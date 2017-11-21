Spirit Award 2018, le nomination - Chiamami col tuo Nome davanti a tutti - Jonas Carpignano sfida Luca Guadagnino tra i registi
Chiamami col tuo Nome guida la lista di nomination agli Independent Spirit Award 2018.
Independent Spirit Awards 2017, vincitori: trionfa Moonlight in un palmares di qualità
L'italo-americano Jonas Carpignano, candidato agli Oscar per l'Italia con A Ciambra, è stato nominato come miglior regista, dove sfiderà proprio Luca Guadagnino, ma non per il miglior film straniero, per degli Spirit Awards che da 4 anni anticipano di fatto l'Oscar al miglior film. 12 anni schiavo, Birdman, il Caso Spotlight e Moonlight hanno fatto doppietta, tanto da vedere Guadagnino sempre più possibile sorpresa in vista degli Academy. Lo scorso anno ci fu un seguito Spirit/Oscar anche per il miglior attore (Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea), la miglior sceneggiatura (Barry Jenkins, Moonlight), e il documentario (O.J. Made in America).
La cerimonia di premiazione diverrà realtà il 3 marzo, condotta per il 2° anno consecutiva da Nick Kroll e John Mulaney.
Nomination
BEST FEATURE
Call Me By Your Name
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Florida Project
The Rider
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Columbus
Ingrid Goes West
Menashe
Oh Lucy!
Patti Cake$
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Dayveon
A Ghost Story
Life and nothing more
Most Beautiful Island
The Transfiguration
BEST DIRECTOR
Sean Baker, The Florida Project
Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Good Time
Chloé Zhao, The Rider
BEST SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Mike White, Beatriz at Dinner
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Donald Cried
The Big Sick
Women Who Kill
Columbus
Ingrid Goes West
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Thimios Bakatakis - The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Elisha Christian - Columbus
Hélène Louvart - Beach Rats
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom - Call Me by Your Name
Joshua James Richards - The Rider
BEST EDITING
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie - Good Time
Walter Fasano - Call Me by Your Name
Alex O’Flinn - The Rider
Gregory Plotkin - Get Out
Tatiana S. Riegel - I, Tonya
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Beatriz at Dinner - Roadside Attractions
Salma Hayek - Beatriz at Dinner
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Shinobu Terajima - Oh Lucy!
Regina Williams - Life and nothing more
BEST MALE LEAD
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
Harris Dickinson - Beach Rats
James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Robert Pattinson - Good Time
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime
Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bennie Safdie, Good Time
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Mudbound
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
120 battiti al minuto
Una donna fantastica
Lady Macbeth
Loveless
I am not a Witch
BEST DOCUMENTARY
The Departure
Faces Places
Last Men in Aleppo
Motherland
Quest
