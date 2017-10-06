Fast and Furious, il primo spinoff uscirà nel 2019

Di

Fast and Furious da' vita al suo primo spin-off con Dwayne Johnson e Jason Statham mattatori.

f-and-f-e1507246611714.jpg

Rinviato Fast and Furious 9 al 2020, la Universal Pictures ha annunciato l'uscita in sala del primo spin-off dell'infinita saga. La pellicola, al momento senza titolo, uscirà il 26 luglio del 2019. Protagonisti Dwayne Johnson e Jason Statham.

Una scelta che non è andata giù a Tyrese, storico volto del franchise che ha attaccato The Rock su Instagram.

«Congratulazioni a The Rock e al tuo fratello acquisito – il produttore della 7 Bucks Hiram Garcia – per aver incentrato il franchise di Fast and Furious tutto su di TE. E proprio come te, non cancellerò questo post nemmeno se mi chiamassero. Signori, ci vediamo ad aprile 2020. #FastFamily, giusto? Nah… adesso è solo #TeamDwayne. 3 anni di attesa varranno la pena? Senza Shaw ma solo con Hobbs, non sarà un altro Baywatch? Ragazzi, ragazzi, tranquilli, sono solo un appassionato critico cinematografico».

Volano stracci nell'ampia famiglia Fast and Furious, con Furious 8, uscito nell'aprile scorso, che ha visto sul set Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson e Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges in una nuova avventura che ha anche Charlize Theron, Kurt Russell e Scott Eastwood. 1.238 i miliardi di dollari incassati dal film, pronto ora a moltiplicarsi ulteriormente grazie al primo spin-off della serie.


Fonte: Comingsoon.net

Vota l'articolo:
4.00 su 5.00 basato su 1 voto.  
  • shares
  • +1
  • Mail

Notizie dalla rete

I Magazines di Blogo

02blog06blogartsblogbenessereblogautoblogbebeblogbooksblogcalcioblogcineblogclickblogcomicsblogdeluxeblogdesignerblogdownloadblogecoblogfashionbloggadgetbloggamesbloggossipbloggustobloghappyblogmelablogmobileblogmotoblogmotorsportblogoutdoorblogpinkblogqueerblogsoldiblogsoundsblogtoysblogtravelblogtvblogcrimeblogpolisblogpetsblog
In Evidenza

SCELTI PER VOI

Categorie
Vedi tutte | Archivio

I VIDEO DEL CANALE ENTERTAINMENT DI BLOGO