E' morto Conrad Books, il poliziotto Jamie di "Plan 9 from Outer Space"
Conrad Brooks, protagonista di Plan 9 di Outer Space, è scomparso. L'attore aveva 86 anni. Notizie sulla sua morte sono circolate sui social media, anche se nessun necrologio ufficiale è stato pubblicato.
Con una carriera che risale al 1953, in un ruolo non accreditato in Jalopy di William Beaudine, Conrad Brooks ha avuto una carriera che ha attraversato più di sei decenni. Il defunto attore era meglio conosciuto per la sua collaborazione con il regista Ed Wood, che ha diretto leggendari B-movies come Plan 9 From Outer Space e Bride of the Monster. Jerry Williams, che ha lavorato con Brooks diverse volte, ha commentato la triste notizia su Instagram.
RIP Conrad Brooks...sei stato protagonista di Plan 9 di Outer Space e hai recitato in molti dei miei film. Questa è una foto del mio film Purvos...un attore fantastico fino alla fine e un buon amico. Grazie per aver condiviso le tue esperienze e la tua amicizia...Ti saluto finché non ci incontreremo di nuovo amico mio.
Conrad Brooks sarà sempre ricordato per aver interpretato l'agente di polizia Jamie in Plan 9 From Outer Space. L'attore era così legato ai film di Ed Wood che il regista Tim Burton gli diede un cameo come barista nel suo memorabile biopic Ed Wood. Durante la sua lunga carriera, Brooks ha recitato in più di 100 film come Puppet Master III, Glen or Glenda, Zombiegeddon oltre ad essere apparso nel remake Plan 9 del 2015.
Il regista Edward D. Wood Jr. aveva una scuderia di attori con cui ha lavorato durante la sua carriera e Conrad Brooks era l'ultimo membro sopravvissuto di quel gruppo di attori. Nonostante Brooks non sia mai riuscito ad entrare nel circuito mainstream, la sua carriera è proseguita fino alla sua morte. È apparso nel film di quest'anno Gator e aveva diversi altri progetti in uscita tra cui Don't Let the Devil In completato nel 2016, ma ancora senza una data di uscita.
Non è chiaro quale sarà il destino dei restanti progetti di Conrad Brooks. A quanto riporta IMDB, l'attore aveva diversi progetti che sono elencati come "in produzione". Revenge of the Devil Bat, Darkness Waits e Abaddon sono ancora incompleti. Non è chiaro se Brooks abbia terminato di girare le sue scene per quei film, o se i registi dovranno trovare un modo per finire i film senza l'attore.
Filmografia
Don't Let the Devil in (2016) Attore
Terror of The Giant Tentacle (2013) Attore
Zombie on the Loose (2012) Attore, Regista
Invasion of the Reptoids (2012) Attore
Beside the Manor Selby (2010) Attore
A Taste of Desperation (2009) AAttore
Shadows In The Woods (2009) Attore, Co-Regista
Freaky Vampire (2008) Attore, Regista
Space Vampires From The Planet Blood (2009)
Blast Corrigan: Rocketship To Earth (2008)
Vampira: The Movie (2007) Consulente
Gypsy Vampire 2 - Gypsy Vampire's Revenge (2007) Attore, Regista
Toilet Gator (2008) Attore
Zeppo: Sinners from Beyond the Moon! (2006) Attore
Purvos (2006) Attore
9mm Sunrise (2006) Attore
2020 An American Nightmare (2005) Attore, Produttore Esecutivo
Gypsy Vampire (2005) Attore, Regista
Brain Robbers From Outer Space (2005) Attore
It Came from Trafalgar (2005) Attore
Super Hero Central (2004) Attore
Bob's Night Out (2004) Attore
That's Independent! (2004) Attore
Dr. Horror's Erotic House of Idiots (2004) Attore
Minds of Terror (2003) Attore
Zombiegeddon (2003) Attore
Corpses Are Forever (2003) Attore
Jan-Gel 3: Hillbilly Monster (2003) Attore, regista, Produttore Esecutivo
Raising Dead (2002) Attore
Max Hell Frog Warrior (2002) Attore
Attack of the Giant Gull (2002) Attore
Bikini Planet (2002) Attore
Pacino Is Missing (2002) Attore
The Monster Man (2001) Attore
The Vampire Hunters Club (2001) Attore
Transylvania Police Monster Squad (2001) Attore
El Cerebro de Hitler! (2001) Attore
El Intoxico y Blue Bastard Contra Cerebro de Hitler! (2001) Attore
The Atomic Space Bug (1999) Attore
Ghost Taxi (1999) Attore
Jan-Gel, the Beast from the East (1999) Attore, Regista, Produttore, Sceneggiatore
The Beast of Retro City (1999) Attore
I Woke Up Early the Day I Died (1998) Attore
Armageddon Boulevard (1998) Attore
Creaturealm: From the Dead (1998) Attore
Hollywood Mortuary (1998) Attore
Misfit Patrol (1998) Attore
Dalziel and Pascoe: Deadheads (1997) Attore
Guns of El Chupacabra (1997) Attore
Alien Agenda: Under the Skin (1997) Attore
Ice Scream (1997) Attore
The Ironbound Vampire (1997) Attore
The Haunted World of Edward D. Wood Jr. (1996) Attore
Roller Gator (1996) Attore
Blood Slaves of the Vampire Werewolf (1996) regista
The Saturn Avenger Vs. the Terror Robot (1996) Attore
Shotgun Boulevard (1996) Attore
Snuff Films: An Exposé (1996) Attore
Toad Warrior (1996) Attore
Hell Comes to Frogtown III (1996) Attore
Bikini Drive-In (1996) Attore
Baby Ghost (1995) Attore
Ed Wood (1994) Attore
Conrad Brooks vs. the Werewolf (1994) Attore
Ed Wood: Look Back In Angora (1994) Attore
Test Tube Teens from the Year 2000 (1994) Attore
Virgin Hunters (1994) Attore
Hellborn (1993) Attore, Sceneggiatore
Flying Saucers Over Hollywood: The Plan 9 Companion (1992) Attore
Shadow of the Dragon (1992) Attore
F.A.R.T. the Movie (1991) Attore
On the Trail of Ed Wood (1990) Attore
Curse of the Queerwolf (1988) Attore
Deathrow Gameshow (1987) Attore
A Polish Vampire in Burbank (1985) Attore
The Beast of Yucca Flats (1961) Attore
Girl Madness (1961) Attore
The Atomic Monster: The Beast of Yucca Flats (1961) Attore
The Sinister Urge (1961) Attore
Hellborn (1961) Attore
The Young and the Immoral (1961) Attore
Bob and Run (1960) Attore
Mystery in Shadows (1960) Attore, Produttore, Regista, Sceneggiatore
Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959) Attore
Night of the Ghouls (1959) Attore
Bride of the Monster (1955) Attore
The Mad Magician (1954) Attore
Jail Bait (1954) Attore
Hidden Face (1954) Attore
Clipped Wings (1953) Attore
Jalopy (1953) Attore
Glen or Glenda (1953) Attore
