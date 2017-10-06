Fast and Furious, il primo spinoff uscirà nel 2019
Fast and Furious da' vita al suo primo spin-off con Dwayne Johnson e Jason Statham mattatori.
Rinviato Fast and Furious 9 al 2020, la Universal Pictures ha annunciato l'uscita in sala del primo spin-off dell'infinita saga. La pellicola, al momento senza titolo, uscirà il 26 luglio del 2019. Protagonisti Dwayne Johnson e Jason Statham.
Una scelta che non è andata giù a Tyrese, storico volto del franchise che ha attaccato The Rock su Instagram.
«Congratulazioni a The Rock e al tuo fratello acquisito – il produttore della 7 Bucks Hiram Garcia – per aver incentrato il franchise di Fast and Furious tutto su di TE. E proprio come te, non cancellerò questo post nemmeno se mi chiamassero. Signori, ci vediamo ad aprile 2020. #FastFamily, giusto? Nah… adesso è solo #TeamDwayne. 3 anni di attesa varranno la pena? Senza Shaw ma solo con Hobbs, non sarà un altro Baywatch? Ragazzi, ragazzi, tranquilli, sono solo un appassionato critico cinematografico».
Fast and Furious 9 slitta al 2020
Volano stracci nell'ampia famiglia Fast and Furious, con Furious 8, uscito nell'aprile scorso, che ha visto sul set Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson e Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges in una nuova avventura che ha anche Charlize Theron, Kurt Russell e Scott Eastwood. 1.238 i miliardi di dollari incassati dal film, pronto ora a moltiplicarsi ulteriormente grazie al primo spin-off della serie.
#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic
