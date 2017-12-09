Sight & Sound, ecco i 21 migliori film del 2017 secondo la celebre rivista

Di Federico Boni sabato 9 dicembre 2017

Luca Guadagnino 3° nella classifica di Sight & Sound dei migliori film del 2017 con Chiamami col tuo nome.

Sight & Sound, ecco i 20 film del 2016 secondo la celebre rivista C'è anche Fuocoammare tra i migliori film del 2016 secondo Sight & Sound. Se lo scorso anno avevano incoronato Toni Erdmann di Maren Ade, davanti a Moonlight ed Elle, i 188 critici internazionali e curatori di festival di Sight & Sound, celebre rivista cinematografica britannica pubblicata dal British Film Institute, hanno eletto Get Out - Scappa miglior film del 2017. Sconfitto "Twin Peaks: The Return", 3° stagione 'televisiva' della serie ideata da David Lynch, dal suo autore non a caso vista come un film di 18 ore. Il dibattito tra cosa debba essere considerato 'cinematografico' e cosa 'televisivo' si infiamma sempre più.

Medaglia di bronzo per il nostro Luca Guadagnino e il suo Chiamami col tuo nome, con Zama dell'argentina Lucrecia Martel in quarta posizione davanti a Western di Valeska Grisebach. A chiudere la Top10 titoli come Faces Places, Good Time, Loveless, Dunkirk di Christopher Nolan e The Florida Project. Undicesima posizione per il folgorante A Ghost Story, che arriverà in Italia grazie ad Adler, con 120 battiti al minuto dodicesimo insieme a You Were Never Really Here e Lady Macbeth. 14esima piazza per The Shape Of Water di Guillermo Del Toro e God’s Own Country, per poi lasciare strada a 5 ex-aequo in sedicesima posizione: Mudbound, Let The Sunshine In, Strong Island, I Am Not Your Negro e Personal Shopper.

Sight & Sound 2017 Top 21

1. “Get Out”

2. “Twin Peaks: The Return”

3. “Call Me By Your Name”

4. “Zama”

5. “Western”

6. “Faces Places”

7. “Good Time”

8. “Loveless”

9. “Dunkirk”

9. “The Florida Project”

11. “A Ghost Story”

12. “You Were Never Really Here”

12. “BPM”

12. “Lady Macbeth”

14. “God’s Own Country”

14. “The Shape Of Water”

16. “Let The Sunshine In”

16. “Mudbound”

16. “Strong Island”

16. “I Am Not Your Negro”

16. “Personal Shopper”

Fonte: Playlist