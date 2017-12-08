E' morto Conrad Books, il poliziotto Jamie di "Plan 9 from Outer Space"

Di Pietro Ferraro venerdì 8 dicembre 2017

E' scomparso a 86 anni l'attore Conrad Brooks, protagonista di "Plan 9 di Outer Space" di Ed Wood.

Conrad Brooks, protagonista di Plan 9 di Outer Space, è scomparso. L'attore aveva 86 anni. Notizie sulla sua morte sono circolate sui social media, anche se nessun necrologio ufficiale è stato pubblicato.

Con una carriera che risale al 1953, in un ruolo non accreditato in Jalopy di William Beaudine, Conrad Brooks ha avuto una carriera che ha attraversato più di sei decenni. Il defunto attore era meglio conosciuto per la sua collaborazione con il regista Ed Wood, che ha diretto leggendari B-movies come Plan 9 From Outer Space e Bride of the Monster. Jerry Williams, che ha lavorato con Brooks diverse volte, ha commentato la triste notizia su Instagram.

RIP Conrad Brooks...sei stato protagonista di Plan 9 di Outer Space e hai recitato in molti dei miei film. Questa è una foto del mio film Purvos...un attore fantastico fino alla fine e un buon amico. Grazie per aver condiviso le tue esperienze e la tua amicizia...Ti saluto finché non ci incontreremo di nuovo amico mio.







Un post condiviso da Jerry Williams (@goatboyfilms) in data: 6 Dic 2017 alle ore 02:46 PST

Conrad Brooks sarà sempre ricordato per aver interpretato l'agente di polizia Jamie in Plan 9 From Outer Space. L'attore era così legato ai film di Ed Wood che il regista Tim Burton gli diede un cameo come barista nel suo memorabile biopic Ed Wood. Durante la sua lunga carriera, Brooks ha recitato in più di 100 film come Puppet Master III, Glen or Glenda, Zombiegeddon oltre ad essere apparso nel remake Plan 9 del 2015.

Il regista Edward D. Wood Jr. aveva una scuderia di attori con cui ha lavorato durante la sua carriera e Conrad Brooks era l'ultimo membro sopravvissuto di quel gruppo di attori. Nonostante Brooks non sia mai riuscito ad entrare nel circuito mainstream, la sua carriera è proseguita fino alla sua morte. È apparso nel film di quest'anno Gator e aveva diversi altri progetti in uscita tra cui Don't Let the Devil In completato nel 2016, ma ancora senza una data di uscita.

Non è chiaro quale sarà il destino dei restanti progetti di Conrad Brooks. A quanto riporta IMDB, l'attore aveva diversi progetti che sono elencati come "in produzione". Revenge of the Devil Bat, Darkness Waits e Abaddon sono ancora incompleti. Non è chiaro se Brooks abbia terminato di girare le sue scene per quei film, o se i registi dovranno trovare un modo per finire i film senza l'attore.





Filmografia

Don't Let the Devil in (2016) Attore

Terror of The Giant Tentacle (2013) Attore

Zombie on the Loose (2012) Attore, Regista

Invasion of the Reptoids (2012) Attore

Beside the Manor Selby (2010) Attore

A Taste of Desperation (2009) AAttore

Shadows In The Woods (2009) Attore, Co-Regista

Freaky Vampire (2008) Attore, Regista

Space Vampires From The Planet Blood (2009)

Blast Corrigan: Rocketship To Earth (2008)

Vampira: The Movie (2007) Consulente

Gypsy Vampire 2 - Gypsy Vampire's Revenge (2007) Attore, Regista

Toilet Gator (2008) Attore

Zeppo: Sinners from Beyond the Moon! (2006) Attore

Purvos (2006) Attore

9mm Sunrise (2006) Attore

2020 An American Nightmare (2005) Attore, Produttore Esecutivo

Gypsy Vampire (2005) Attore, Regista

Brain Robbers From Outer Space (2005) Attore

It Came from Trafalgar (2005) Attore

Super Hero Central (2004) Attore

Bob's Night Out (2004) Attore

That's Independent! (2004) Attore

Dr. Horror's Erotic House of Idiots (2004) Attore

Minds of Terror (2003) Attore

Zombiegeddon (2003) Attore

Corpses Are Forever (2003) Attore

Jan-Gel 3: Hillbilly Monster (2003) Attore, regista, Produttore Esecutivo

Raising Dead (2002) Attore

Max Hell Frog Warrior (2002) Attore

Attack of the Giant Gull (2002) Attore

Bikini Planet (2002) Attore

Pacino Is Missing (2002) Attore

The Monster Man (2001) Attore

The Vampire Hunters Club (2001) Attore

Transylvania Police Monster Squad (2001) Attore

El Cerebro de Hitler! (2001) Attore

El Intoxico y Blue Bastard Contra Cerebro de Hitler! (2001) Attore

The Atomic Space Bug (1999) Attore

Ghost Taxi (1999) Attore

Jan-Gel, the Beast from the East (1999) Attore, Regista, Produttore, Sceneggiatore

The Beast of Retro City (1999) Attore

I Woke Up Early the Day I Died (1998) Attore

Armageddon Boulevard (1998) Attore

Creaturealm: From the Dead (1998) Attore

Hollywood Mortuary (1998) Attore

Misfit Patrol (1998) Attore

Dalziel and Pascoe: Deadheads (1997) Attore

Guns of El Chupacabra (1997) Attore

Alien Agenda: Under the Skin (1997) Attore

Ice Scream (1997) Attore

The Ironbound Vampire (1997) Attore

The Haunted World of Edward D. Wood Jr. (1996) Attore

Roller Gator (1996) Attore

Blood Slaves of the Vampire Werewolf (1996) regista

The Saturn Avenger Vs. the Terror Robot (1996) Attore

Shotgun Boulevard (1996) Attore

Snuff Films: An Exposé (1996) Attore

Toad Warrior (1996) Attore

Hell Comes to Frogtown III (1996) Attore

Bikini Drive-In (1996) Attore

Baby Ghost (1995) Attore

Ed Wood (1994) Attore

Conrad Brooks vs. the Werewolf (1994) Attore

Ed Wood: Look Back In Angora (1994) Attore

Test Tube Teens from the Year 2000 (1994) Attore

Virgin Hunters (1994) Attore

Hellborn (1993) Attore, Sceneggiatore

Flying Saucers Over Hollywood: The Plan 9 Companion (1992) Attore

Shadow of the Dragon (1992) Attore

F.A.R.T. the Movie (1991) Attore

On the Trail of Ed Wood (1990) Attore

Curse of the Queerwolf (1988) Attore

Deathrow Gameshow (1987) Attore

A Polish Vampire in Burbank (1985) Attore

The Beast of Yucca Flats (1961) Attore

Girl Madness (1961) Attore

The Atomic Monster: The Beast of Yucca Flats (1961) Attore

The Sinister Urge (1961) Attore

Hellborn (1961) Attore

The Young and the Immoral (1961) Attore

Bob and Run (1960) Attore

Mystery in Shadows (1960) Attore, Produttore, Regista, Sceneggiatore

Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959) Attore

Night of the Ghouls (1959) Attore

Bride of the Monster (1955) Attore

The Mad Magician (1954) Attore

Jail Bait (1954) Attore

Hidden Face (1954) Attore

Clipped Wings (1953) Attore

Jalopy (1953) Attore

Glen or Glenda (1953) Attore

Fonte Dread Central