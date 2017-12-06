Critics' Choice Awards 2018, le nomination - The Shape of Water davanti a tutti

Di Federico Boni mercoledì 6 dicembre 2017

Luca Guadagnino insegue Guillermo Del Toro ai Critics' Choice Awards 2018.

Sono state annunciate le nomination dei Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2018, riconoscimenti assegnati annualmente ai migliori film e programmi televisivi da rappresentanti della critica statunitense. Una 23esima edizione che vede The Shape of Water di Guillermo Del Toro, già Leone d'Oro, guidare il carrozzone dei nominati con 14 candidature, comprese quelle come miglior film, regia e sceneggiatura, attrice protagonista e non e attore non protagonista.

A seguire, distanti, Dunkirk, Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino (candidato anche per la regia), Lady Bird e The Post di Spielberg, tutti a quota 8. Sei le candidature per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri e 5 quelle per Scappa - Get Out, mentre a sorprendere è stato The Big Sick, con sei nomination. Tra gli altri titoli in corsa come miglior film anche L'ora più buia di Joe Wright e The Florida Project. Da notare come The Greatest Showman non fosse eleggibile in nessuna categoria se non in quella per le migliori canzoni, grazie ad una gentile concessione Fox che ha fatto avere per tempo ai giurati i brani della pellicola. Tra i nominati italiani, oltre a Guadagnino, anche Dario Marianelli, grazie al tema musicale de l'Ora più Buia.

I vincitori verranno annunciati giovedì 11 gennaio 2018 durante una cerimonia trasmessa in diretta su The CW.

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Film candidati

Miglior Film

The Big Sick

Chiamami col tuo nome

L'ora più buia

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Miglior Attore Protagonista

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Jake Gyllenhaal - Stronger

Tom Hanks - The Post

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour



Migliore Attrice Protagonista

Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Armie Hammer - Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Patrick Stewart - Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg - Call Me by Your Name

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Hong Chau - Downsizing

Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip

Holly Hunter - The Big Sick

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Miglior Attore/attrice Emergente

Mckenna Grace - Gifted

Dafne Keen - Logan

Brooklynn Prince - The Florida Project

Millicent Simmonds - Wonderstruck

Jacob Tremblay - Wonder

Miglior Cast

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

Mudbound

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Miglior Regista

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Steven Spielberg - The Post



Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

Guillermo del Toro e Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Emily V. Gordon e Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick

Liz Hannah e Josh Singer - The Post

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale

James Ivory - Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter e Michael H. Weber - The Disaster Artist

Dee Rees e Virgil Williams - Mudbound

Aaron Sorkin - Molly's Game

Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky - Wonder

Miglior Fotografia

Roger Deakins - Blade Runner 2049

Hoyte van Hoytema - Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen - The Shape of Water

Rachel Morrison - Mudbound

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom - Call Me By Your Name

Miglior Production Design

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin - The Shape of Water

Jim Clay, Rebecca Alleway - Murder on the Orient Express

Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis - Dunkirk

Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola - Blade Runner 2049

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Beauty and the Beast

Mark Tildesley, Véronique Melery - Phantom Thread



Miglior Montaggio

Michael Kahn, Sarah Broshar - The Post

Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos - Baby Driver

Lee Smith - Dunkirk

Joe Walker - Blade Runner 2049

Sidney Wolinsky - The Shape of Water

Migliori Costumi

Renée April - Blade Runner 2049

Mark Bridges - Phantom Thread

Jacqueline Durran - Beauty and the Beast

Lindy Hemming - Wonder Woman

Luis Sequeira - The Shape of Water

Miglior Trucco e Acconciature

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Wonder



Migliori Effetti Visivi

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Thor: Ragnarok

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

Miglior Film Animato

The Breadwinner

Coco

Despicable Me 3

The LEGO Batman Movie

Loving Vincent

Miglior Film Action

Baby Driver

Logan

Thor: Ragnarok

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

Miglior Commedia

The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Miglior Attore in una Commedia

Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Ragnarok

Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick

Adam Sandler - The Meyerowitz Stories



Miglior Attrice in una Commedia

Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip

Zoe Kazan - The Big Sick

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes

Miglior Film Sci-Fi o Horror

Blade Runner 2049

Get Out

It

The Shape of Water

Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

The Square

Thelma

Miglior Canzone

Evermore - Beauty and the Beast

Mystery of Love - Call Me by Your Name

Remember Me - Coco

Stand Up for Something - Marshall This Is Me - The Greatest Showman

Miglior Colonna Sonora

Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood - Phantom Thread

Dario Marianelli - Darkest Hour

Benjamin Wallfisch e Hans Zimmer - Blade Runner 2049

John Williams - The Post

Hans Zimmer - Dunkirk

Fonte: Deadline