SAG Awards 2018, le nomination - assenti Meryl Streep e Tom Hanks

Di Federico Boni mercoledì 13 dicembre 2017

Ancora nomination dalla ricca stagione dei premi cinematografici.

http://www.cineblog.it/post/773459/golden-globe-2018-tutte-le-nomination-guida-the-shape-of-water Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri e The Post inseguono The Shape of Water ai Golden Globe 2018. Sono state annunciate le nomination cinematografiche (e televisive) dei 24esimi Screen Actors Guild Awards, premi che vengono da quasi 1/4 di secolo consegnati dalla Screen Actors Guild per le migliori interpretazioni degli attori membri della stessa associazione. Da sempre sono il vero termometro per capire chi potrà ambire all'Oscar, tant'è che negli ultimi 10 anni solo due volte l'attrice che ha vinto il SAG non ha poi bissato con la statuetta e una volta appena il migliore attore (Denzel Washington, lo scorso anno).

Tra le attrici protagoniste candidate quest'anno sarà corsa a 5 tra Judi Dench, Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie e Saoirse Ronan. Spicca, ma era annunciata, l'assenza di Jennifer Lawrence per il tanto chiacchierato 'Madre!', mentre fanno sicuramente più rumore quelle di Meryl Streep per The Post, di Emma Stone per La battaglia dei sessi, di Daniela Vega per Una donna Fantastica e di Helen Mirren per Ella & John del nostro Paolo Virzì. Tra gli attori si sfideranno James Franco, l'outsider Daniel Kaluuya, il lanciatissimo Timothèe Chalamet, Gary Oldman e Denzel Washington. Spicca, anche in questo caso, la mancata presenza di Tom Hanks, co-protagonista di The Post al fianco della Streep, e quelle di Jake Gyllenhaal per Stronger, di Donald Sutherland per Ella & John e di Hugh Jackman per The Showman Greatest.

Tra le attrici non protagoniste ritorno in auge per Holly Hunter, affiancata dalle favorite Allison Janney e Laurie Metcalf, Mary J. Blige e la sorprendente Hong Chau di Downsizing. Tra gli attori non protagonisti, invece, spazio per Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, Woody Harrelson, Richard Jenkins e Sam Rockwell. Grandi assenti Armie Hammer, per Chiamami con il tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino, e Patrick Stewart per Logan. Per quanto riguarda il cast, infine, corsa a 5 tra il favorito Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri, The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird e Mudbound. Il 21 gennaio prossimo la cerimonia di premiazione

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Nomination

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JUDI DENCH / Queen Victoria – “VICTORIA & ABDUL” (Focus Features)

SALLY HAWKINS / Elisa Esposito – “THE SHAPE OF WATER” (Fox Searchlight)

FRANCES McDORMAND / Mildred – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight)

MARGOT ROBBIE / Tonya Harding – “I, TONYA” (Neon)

SAOIRSE RONAN / Lady Bird McPherson – “LADY BIRD” (A24)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Elio – “CALL ME BY YOUR NAME” (Sony Pictures Classics)

JAMES FRANCO / Tommy Wiseau – “THE DISASTER ARTIST” (A24)

DANIEL KALUUYA / Chris Washington – “GET OUT” (Universal Pictures)

GARY OLDMAN / Winston Churchill – “DARKEST HOUR” (Focus Features)

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Roman J. Israel, Esq. – “ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ.” (Columbia Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MARY J. BLIGE / Florence Jackson – “MUDBOUND” (Netflix)

HONG CHAU / Ngoc Lan Tran – “DOWNSIZING” (Paramount Pictures)

HOLLY HUNTER / Beth – “THE BIG SICK” (Amazon Studios)

ALLISON JANNEY / LaVona Golden – “I, TONYA” (Neon)

LAURIE METCALF / Marion McPherson – “LADY BIRD” (A24)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

STEVE CARELL / Bobby Riggs – “BATTLE OF THE SEXES” (Fox Searchlight)

WILLEM DAFOE / Bobby – “THE FLORIDA PROJECT” (A24)

WOODY HARRELSON / Willoughby – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight)

RICHARD JENKINS / Giles – “THE SHAPE OF WATER” (Fox Searchlight)

SAM ROCKWELL / Dixon – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

THE BIG SICK (Amazon Studios)

GET OUT (Universal Pictures)

LADY BIRD (A24)

MUDBOUND (Netflix)

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (Fox Searchlight)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“BABY DRIVER” (TriStar Pictures and MRC)

“DUNKIRK” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“LOGAN” (20th Century Fox)

“WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES” (20th Century Fox)

“WONDER WOMAN” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

