Golden Globe 2018, tutte le nomination - guida The Shape of Water

Di Federico Boni lunedì 11 dicembre 2017

3 nomination per Chiamami col tuo nome di Guadagnino ai Golden Globe 2018.

Golden Globes 2018, le nomination: sorprese per Smilf e Tredici, Big Little Lies e Feud le più nominate. Una candidatura per The Young Pope Hbo è il network con più nomination Si terrà il 7 gennaio prossimo la 75esima edizione dei Golden Globe Awards, con Seth Meyers alla conduzione e The Shape of Water di Guillermo Del Toro a guidare il listone di film candidati. Sono state infatti appena annunciate le nomination, con 7 candidature andate all'ultimo Leone d'Oro alla mostra del cinema di Venezia, comprese quelle per il miglior film, regia, attrice, attore e attrice non protagonista.

Importante exploit anche per Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino, snobbato tra i registi ma in corsa per il miglior film e i migliori attori maschili, con Dunkirk di Nolan nominato a 3 Golden (film, regia e colonna sonora). Sei nomination per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri, premiato a Venezia per la miglior sceneggiatura, e The Post di Steven Spielberg, con Tutti i soldi del mondo di Ridley Scott in gara per la regia, la miglior attrice (Michelle Williams) e incredibilmente il miglior attore non protagonista, ovvero quel Christopher Plummer scelto all'ultimo minuto per sostituire Kevin Specey, travolto dallo scandalo molestie.

Tra le commedie, perché ai Golden Globe spicca sempre la divisione tra generi, due nomination per Scappa - Get Out, 3 per The Greatest Showman e I, Tonya, 4 per Lady Bird e 2 per The Disaster Artist. Candidati anche Willem Dafoe per The Florida Project, Ansel Elgort per Baby Driver, Jessica Chastain per Molly's Game, Mary J. Blige per Mudbound, Hong Chau per Downsizing, Emma Stone per Battle of the Sexes, Judi Dench per Victoria & Abdul e Helen Mirren per Ella & John del nostro Paolo Virzì. Inspiegabilmente snobbato Donald Sutherland. Tra i film in lingua straniera, grande assente 120 battiti al minuto, così come il nostro A ciambra.

Golden Globe 2018 i nominati

Chiamami col tuo nome

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Disaster Artist

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Loving Vincent

Ferdinand

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro/Vanessa Taylor

Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig

The Post – Liz Hannah/Josh Singer

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh

Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MIGLIORE CANZONE ORIGINALE

"Remember Me," Coco

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

"Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"The Star," The Star