di risate, RIP.". Il comico Dane Cook ha descritto Lewis come il suo mentore: "Il mio mentore e amico Jerry Lewis è scomparso. Un visionario. Un pioniere in tutte le forme di intrattenimento. Un essere umano caritatevole. Un padre. Ha significato il mondo per me e ricorderò per sempre con orgoglio il tempo speso con lui e con la sua famiglia. In un momento buio della mia vita mi ha portato gioia".

Anche Samuel L. Jackson ha preso Twitter per rendere omaggio. Jackson ha detto: "E' stato incredibile conoscere e ridere con l'incredibile Jerry Lewis! Lui sarà con noi per sempre!". L'attrice Constance Zimmer ha scritto: "Grazie alla tua generosità, alla tua gioia di vivere e al dono di far ridere tutti! Grazie". Anche l'attore Josh Gad ha utilizzato Twitter per un omaggio: "Uno dei più grandi di tutti i tempi. Una leggenda. Uno showman. Un'icona comica. Una star del cinema. Un'attivista. Unico nel suo genere. RIP". L'attore Rob Schneider ha definito la coppia Dean Martin / Jerry Lewis i "Beatles della commedia" mentre il conduttore televisivo e comico Jimmy Kimmel ha twittato:

Jerry Lewis era un genio comico, attore, regista, creativo, filantropo.

Kimmel ha anche condiviso un video di Lewis che sta cantando il brano "You Will Never Walk Alone" durante una maratona televisiva benefica del 1987. A seguire trovate altri messaggi di cordoglio dal mondo dello spettacolo.

We will miss Jerry so much. I can’t believe I got to meet him and spend time with him. pic.twitter.com/wpHtjuWwmp — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) 20 agosto 2017

How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. pic.twitter.com/taPhl1utzO — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) 20 agosto 2017

Goodbye to the real, no irony, king of comedy. pic.twitter.com/t7qEkDo4Sl — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) 20 agosto 2017

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) 20 agosto 2017

Always funny. Always helpful. Always honest. I will miss you Jerry Lewis. The world has lost a true innovator & icon. pic.twitter.com/mJzLbh0VFd — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) 20 agosto 2017

YOU were one of a kind with your generosity, your joy of life and the gift of making everyone laugh! Thank you #RIPJerryLewis! pic.twitter.com/ANdHePgVaW — Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) 20 agosto 2017

One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis pic.twitter.com/h3ODZgZjAa — Josh Gad (@joshgad) 20 agosto 2017

Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most..https://t.co/R0uLkPOwyU — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) 20 agosto 2017

It was one of the great experiences of my career he was tough but one of a kind #JerryLewis https://t.co/ohGUzlYPYB — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) 20 agosto 2017

We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigan… https://t.co/Baob4Gn29E pic.twitter.com/dmkjsDlPHi — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) 20 agosto 2017

#RIPJerryLewis. It was a treat to spend a few Labor Days with you. #MDA pic.twitter.com/YoGO2O460D — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) 20 agosto 2017

Sad to read about the passing of Jerry Lewis. We met when we both received honorary degrees from Emerson in '93; how he made me laugh! RIP. pic.twitter.com/fNKcEyXFXK — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) 20 agosto 2017

Oh NOOOOO!!! Jerry Lewis just died! Another comic legend has left us. Martin&Lewis were the Beatles of comedy! Nobody was EVER bigger! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) 20 agosto 2017

RIP #JerryLewis Just too many examples to choose from in many areas of entertainment. So many favs. Not enough room. — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) 20 agosto 2017

To lose @IAmDickGregory & #JerryLewis days apart... My thoughts and prayers to your families, talent like yours can never be equalled! #RIP — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) 20 agosto 2017

And charity. I always loved spending time with the man. https://t.co/BJEgRgsY5z — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) 20 agosto 2017

From 3 on I cherish how this genius brought comfort to me with laughter and then support and friendship. Rip Jerry pic.twitter.com/Jfu2cXZEju — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) 20 agosto 2017

The French were right about him all along. RIP Jerry Lewis pic.twitter.com/jNLRPQeS4G — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) 20 agosto 2017

Jerry Lewis! Oy! Another comic legend gone. What an amazing talent and philanthropist. A long, well lived life!#RIPJerryLewis — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) 20 agosto 2017

We just lost the ORIGINAL funny man and the MOST charitable entertainer EVER! R.I.P. #JerryLewis pic.twitter.com/g5aJ2Vv2lD — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) 20 agosto 2017

I'm so heartbroken that Jerry Lewis passed away. His buddy films w/ Dean Martin are still some of my all-time favorites... — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) 20 agosto 2017

We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis. https://t.co/vdYCfd7atJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) 20 agosto 2017

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 20 agosto 2017