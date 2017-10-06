Fast and Furious, il primo spinoff uscirà nel 2019

Rinviato Fast and Furious 9 al 2020, la Universal Pictures ha annunciato l'uscita in sala del primo spin-off dell'infinita saga. La pellicola, al momento senza titolo, uscirà il 26 luglio del 2019. Protagonisti Dwayne Johnson e Jason Statham.

Una scelta che non è andata giù a Tyrese, storico volto del franchise che ha attaccato The Rock su Instagram.

«Congratulazioni a The Rock e al tuo fratello acquisito – il produttore della 7 Bucks Hiram Garcia – per aver incentrato il franchise di Fast and Furious tutto su di TE. E proprio come te, non cancellerò questo post nemmeno se mi chiamassero. Signori, ci vediamo ad aprile 2020. #FastFamily, giusto? Nah… adesso è solo #TeamDwayne. 3 anni di attesa varranno la pena? Senza Shaw ma solo con Hobbs, non sarà un altro Baywatch? Ragazzi, ragazzi, tranquilli, sono solo un appassionato critico cinematografico».