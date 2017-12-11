The Florida Project e Il filo nascosto film dell'anno per i critici di Boston, San Francisco e Toronto

The Florida Project e Il filo nascosto si portano a casa i primi riconoscimenti da parte della critica (nord)americana.

Continuano ad arrivare premi dai critici d'America, con Boston e San Francisco che nelle ultime ore hanno incoronato The Florida Project e Il filo nascosto film del 2017. Ancora divisioni in tal senso, dopo che i critici di New York hanno premiato Lady Bird, i critici di Los Angeles Chiamami col tuo Nome del nostro Guadagnino e i critici di Washington Scappa Get Out. 5 film per 5 'circoli' critici differenti, a ribadire l'altissima competitività di questa stagione cinematografica.

I critici di San Francisco hanno poi premiato Guillermo Del Toro miglior regista e Andy Serkis clamorosamente miglior attore, anche se in motion capture in War for the Planet of the Apes. Miglior attrice Margot Robbie, con Willem Dafoe e Laurie Metcalf miglior attore e attrice non protagonista. Get Out e Chiamami col tuo nome migliori script, con 120 battiti al minuto miglior film straniero, Coco miglior lungometraggio animato, Baby Driver miglior montaggio e Faces Places miglior documentario. Tutt'altri premi a Boston, con Daniel Kaluuya miglior attore per Get Out e Sally Hawkins miglior attrice con The Shape of Water. Miglior regista Paul Thomas Anderson, con Lady Bird   miglior script, A Ghost Story miglior montaggio, The Meyerowitz Stories   miglior cast e The Square miglior film straniero.

The Florida Project ha trionfato anche tra i critici di Toronto, facendo quindi doppietta in poche ore, con Greta Gerwig miglior regista, Daniel Day-Lewis miglior attore e Frances McDormand migliore attrice.

San Francisco Film Critics Circle 2017

Vincitori


Best Picture
The Florida Project

Best Director
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Best Actor
Andy Serkis – War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Actress
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Best Supporting Actress
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Best Screenplay, Original
Get Out – Jordan Peele

Best Screenplay, Adapted
Call Me by Your Name – James Ivory

Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049 – Roger Deakins

Best Production Design
The Shape of Water – Paul D. Austerberry

Best Original Score
Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood

Best Film Editing
Baby Driver – Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

Best Animated Feature
Coco

Best Foreign Language Picture
BPM

Best Documentary
Faces Places

Special Citation for under-appreciated independent cinema 
Brimstone & Glory

Boston Society of Film

Vincitori

Best picture: Phantom Thread  
Best actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out
  Best actress: Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water
  Best supporting actor: Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project  
Best supporting actress: Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird  
Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread  
Best screenplay: Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird  
Best cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema for Dunkirk  
Best documentary: Dawson City: Frozen in Time  
Best foreign-language film: The Square
  Best animated film: Coco  
Best film editing: David Lowery for A Ghost Story
Best new filmmaker: Jordan Peele for Get Out  
Best ensemble cast: The Meyerowitz Stories  
Best original score: Jonny Greenwood for Phantom Thread

Toronto Film Critics Association

Film vincitori

Best Picture: The Florida Project
Best Director: Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Best Male Performance: Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Best Female Performance: Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Best Male Supporting Performance: Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Best Female Supporting Performance: Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Best Screenplay (Adapted or Original): Get Out
Best First Feature: Get Out
Best Animated Feature: The Breadwinner
Best Documentary: Faces Places
Best Foreign Film: The Square

