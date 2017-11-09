Oscar 2018, ecco i 92 titoli in corsa per la statuetta come miglior film straniero

Di Federico Boni giovedì 9 novembre 2017

A Ciambra contro tutti agli Oscar 2018.

Sei Paesi in corsa per la prima volta con 26 registe in lista. Un record in questa categoria. Sono stati annunciati i 92 titoli in gara per l'Oscar come miglior film straniero, con Haiti, Honduras, Laos, Mozambico, Senegal e Siria per la prima volta in lista.

Per l'Italia ci sarà A Ciambra, chiamato a dover gareggiare con pellicole dall'altissimo spessore qualitativo. Tra i film favoriti per il trionfo finale il cileno Una donna Fantastica di Sebastian Lelio, premiato a Berlino; l'israeliano Foxtrot di Samuel Maoz, Leone d'argento - Gran premio della giuria a Venezia 74; il libanese L'Insulto di Ziad Doueiri, Coppa Volpi per la migliore interpretazione maschile a Kamel El Basha al Lido; l'immancabile Michael Haneke con Happy End; lo svedese The Square, Palma d'Oro all'ultimo Festival di Cannes; il tedesco In the Fade e 120 battiti al minuto, chiamato a riportare l'Oscar straniero in Francia dopo 25 anni d'assenza.

A trionfare lo scorso anno l'iraniano Il cliente di Asghar Farhadi.

Afghanistan - "A Letter to the President" (Roya Sadat)

Albania - "Daybreak" (Gentian Koçi)

Argentina - "Zama" (Lucrecia Martel)

Armenia - "Yeva" (Anahit Abad)

Australia - "The Space Between" (Ruth Borgobello)

Austria - "Happy End" (Michael Haneke)

Azerbaijan - "Pomegranate Orchard" (Ilgar Najaf)

Bangladesh - "The Cage" (Akram Khan)

Belgium - "Racer and the Jailbird' (Michaël R. Roskam)

Bosnia & Herzegovina - "Men Don't Cry" (Alen Drljević)

Bolivia - "Dark Skull" (Kiro Russo)

Brazil - "Bingo: The King of the Mornings" (Daniel Rezende)

Bulgaria - "Glory" (Kristina Grozeva & Petar Valchanov)

Cambodia - "First They Killed My Father" (Angelina Jolie)

Canada - "Hochelaga, Land of Souls" (François Girard)

Chile - "A Fantastic Woman" (Sebastián Lelio)

China - "Wolf Warrior 2" (Wu Jing)

Colombia - "Guilty Men" (Iván Gaona)

Costa Rica - "The Sound of Things" (Ariel Escalante)

Croatia - "Quit Staring at My Plate" (Hana Jušić)

Czech Republic - "Ice Mother" (Bohdan Sláma)

Denmark - "You Disappear" (Peter Schønau Fog)

Dominican Republic - "Woodpeckers" (José María Cabral)

Ecuador - "Alba" (Ana Cristina Barragán)

Egypt - "Sheikh Jackson" (Amr Salama)

Estonia - "November" (Rainer Sarnet)

Finland - "Tom of Finland" (Dome Karukoski)

France - "BPM (Beats per Minute)" (Robin Campillo)

Georgia - "Scary Mother" (Ana Urushadze)

Germany - "In the Fade" (Fatih Akın)

Greece - "Amerika Square" (Yannis Sakaridis)

Haiti - "Ayiti Mon Amour" (Guetty Felin)

Honduras - "Morazán" (Hispando Durón)

Hong Kong - "Mad World" (Wong Chun)

Hungary - "On Body and Soul" (Enyedi Ildikó)

Iceland - "Under the Tree" (Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson)

India - "Newton" (Amit V Masurkar)

Indonesia - "Turah" (Wicaksono Wisnu Legowo)

Iran - "Breath" (Narges Abyar)

Iraq - "The Dark Wind" (Hussein Hassan)

Ireland - "Song of Granite" (Pat Collins)

Italy - "A Ciambra" (Jonas Carpignano)

Japan - "Her Love Boils Bathwater" (Ryōta Nakano)

Kazakhstan - "The Road to Mother" (Akan Satayev)

Kenya - "Kati Kati" (Mbithi Masya)

Kosovo - "Unwanted" (Edon Rizvanolli)

Kyrgyzstan - "Centaur" (Aktan Abdykalykov)

Laos - "Dearest Sister" (Mattie Do)

Latvia - "The Chronicles of Melanie" (Viesturs Kairišs)

Lebanon - "The Insult" (Ziad Doueiri)

Lithuania - "Frost" (Šarūnas Bartas)

Luxembourg - "Barrage" (Laura Schroeder)

Mexico - "Tempestad" (Tatiana Huezo)

Mongola - "The Children of Genghis" (Zolbayar Dorj)

Morocco - "Razzia" (Nabil Ayouch)

Mozambique - "The Train of Salt and Sugar" (Licínio Azevedo)

Nepal - "White Sun" (Deepak Rauniyar)

Netherlands - "Layla M." (Mijke de Jong)

New Zealand - "One Thousand Ropes" (Tusi Tamasese)

Norway - "Thelma" (Joachim Trier)

Pakistan - "Saawan" (Farhan Alam)

Palestine - "Wajib" (Annemarie Jacir)

Panama - "Beyond Brotherhood" (Arianne Benedetti)

Paraguay - "Los buscadores" (Juan Carlos Maneglia & Tana Schembori)

Peru - "Rosa Chumbe" (Jonatan Relayze)

Philippines - "Birdshot" (Mikhail Red)

Poland - "Spoor" (Agnieszka Holland)

Portugal - "Saint George" (Marco Martins)

Romania - "The Fixer" (Adrian Sitaru)

Russia - "Loveless" (Andrei Zvyagintsev)

Senegal - "Félicité" (Alain Gomis)

Serbia - "Requiem for Mrs. J" (Bojan Vuletić)

Singapore - "Pop Aye" (Kirsten Tan)

Slovakia - "The Line" (Peter Bebjak)

Slovenia - "The Miner" (Hanna Antonina Wojcik-Slak)

South Africa - "The Wound" (John Trengove)

South Korea - "A Taxi Driver" (Jang Hoon)

Spain - "Summer 1993" (Carla Simón)

Sweden - "The Square" (Ruben Östlund)

Switzerland - "The Divine Order" (Petra Biondina Volpe)

Syria - "Little Gandhi" (Sam Kadi)

Taiwan - "Small Talk" (Huang Hui-chen)

Thailand - "By the Time It Gets Dark" (Anocha Suwichakornpong)

Tunisia - "The Last of Us" (Ala Eddine Slim)

Turkey - "Ayla: The Daughter of War" (Can Ulkay)

Ukraine - "Black Level" (Valentyn Vasyanovych)

United Kingdom - "My Pure Land" (Sarmad Masud)

Uruguay - "Another History of the World" (Guillermo Casanova)

Venezuela - "El Inca" (Ignacio Castillo Cottin)

Vietnam - "Father and Son" (Lương Đình Dũng)