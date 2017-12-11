The Florida Project e Il filo nascosto film dell'anno per i critici di Boston, San Francisco e Toronto

Di Federico Boni lunedì 11 dicembre 2017

The Florida Project e Il filo nascosto si portano a casa i primi riconoscimenti da parte della critica (nord)americana.

Continuano ad arrivare premi dai critici d'America, con Boston e San Francisco che nelle ultime ore hanno incoronato The Florida Project e Il filo nascosto film del 2017. Ancora divisioni in tal senso, dopo che i critici di New York hanno premiato Lady Bird, i critici di Los Angeles Chiamami col tuo Nome del nostro Guadagnino e i critici di Washington Scappa Get Out. 5 film per 5 'circoli' critici differenti, a ribadire l'altissima competitività di questa stagione cinematografica.

I critici di San Francisco hanno poi premiato Guillermo Del Toro miglior regista e Andy Serkis clamorosamente miglior attore, anche se in motion capture in War for the Planet of the Apes. Miglior attrice Margot Robbie, con Willem Dafoe e Laurie Metcalf miglior attore e attrice non protagonista. Get Out e Chiamami col tuo nome migliori script, con 120 battiti al minuto miglior film straniero, Coco miglior lungometraggio animato, Baby Driver miglior montaggio e Faces Places miglior documentario. Tutt'altri premi a Boston, con Daniel Kaluuya miglior attore per Get Out e Sally Hawkins miglior attrice con The Shape of Water. Miglior regista Paul Thomas Anderson, con Lady Bird miglior script, A Ghost Story miglior montaggio, The Meyerowitz Stories miglior cast e The Square miglior film straniero.

The Florida Project ha trionfato anche tra i critici di Toronto, facendo quindi doppietta in poche ore, con Greta Gerwig miglior regista, Daniel Day-Lewis miglior attore e Frances McDormand migliore attrice.

San Francisco Film Critics Circle 2017 Vincitori

Best Picture

The Florida Project

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Best Actor

Andy Serkis – War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Actress

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project



Best Supporting Actress

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Best Screenplay, Original

Get Out – Jordan Peele

Best Screenplay, Adapted

Call Me by Your Name – James Ivory

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 – Roger Deakins

Best Production Design

The Shape of Water – Paul D. Austerberry

Best Original Score

Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood

Best Film Editing

Baby Driver – Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos



Best Animated Feature

Coco

Best Foreign Language Picture

BPM

Best Documentary

Faces Places

Special Citation for under-appreciated independent cinema

Brimstone & Glory

Boston Society of Film Vincitori

Best picture: Phantom Thread

Best actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out

Best actress: Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water

Best supporting actor: Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project

Best supporting actress: Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird

Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread

Best screenplay: Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird

Best cinematography: Hoyte Van Hoytema for Dunkirk

Best documentary: Dawson City: Frozen in Time

Best foreign-language film: The Square

Best animated film: Coco

Best film editing: David Lowery for A Ghost Story

Best new filmmaker: Jordan Peele for Get Out

Best ensemble cast: The Meyerowitz Stories

Best original score: Jonny Greenwood for Phantom Thread

Toronto Film Critics Association Film vincitori

Best Picture: The Florida Project

Best Director: Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Best Male Performance: Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Best Female Performance: Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best Male Supporting Performance: Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Best Female Supporting Performance: Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Best Screenplay (Adapted or Original): Get Out

Best First Feature: Get Out

Best Animated Feature: The Breadwinner

Best Documentary: Faces Places

Best Foreign Film: The Square