Fast and Furious 9, Tyrese Gibson minaccia: 'non torno se c'è Dwayne Johnson'

Di Federico Boni venerdì 3 novembre 2017

Tyrese Gibson si scaglia contro Dwayne Johnson.

Prosegue la guerra di nervi esplosa sul set di Fast and Furious. Dopo Michelle Rodriguez, che ha preteso maggior spazio per i personaggi femminili della saga, Tyrese Gibson è infatti tornato a scagliarsi contro Dwayne Johnson, un paio d'anni fa entrato in conflitto anche con il protagonista nonché produttore Vin Diesel, minacciando il suo addio a Fast and Furious 9, annunciato in sala nel 2020.

"Mi dispiace annunciarvi che se Dwayne farà parte del cast non ci sarà più Roman Pearce. Hai creato problemi alla famiglia e alla sopravvivenza delle mie figlie, io faccio lo stesso con te".

Parole pesantissime, quelle pronunciate da Tyrese, il mese scorso già in prima linea nel criticare apertamente l'annunciato spin-off di Fast and Furious interamente dedicato ai personaggi di The Rock e Jason Statham e colpevole, a suo dire, di aver fatto slittare di un anno l'uscita di Fast and Furious 9. Non contento, Tyrese ha concluso la sua sfuriata sui social definendo il collega un 'pagliaccio' pompato. Il suo Roman Pearce, come dimenticarlo, si è fatto vedere in Fast and Furious 2, in Fast & Furious 5, Fast & Furious 6, Fast & Furious 7 e Fast & Furious 8.