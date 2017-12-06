Critics' Choice Awards 2018, le nomination - The Shape of Water davanti a tutti
Luca Guadagnino insegue Guillermo Del Toro ai Critics' Choice Awards 2018.
Sono state annunciate le nomination dei Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2018, riconoscimenti assegnati annualmente ai migliori film e programmi televisivi da rappresentanti della critica statunitense. Una 23esima edizione che vede The Shape of Water di Guillermo Del Toro, già Leone d'Oro, guidare il carrozzone dei nominati con 14 candidature, comprese quelle come miglior film, regia e sceneggiatura, attrice protagonista e non e attore non protagonista.
A seguire, distanti, Dunkirk, Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino (candidato anche per la regia), Lady Bird e The Post di Spielberg, tutti a quota 8. Sei le candidature per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri e 5 quelle per Scappa - Get Out, mentre a sorprendere è stato The Big Sick, con sei nomination. Tra gli altri titoli in corsa come miglior film anche L'ora più buia di Joe Wright e The Florida Project. Da notare come The Greatest Showman non fosse eleggibile in nessuna categoria se non in quella per le migliori canzoni, grazie ad una gentile concessione Fox che ha fatto avere per tempo ai giurati i brani della pellicola. Tra i nominati italiani, oltre a Guadagnino, anche Dario Marianelli, grazie al tema musicale de l'Ora più Buia.
I vincitori verranno annunciati giovedì 11 gennaio 2018 durante una cerimonia trasmessa in diretta su The CW.
Film candidati
Miglior Film
The Big Sick
Chiamami col tuo nome
L'ora più buia
Dunkirk
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Miglior Attore Protagonista
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Jake Gyllenhaal - Stronger
Tom Hanks - The Post
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Migliore Attrice Protagonista
Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Armie Hammer - Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Patrick Stewart - Logan
Michael Stuhlbarg - Call Me by Your Name
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Hong Chau - Downsizing
Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip
Holly Hunter - The Big Sick
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Miglior Attore/attrice Emergente
Mckenna Grace - Gifted
Dafne Keen - Logan
Brooklynn Prince - The Florida Project
Millicent Simmonds - Wonderstruck
Jacob Tremblay - Wonder
Miglior Cast
Dunkirk
Lady Bird
Mudbound
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Miglior Regista
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Steven Spielberg - The Post
Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale
Guillermo del Toro e Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Emily V. Gordon e Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick
Liz Hannah e Josh Singer - The Post
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale
James Ivory - Call Me by Your Name
Scott Neustadter e Michael H. Weber - The Disaster Artist
Dee Rees e Virgil Williams - Mudbound
Aaron Sorkin - Molly's Game
Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky - Wonder
Miglior Fotografia
Roger Deakins - Blade Runner 2049
Hoyte van Hoytema - Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen - The Shape of Water
Rachel Morrison - Mudbound
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom - Call Me By Your Name
Miglior Production Design
Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin - The Shape of Water
Jim Clay, Rebecca Alleway - Murder on the Orient Express
Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis - Dunkirk
Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola - Blade Runner 2049
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Beauty and the Beast
Mark Tildesley, Véronique Melery - Phantom Thread
Miglior Montaggio
Michael Kahn, Sarah Broshar - The Post
Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos - Baby Driver
Lee Smith - Dunkirk
Joe Walker - Blade Runner 2049
Sidney Wolinsky - The Shape of Water
Migliori Costumi
Renée April - Blade Runner 2049
Mark Bridges - Phantom Thread
Jacqueline Durran - Beauty and the Beast
Lindy Hemming - Wonder Woman
Luis Sequeira - The Shape of Water
Miglior Trucco e Acconciature
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Wonder
Migliori Effetti Visivi
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Thor: Ragnarok
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
Miglior Film Animato
The Breadwinner
Coco
Despicable Me 3
The LEGO Batman Movie
Loving Vincent
Miglior Film Action
Baby Driver
Logan
Thor: Ragnarok
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
Miglior Commedia
The Big Sick
The Disaster Artist
Girls Trip
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Miglior Attore in una Commedia
Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes
James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Chris Hemsworth - Thor: Ragnarok
Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick
Adam Sandler - The Meyerowitz Stories
Miglior Attrice in una Commedia
Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip
Zoe Kazan - The Big Sick
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes
Miglior Film Sci-Fi o Horror
Blade Runner 2049
Get Out
It
The Shape of Water
Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
The Square
Thelma
Miglior Canzone
Evermore - Beauty and the Beast
Mystery of Love - Call Me by Your Name
Remember Me - Coco
Stand Up for Something - Marshall This Is Me - The Greatest Showman
Miglior Colonna Sonora
Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood - Phantom Thread
Dario Marianelli - Darkest Hour
Benjamin Wallfisch e Hans Zimmer - Blade Runner 2049
John Williams - The Post
Hans Zimmer - Dunkirk
