Spirit Award 2018, le nomination - Chiamami col tuo Nome davanti a tutti - Jonas Carpignano sfida Luca Guadagnino tra i registi

martedì 21 novembre 2017

Chiamami col tuo Nome guida la lista di nomination agli Independent Spirit Award 2018.

Independent Spirit Awards 2017, vincitori: trionfa Moonlight in un palmares di qualità Moonlight sbaraglia la concorrenza vincendo tutto quello che poteva vincere. Scopri tutti i vincitori. Per il secondo anno consecutivo la A24 ha dominato le candidature ai Film Independent Spirit Award, con 17 nomination in tasca, a dispetto delle 12 della Sony Pictures Classics. Davanti a tutti Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino, con sei candidature 'pesanti' (miglior film, regia, fotografia, montaggio, attore protagonista e non), seguito dalla coppia Get Out di Jordan Peele - Good Time dei frateli Safdie, entrambi a quota 5 candidature. 'Solo' 3 nomination per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri, della Fox, tra i favoriti agli Oscar. A24 ancora in festa grazie anche alle 4 nomination di Lady Bird, alle 2 di The Florida Project e The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Tra i candidati anche James Franco come miglior attore per The Disaster Artist. Meglio Amazon (3 candidature, 2 per The Big Sick e una per Crown Heights) di Netflix, salvato solo da Mudbound.

L'italo-americano Jonas Carpignano, candidato agli Oscar per l'Italia con A Ciambra, è stato nominato come miglior regista, dove sfiderà proprio Luca Guadagnino, ma non per il miglior film straniero, per degli Spirit Awards che da 4 anni anticipano di fatto l'Oscar al miglior film. 12 anni schiavo, Birdman, il Caso Spotlight e Moonlight hanno fatto doppietta, tanto da vedere Guadagnino sempre più possibile sorpresa in vista degli Academy. Lo scorso anno ci fu un seguito Spirit/Oscar anche per il miglior attore (Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea), la miglior sceneggiatura (Barry Jenkins, Moonlight), e il documentario (O.J. Made in America).

La cerimonia di premiazione diverrà realtà il 3 marzo, condotta per il 2° anno consecutiva da Nick Kroll e John Mulaney.

Film Independent Spirit Award 2018 Nomination

BEST FEATURE

Call Me By Your Name

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Florida Project

The Rider

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Columbus

Ingrid Goes West

Menashe

Oh Lucy!

Patti Cake$

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Dayveon

A Ghost Story

Life and nothing more

Most Beautiful Island

The Transfiguration

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Good Time

Chloé Zhao, The Rider

BEST SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Mike White, Beatriz at Dinner

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Donald Cried

The Big Sick

Women Who Kill

Columbus

Ingrid Goes West

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Thimios Bakatakis - The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Elisha Christian - Columbus

Hélène Louvart - Beach Rats

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom - Call Me by Your Name

Joshua James Richards - The Rider

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie - Good Time

Walter Fasano - Call Me by Your Name

Alex O’Flinn - The Rider

Gregory Plotkin - Get Out

Tatiana S. Riegel - I, Tonya

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Beatriz at Dinner - Roadside Attractions

Salma Hayek - Beatriz at Dinner

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima - Oh Lucy!

Regina Williams - Life and nothing more

BEST MALE LEAD

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Harris Dickinson - Beach Rats

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Robert Pattinson - Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bennie Safdie, Good Time

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Mudbound

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

120 battiti al minuto

Una donna fantastica

Lady Macbeth

Loveless

I am not a Witch

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The Departure

Faces Places

Last Men in Aleppo

Motherland

Quest

