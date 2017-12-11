Golden Globe 2018, tutte le nomination - guida The Shape of Water
3 nomination per Chiamami col tuo nome di Guadagnino ai Golden Globe 2018.
Hbo è il network con più nomination
Golden Globes 2018, le nomination: sorprese per Smilf e Tredici, Big Little Lies e Feud le più nominate. Una candidatura per The Young Pope
Hbo è il network con più nomination
Importante exploit anche per Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino, snobbato tra i registi ma in corsa per il miglior film e i migliori attori maschili, con Dunkirk di Nolan nominato a 3 Golden (film, regia e colonna sonora). Sei nomination per Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri, premiato a Venezia per la miglior sceneggiatura, e The Post di Steven Spielberg, con Tutti i soldi del mondo di Ridley Scott in gara per la regia, la miglior attrice (Michelle Williams) e incredibilmente il miglior attore non protagonista, ovvero quel Christopher Plummer scelto all'ultimo minuto per sostituire Kevin Specey, travolto dallo scandalo molestie.
Tra le commedie, perché ai Golden Globe spicca sempre la divisione tra generi, due nomination per Scappa - Get Out, 3 per The Greatest Showman e I, Tonya, 4 per Lady Bird e 2 per The Disaster Artist. Candidati anche Willem Dafoe per The Florida Project, Ansel Elgort per Baby Driver, Jessica Chastain per Molly's Game, Mary J. Blige per Mudbound, Hong Chau per Downsizing, Emma Stone per Battle of the Sexes, Judi Dench per Victoria & Abdul e Helen Mirren per Ella & John del nostro Paolo Virzì. Inspiegabilmente snobbato Donald Sutherland. Tra i film in lingua straniera, grande assente 120 battiti al minuto, così come il nostro A ciambra.
i nominati
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
Chiamami col tuo nome
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MIGLIOR FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Disaster Artist
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMMEDIA O MUSICALE
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Loving Vincent
Ferdinand
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro/Vanessa Taylor
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
The Post – Liz Hannah/Josh Singer
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh
Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MIGLIORE CANZONE ORIGINALE
"Remember Me," Coco
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
"Home," Ferdinand
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"The Star," The Star