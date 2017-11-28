Gotham Awards 2017, i vincitori - trionfa Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino
La lunga stagione dei premi cinematografici è ufficialmente iniziata con il trionfo di Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino.
Gotham Awards 2017, le nomination: Chiamami col tuo nome insegue Get Out
Tra gli attori trionfo per Saoirse Ronan con l'acclamato Lady Bird, mentre James Franco, acclamato per "The Disaster Artist", ha fatto suo quello come miglior attore. Strong Island è stato eletto miglior documentario, con Mudbound, in Italia uscito direttamente su Netflix, miglior cast, composto da Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan e Jonathan Banks. Tributi speciali sono andati anche a Jason Blum, Sophia Coppola, Al Gore, Dustin Hoffman, Nicole Kidman e Ed Lachman.
Negli ultimi 3 anni chi ha vinto il Gotham come miglior film, vedi Birdman, Spotlight e Moonlight, si è poi portato a casa l'Oscar più ambito.
-- Miglior sceneggiatura: Jordan Peele, 'Get Out'
-- Made in NY Award: Michael K Williams
-- Miglior sorpresa attoriale: Timothee Chalamet, 'Call Me by Your Name'
-- Miglior corto/serie: The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes (YouTube)
-- Premio del pubblico: 'Get Out'
-- Miglior serie registica: Jordan Peele, 'Get Out'
-- Serie più sorprendente – Long Form: Atlanta
-- Miglior attrice: Saoirse Ronan, 'Lady Bird'
-- Miglior attore: James Franco, 'The Disaster Artist'
-- Miglior documentario: 'Strong Island'
-- Miglior film: 'Call Me by Your Name'