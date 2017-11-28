National Board of Review 2017, i vincitori: trionfa The Post di Steven Spielberg

Di Federico Boni martedì 28 novembre 2017

The Post in trionfo ai National Board of Review 2017.

National Board of Review: Manchester by the Sea miglior film, Silence tra i film dell'anno La corsa agli Oscar 2017 entra nel vivo con i premi del National Board of Review. E Silence inizia la sua partita... Poche ore dopo i Gotham Awards, che hanno visto trionfare Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino, il National Board of Review di New York, organizzazione no-profit composta da diverse eccellenze del mondo del cinema tra registi, professionisti e accademici, ha incoronato The Post di Steven Spielberg miglior film dell'anno.

Un vero exploit per l'inedita pellicola, ancora mai vista sul suolo d'America, con i suoi protagonisti Tom Hanks e Meryl Streep incoronati miglior attore e miglior attrice. Willem Dafoe ("The Florida Project") e Laurie Metcalf ("Lady Bird") hanno invece vinto i rispettivi premi come non protagonisti. Migliori sceneggiature "The Disaster Artist" di James Franco (non originale) e a "Phantom Thread" di Paul Thomas Anderson (originale), mentre Greta Gerwig, al debutto con l'acclamato "Lady Bird", è stata eletta miglior regista. "Coco" della Pixar è stato incoronato miglior film animato di stagione, con "Jane" miglior documentario e "Foxtrot" di Samuel Maoz, già premiato a Venezia, miglior film straniero. "Get Out" di Jordan Peele si è portato a casa due riconoscimenti, ovvero quello per il miglior esordio alla regia e per il miglior cast, mentre Timothee Chalamet ha fatto il bis dopo i Gotham con un altro premio come miglior sorpresa recitativa del 2017.

Come tradizione vuole, i National Board of Review hanno stilato anche la lista dei migliori film dell'anno, stranieri e anche documentari, che abbraccia titoli come "Dunkirk", “Baby Driver”, "Logan" e “The Florida Project”, "Una donna Fantastica" e "The Square".

Best Film

“The Post”

Top Films

“Baby Driver”

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Downsizing”

“Dunkirk”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Logan”

“Phantom Thread”

Best Director

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Best Actor

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Best Actress

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Best Supporting Actress

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Disaster Artist”

Best Original Screenplay

“Phantom Thread”

Best Ensemble

“Get Out”

Breakthrough Performance

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”



Best Directorial Debut

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Best Animated Film

“Coco”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Foxtrot”

Top Foreign Films

“A Fantastic Woman”

“Frantz”

“Loveless”

“Summer 1993”

“The Square”

Best Documentary Film

“Jane”

Top Documentaries

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Brimstone & Glory”

“Eric Clapton: Life in 12 bars”

“Faces Places”

“Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of Isis”

Top Independent Films

“Beatriz at Dinner”

“Brigsby Bear”

“A Ghost Story”

“Lady Macbeth”

“Logan Lucky”

“Loving Vincent”

“Menashe”

“Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer”

“Patti Cake$”

“Wind River”

NBR Freedom of Expression Award

“Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992”

Spotlight Award

Patty Jenkins e Gal Gadot, “Wonder Woman”

Fonte: Variety