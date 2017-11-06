Hollywood Film Awards 2017, i vincitori - trionfano Kate Winslet e Jake Gyllenhaal
E' partita la lunga corsa dei premi americani. Ecco gli Hollywood Film Awards 2017.
La lunga, lunghissima stagione dei premi cinematografici è ufficialmente partita, con gli Hollywood Film Awards 2017 che hanno assegnato i propri riconoscimenti nel weekend. Conduttore della serata al The Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles James Cordon, arrivato al suo 3° anno consecutivo da presentatore, per dei premi che solitamente lasciano poco il segno in prospettiva Oscar. Lo scorso anno nessuno dei 4 attori vincitori ha poi bissato in casa Academy, ma in questa stagione la musica potrebbe seriamente cambiare.
Miglior attore protagonista Jake Gyllenhaal, a detta di tutti tra i veri favoriti di stagione con Stronger, mentre Kate Winslet ha battuto l'agguerrita concorrenza femminile grazie a Wonder Wheel di Woody Allen. Sconfitta Margot Robbie di I, Tonya, che ha visto trionfare la strepitosa Allison Janey come miglior attrice non protagonista. Mary J. Blige per Mudbound e Timothée Chalamet per Chiamami col tuo nome sono le sorprese di stagione, mentre Sam Rockwell ha fatto suo il riconoscimento come miglior attore non protagonista con Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, già in trionfo all'ultima Mostra del Cinema di Venezia con lo script.
Premio alla carriera per Gary Oldman, con Adam Sandler miglior attore da commedia grazie al titolo Netflix The Meyerowitz Stories. Per quanto riguarda i migliori cast, premi per I, Tonya e Mudbound, con Joe Wright miglior regista, First They Killed My Father miglior film straniero, Coco della Pixar miglior cartoon, miglior trucco e parrucco e costumi per La Bella e la Bestia, The Disaster Artist miglior sceneggiatura e Roger Deakins in trionfo per la fotografia di Blade Runner 2049.
Vincitori
Hollywood Career Achievement Award
Gary Oldman
Hollywood Actor Award
Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger
Hollywood Supporting Actor Award
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Hollywood Actress Award
Kate Winslet – Wonder Wheel
Hollywood Supporting Actress Award
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Hollywood Comedy Award
Adam Sandler – The Meyerowitz Stories
Hollywood Breakout Actor Award
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Hollywood Breakout Actress Award
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
New Hollywood Award
Jamie Bell – Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Hollywood Ensemble Award
Caitlin Carver, Paul Walter Hauser, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson, Margot Robbie, and Sebastian Stan – I, Tonya
Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award
Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, and Carey Mulligan – Mudbound
Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award
Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Ray Romano – The Big Sick
Hollywood Animation Award
Coco
Hollywood Documentary Award
Sean Combs – Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award
Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung – First They Killed My Father
Hollywood Director Award
Joe Wright – Darkest Hour
Hollywood Producer Award
Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, and Cynthia Sikes Yorkin – Blade Runner 2049
Hollywood Screenwriter Award
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber – The Disaster Artist
Hollywood Song Award
Common, Andra Day, and Diane Warren – “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall
Hollywood Cinematography Award
Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049
Hollywood Film Composer Award
Thomas Newman – Victoria & Abdul
Hollywood Editor Award
Sidney Wolinsky – The Shape of Water
Hollywood Visual Effects Award
Dan Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri, and Erik Winquist – War for the Planet of the Apes
Hollywood Costume Design Award
Jacqueline Durran – Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour
Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award
Jenny Shircore – Beauty and the Beast
Hollywood Production Design Award
Dennis Gassner – Blade Runner 2049
Hollywood Sound Award
Dave Acord and Addison Teague – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2