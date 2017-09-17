Harry Dean Stanton: Hollywood e David Lynch salutano l'attore di "Alien" e "Twin Peaks"

Di Pietro Ferraro domenica 17 settembre 2017

Hollywood paga tributo all'attore Harry Dean Stanton scomparso a 91 anni.

Harry Dean Stanton è morto lo scorso 15 settembre all'età di 91 anni e Hollywood ha utilizzato i social media per rendere omaggio all'attore veterano che ha interpretato nella sua lunga carriera classici come Alien, 1997: fuga da New York e Il padrino - Parte II. Il sito TMZ riporta che l'attore si è spento pacificamente all'ospedale Cedars-Sinai di Los Angeles. La carriera di Stanton si estende per oltre 6 decenni in numerosi progetti televisivi e cinematografici e l'attore è stato anche un veterano della seconda guerra mondiale.

Harry Dean Stanton è morto, il ricordo di Blogo Volto feticcio di David Lynch e protagonista di Paris, Texas, è morto Harry Dean Stanton.

Harry Dean Stanton è nato a Irvine, nel Kentucky ed è cresciuto con un background musicale mentre frequentava la Lafayette High School e l'Università del Kentucky a Lexington. Stanton cantava, suonava la chitarra e l'armonica. Dopo aver recitato in teatro all'università, Stanton si è trovato a dover scegliere tra essere un attore o un musicista, naturalmente scelse la recitazione e il resto è storia. Stanton è apparso in pellicole indipendenti, film di culto e grandi produzioni mainstream ed è stato uno dei volti più riconoscibili della storia di Hollywood.

Stanton era noto al pubblico per un numero incredibile di ruoli, tra cui apparizioni in Repo Man, Nick mano fredda, Alba rossa, Bella in rosa, Il miglio verde, L'ultima tentazione di Cristo e Paris Texas mentre sul piccolo schermo ha recitato nelle serie tv Gunsmoke, Hotel Room, Big Love e più recentemente nella serie tv revival Twin Peaks: Il ritorno di David Lynch. Lynch amico e frequente collaboratore di Stanton ha scritto un commovente messaggio di commiato al suo amico tramite l'account Twitter di Showtime.

Il grande Harry Dean Stanton ci ha lasciato. Era un grande. Non c'è nessuno come Harry Dean. Tutti lo amavano. E a ragione. Era un grande attore (in realtà ben più che grande), e un grande essere umano, era fantastico stare insieme a lui!!!! Ci mancherai davvero tanto Harry Dean !!! Un sacco di amore per te ovunque sei adesso !!!

Stanton ha recitato per David Lynch in Cuore selvaggio del 1990 e Twin Peaks: Fuoco cammina con me del 1992, sebbene non fosse nel cast della serie originale di Twin Peaks in onda dal 1990 al 1991. Stanton ha anche avuto ruoli in Una storia vera del 1999 e Inland Empire del 2006 sempre diretto da Lynch.

20th Century Fox ha semplicemente twittato: "Riposa in pace, Harry Dean Stanton", mentre Jon Cryer che ha recitato con Stanton in Bella in rosa ha detto: "È stato un onore amico". Edward James Almos ha utilizzato Twitter per dire: "Harry Dean ci hai dato tanta verità davanti e dietro la macchina da presa. Grazie per aver vissuto una vita piena! Sei un grande artista". Il regista di Baby Driver, Edgar Wright, ha twittato: "RIP al leggendario Harry Dean Stanton. Impossibile coprire brevemente la sua eredità, ma ecco acuni dei miei favoriti: Alien, Paris Texas, Repo Man".

Peter Travers della rivista Rolling Stone ha definito Harry Dean Stanton "La quintessenza dell'attore...l'uomo più fico nella stanza" e il regista Chris Miller ha scritto: "RIP Harry Dean Stanton, che hai vissuto una vita intensa, perché la vita di un Repo è sempre intensa". Anche Joss Whedon ha utilizzato Twitter per dire: "Mai un momento di noia, non posso credere che gli sto dicendo di riposare".

RIP to the legendary Harry Dean Stanton. Impossible to cover his legacy in brief but here's a few favs: 'Alien', 'Paris Texas', 'Repo Man'. pic.twitter.com/tKglu0Bemv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) 15 settembre 2017

I loved Harry Dean Stanton!!! He was intelligent, sensitive and beloved #RIP — Andie MacDowell (@AndieMacDowell3) 15 settembre 2017

Harry Dean Stanton is smoking in the heavens. pic.twitter.com/2u6sEKAK69 — Greg Proops (@GregProops) 15 settembre 2017

Never a dull moment.

Can't imagine telling him to rest. pic.twitter.com/N2gpgKGBeV — Joss Whedon (@joss) 15 settembre 2017

Aww. RIP Harry Dean Stanton, one of the great faces/voices/presences. ENDLESS credits, always welcome. Double bill REPO MAN and PARIS TEXAS. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) 15 settembre 2017

RIP, Mr Harry Dean Stanton. Your humanity made us feel every ache you ached across the… https://t.co/6tHwi9gxrP — Robert Baker (@slyhuckleberry) 15 settembre 2017

Oh man. RIP Harry Dean Stanton. What a legend. One of the very best. https://t.co/bPQal7euPZ — John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) 15 settembre 2017

Harry Dean Stanton was the definition of cool. On Alpha Dog, he wouldn't leave a room w/o saying, "Love ya. Mean it." Such a great guy. RIP — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) 15 settembre 2017

Harry Dean Stanton was a wonderful man, kind and full of humor. He was also a great actor. Goodbye, Harry Dean. Rest in peace. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) 15 settembre 2017

RIP Harry Dean Stanton. What an actor! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) 15 settembre 2017

Harry Dean was just plain special. Nobody like him. RIP and have a drink on me. https://t.co/s21oTbCvzz — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) 15 settembre 2017

Rest in peace, sweet man. So honored to have known you and worked with you. https://t.co/BwXPwdy8HQ — Beth Grant (@BethGrantActor) 15 settembre 2017

Harry Dean Stanton had the best line in CHRISTINE: "I'm selling' this shithole and buyin' a condo." Rest in peace, HD. You were great. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 15 settembre 2017