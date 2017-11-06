Hollywood Film Awards 2017, i vincitori - trionfano Kate Winslet e Jake Gyllenhaal

Di Federico Boni lunedì 6 novembre 2017

E' partita la lunga corsa dei premi americani. Ecco gli Hollywood Film Awards 2017.

La lunga, lunghissima stagione dei premi cinematografici è ufficialmente partita, con gli Hollywood Film Awards 2017 che hanno assegnato i propri riconoscimenti nel weekend. Conduttore della serata al The Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles James Cordon, arrivato al suo 3° anno consecutivo da presentatore, per dei premi che solitamente lasciano poco il segno in prospettiva Oscar. Lo scorso anno nessuno dei 4 attori vincitori ha poi bissato in casa Academy, ma in questa stagione la musica potrebbe seriamente cambiare.

Miglior attore protagonista Jake Gyllenhaal, a detta di tutti tra i veri favoriti di stagione con Stronger, mentre Kate Winslet ha battuto l'agguerrita concorrenza femminile grazie a Wonder Wheel di Woody Allen. Sconfitta Margot Robbie di I, Tonya, che ha visto trionfare la strepitosa Allison Janey come miglior attrice non protagonista. Mary J. Blige per Mudbound e Timothée Chalamet per Chiamami col tuo nome sono le sorprese di stagione, mentre Sam Rockwell ha fatto suo il riconoscimento come miglior attore non protagonista con Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, già in trionfo all'ultima Mostra del Cinema di Venezia con lo script.

Premio alla carriera per Gary Oldman, con Adam Sandler miglior attore da commedia grazie al titolo Netflix The Meyerowitz Stories. Per quanto riguarda i migliori cast, premi per I, Tonya e Mudbound, con Joe Wright miglior regista, First They Killed My Father miglior film straniero, Coco della Pixar miglior cartoon, miglior trucco e parrucco e costumi per La Bella e la Bestia, The Disaster Artist miglior sceneggiatura e Roger Deakins in trionfo per la fotografia di Blade Runner 2049.

2017 Hollywood Film Awards Vincitori

Gary Oldman

Hollywood Actor Award

Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger

Hollywood Supporting Actor Award

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Hollywood Actress Award

Kate Winslet – Wonder Wheel



Hollywood Supporting Actress Award

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Hollywood Comedy Award

Adam Sandler – The Meyerowitz Stories

Hollywood Breakout Actor Award

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Hollywood Breakout Actress Award

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

New Hollywood Award

Jamie Bell – Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Hollywood Ensemble Award

Caitlin Carver, Paul Walter Hauser, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson, Margot Robbie, and Sebastian Stan – I, Tonya

Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award

Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, and Carey Mulligan – Mudbound



Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award

Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Ray Romano – The Big Sick

Hollywood Animation Award

Coco



Hollywood Documentary Award

Sean Combs – Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award

Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung – First They Killed My Father



Hollywood Director Award

Joe Wright – Darkest Hour

Hollywood Producer Award

Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, and Cynthia Sikes Yorkin – Blade Runner 2049

Hollywood Screenwriter Award

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber – The Disaster Artist

Hollywood Song Award

Common, Andra Day, and Diane Warren – “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall

Hollywood Cinematography Award

Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049

Hollywood Film Composer Award

Thomas Newman – Victoria & Abdul

Hollywood Editor Award

Sidney Wolinsky – The Shape of Water

Hollywood Visual Effects Award

Dan Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, and Erik Winquist – War for the Planet of the Apes

Hollywood Costume Design Award

Jacqueline Durran – Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour

Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award

Jenny Shircore – Beauty and the Beast



Hollywood Production Design Award

Dennis Gassner – Blade Runner 2049

Hollywood Sound Award

Dave Acord and Addison Teague – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2