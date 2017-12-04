Chiamami col tuo Nome di Luca Guadagnino film dell'anno secondo i critici di Los Angeles, i vincitori

Di Federico Boni lunedì 4 dicembre 2017

Continua la marcia di Chiamami col tuo nome tra i principali premi cinematografici d'America.

Gotham Awards 2017, i vincitori - trionfa Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino ha sconfitto Get Out ai Gotham Awards. E' partita la corsa agli Oscar. Dopo il trionfo ai Gotham Awards, il bis ai Los Angeles Film Critics Awards 2017. Chiamami col tuo Nome di Luca Guadagnino è stato eletto film dell'anno dai critici di Los Angeles, battendo in volata “The Florida Project” di Sean Baker. Per il regista italiano, premiato anche come miglior regista alla pari di Guillermo del Toro, l'ennesima conferma che in casa Oscar, quest'anno, potrà fare la voce grossa.

Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name") e Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water") sono stati eletti miglior attore e attrice, con Willem Dafoe ("The Florida Project") e Laurie Metcalf ("Lady Bird") premiati come non protagonisti. Sconfitti, in questo caso, James Franco, Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell e Mary J. Blige. "Lady Bird", pochi giorni fa eletto film dell'anno dai critici di New York, non è riuscito a ripetere l'exploit, mentre The Shape of Water si è portato a casa tre riconoscimenti, arrivando secondo in altri due. Segno di vitalità per l'ultimo Leone d'Oro veneziano.

Ex-aequo anche tra i film stranieri, con 120 battiti al minuto alla pari con Loveless, mentre in campo animato The Breadwinner ha clamorosamente sconfitto Coco della Pixar. Miglior sceneggiatura per Scappa di Jordan Peele, in grado di battere Martin McDonagh con Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri, mentre Dan Lausten ha sconfitto Roger Deakins per la miglior fotografia. Per Dunkirk di Nolan solo un riconoscimento: al montaggio.

Los Angeles Film Critics 2017 i vincitori

Best Picture: “Call Me by Your Name” (Luca Guadagnino)

Runner-up: “The Florida Project” (Sean Baker)

Best Director: (TIE) Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” and Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me by Your Name”

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Runner-up: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Runner-up: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Best Foreign-Language Film: (TIE) “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” (Robin Campillo) and “Loveless” (Andrey Zvyagintsev)

Best Animation: “The Breadwinner” (Nora Twomey)

Runner-up: “Coco” (Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina)

Best Screenplay: “Get Out” (Jordan Peele)

Runner-up: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Martin McDonagh)



Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film: “Faces Places” (Agnès Varda, JR)

Runner-up: “Jane” (Brett Morgen)

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Runner-up: Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Best Editing: “Dunkirk” (Lee Smith)

Runner-up: “I, Tonya” (Tatiana S. Riegel)

Best Production Design: “Blade Runner 2049” (Dennis Gassner)

Runner-up: “The Shape of Water” (Paul D. Austerberry)

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Runner-up: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Music/Score: “Phantom Thread” (Jonny Greenwood)

Runner-up: “The Shape of Water” (Alexandre Desplat)

Best Cinematography: “The Shape of Water” (Dan Lausten)

Runner-up: “Blade Runner 2049” (Roger Deakins)

Fonte: Variety