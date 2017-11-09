Oscar 2018, ecco i 92 titoli in corsa per la statuetta come miglior film straniero
A Ciambra contro tutti agli Oscar 2018.
Sei Paesi in corsa per la prima volta con 26 registe in lista. Un record in questa categoria. Sono stati annunciati i 92 titoli in gara per l'Oscar come miglior film straniero, con Haiti, Honduras, Laos, Mozambico, Senegal e Siria per la prima volta in lista.
Per l'Italia ci sarà A Ciambra, chiamato a dover gareggiare con pellicole dall'altissimo spessore qualitativo. Tra i film favoriti per il trionfo finale il cileno Una donna Fantastica di Sebastian Lelio, premiato a Berlino; l'israeliano Foxtrot di Samuel Maoz, Leone d'argento - Gran premio della giuria a Venezia 74; il libanese L'Insulto di Ziad Doueiri, Coppa Volpi per la migliore interpretazione maschile a Kamel El Basha al Lido; l'immancabile Michael Haneke con Happy End; lo svedese The Square, Palma d'Oro all'ultimo Festival di Cannes; il tedesco In the Fade e 120 battiti al minuto, chiamato a riportare l'Oscar straniero in Francia dopo 25 anni d'assenza.
A trionfare lo scorso anno l'iraniano Il cliente di Asghar Farhadi.
Afghanistan - "A Letter to the President" (Roya Sadat)
Albania - "Daybreak" (Gentian Koçi)
Argentina - "Zama" (Lucrecia Martel)
Armenia - "Yeva" (Anahit Abad)
Australia - "The Space Between" (Ruth Borgobello)
Austria - "Happy End" (Michael Haneke)
Azerbaijan - "Pomegranate Orchard" (Ilgar Najaf)
Bangladesh - "The Cage" (Akram Khan)
Belgium - "Racer and the Jailbird' (Michaël R. Roskam)
Bosnia & Herzegovina - "Men Don't Cry" (Alen Drljević)
Bolivia - "Dark Skull" (Kiro Russo)
Brazil - "Bingo: The King of the Mornings" (Daniel Rezende)
Bulgaria - "Glory" (Kristina Grozeva & Petar Valchanov)
Cambodia - "First They Killed My Father" (Angelina Jolie)
Canada - "Hochelaga, Land of Souls" (François Girard)
Chile - "A Fantastic Woman" (Sebastián Lelio)
China - "Wolf Warrior 2" (Wu Jing)
Colombia - "Guilty Men" (Iván Gaona)
Costa Rica - "The Sound of Things" (Ariel Escalante)
Croatia - "Quit Staring at My Plate" (Hana Jušić)
Czech Republic - "Ice Mother" (Bohdan Sláma)
Denmark - "You Disappear" (Peter Schønau Fog)
Dominican Republic - "Woodpeckers" (José María Cabral)
Ecuador - "Alba" (Ana Cristina Barragán)
Egypt - "Sheikh Jackson" (Amr Salama)
Estonia - "November" (Rainer Sarnet)
Finland - "Tom of Finland" (Dome Karukoski)
France - "BPM (Beats per Minute)" (Robin Campillo)
Georgia - "Scary Mother" (Ana Urushadze)
Germany - "In the Fade" (Fatih Akın)
Greece - "Amerika Square" (Yannis Sakaridis)
Haiti - "Ayiti Mon Amour" (Guetty Felin)
Honduras - "Morazán" (Hispando Durón)
Hong Kong - "Mad World" (Wong Chun)
Hungary - "On Body and Soul" (Enyedi Ildikó)
Iceland - "Under the Tree" (Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson)
India - "Newton" (Amit V Masurkar)
Indonesia - "Turah" (Wicaksono Wisnu Legowo)
Iran - "Breath" (Narges Abyar)
Iraq - "The Dark Wind" (Hussein Hassan)
Ireland - "Song of Granite" (Pat Collins)
Italy - "A Ciambra" (Jonas Carpignano)
Japan - "Her Love Boils Bathwater" (Ryōta Nakano)
Kazakhstan - "The Road to Mother" (Akan Satayev)
Kenya - "Kati Kati" (Mbithi Masya)
Kosovo - "Unwanted" (Edon Rizvanolli)
Kyrgyzstan - "Centaur" (Aktan Abdykalykov)
Laos - "Dearest Sister" (Mattie Do)
Latvia - "The Chronicles of Melanie" (Viesturs Kairišs)
Lebanon - "The Insult" (Ziad Doueiri)
Lithuania - "Frost" (Šarūnas Bartas)
Luxembourg - "Barrage" (Laura Schroeder)
Mexico - "Tempestad" (Tatiana Huezo)
Mongola - "The Children of Genghis" (Zolbayar Dorj)
Morocco - "Razzia" (Nabil Ayouch)
Mozambique - "The Train of Salt and Sugar" (Licínio Azevedo)
Nepal - "White Sun" (Deepak Rauniyar)
Netherlands - "Layla M." (Mijke de Jong)
New Zealand - "One Thousand Ropes" (Tusi Tamasese)
Norway - "Thelma" (Joachim Trier)
Pakistan - "Saawan" (Farhan Alam)
Palestine - "Wajib" (Annemarie Jacir)
Panama - "Beyond Brotherhood" (Arianne Benedetti)
Paraguay - "Los buscadores" (Juan Carlos Maneglia & Tana Schembori)
Peru - "Rosa Chumbe" (Jonatan Relayze)
Philippines - "Birdshot" (Mikhail Red)
Poland - "Spoor" (Agnieszka Holland)
Portugal - "Saint George" (Marco Martins)
Romania - "The Fixer" (Adrian Sitaru)
Russia - "Loveless" (Andrei Zvyagintsev)
Senegal - "Félicité" (Alain Gomis)
Serbia - "Requiem for Mrs. J" (Bojan Vuletić)
Singapore - "Pop Aye" (Kirsten Tan)
Slovakia - "The Line" (Peter Bebjak)
Slovenia - "The Miner" (Hanna Antonina Wojcik-Slak)
South Africa - "The Wound" (John Trengove)
South Korea - "A Taxi Driver" (Jang Hoon)
Spain - "Summer 1993" (Carla Simón)
Sweden - "The Square" (Ruben Östlund)
Switzerland - "The Divine Order" (Petra Biondina Volpe)
Syria - "Little Gandhi" (Sam Kadi)
Taiwan - "Small Talk" (Huang Hui-chen)
Thailand - "By the Time It Gets Dark" (Anocha Suwichakornpong)
Tunisia - "The Last of Us" (Ala Eddine Slim)
Turkey - "Ayla: The Daughter of War" (Can Ulkay)
Ukraine - "Black Level" (Valentyn Vasyanovych)
United Kingdom - "My Pure Land" (Sarmad Masud)
Uruguay - "Another History of the World" (Guillermo Casanova)
Venezuela - "El Inca" (Ignacio Castillo Cottin)
Vietnam - "Father and Son" (Lương Đình Dũng)