London Critics Awards 2018, le nomination - domina Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

Di Federico Boni martedì 19 dicembre 2017

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri guida le candidature ai London Critics Awards 2018.

E' Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri di Martin McDonagh, premiato per la sceneggiatura all'ultima Mostra del Cinema di Venezia, a guidare le nomination dei London Critics 'Circle Film Awards 2018. 7 candidature per la pellicola Fox, in Italia dall'11 gennaio, comprese quelle come miglior film, regista, script, attrice protagonista e attori non protagonisti.

Lady Macbeth di William Oldroyd e Phantom Thread di Paul Thomas Anderson seguono da vicino con sei candidature, mentre Call Me di Your Name del nostro Luca Guadagnino, Dunkirk, il sorprendente Paddington 2 e God's Own Country si sono fermati a 5 nomination. Tra i 10 film dell'anno anche The Florida Project, Get Out, il russo Loveless e The Shape of Water di Guillermo Del Toro, arrivato alle 4 nomination dopo il Leone d'Oro veneziano. Tra le attrici ben 2 candidature per Sally Hawkins, chiamata a sfidare Annette Bening, Frances McDormand, Florence Pugh e Isabelle Huppert. Tra gli attori, invece, il giovane Timothee Chalamet dovrà provare a battere Daniel Day-Lewis, James Franco, Daniel Kaluuya e Gary Oldman.

Guadagnino ha fatto sua anche la candidatura per la miglior regia. I vincitori saranno annunciati il 28 gennaio 2018 al May Fair Hotel di Londra, con Kate Winslet premio della critica Dilys Powell.

London Critics Awards 2018 Nomination

Film of the year

-- Call Me By Your Name

-- Dunkirk

-- The Florida Project

-- Get Out

-- God's Own Country

-- Lady Bird

-- Loveless

-- Phantom Thread

-- The Shape of Water

-- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Foreign-language film of the year

-- Aquarius

-- Elle

-- The Handmaiden

-- Loveless

-- Raw

Documentary of the year

-- 78/52

-- Human Flow

-- I Am Not Your Negro

-- Jane

-- The Work

British/Irish Film of the Year

-- Dunkirk

-- God's Own Country

-- Lady Macbeth

-- Paddington 2

-- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director of the year

-- Sean Baker - The Florida Project

-- Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water

-- Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name

-- Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

-- Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Screenwriter of the year

-- Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

-- Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

-- James Ivory - Call Me By Your Name

-- Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

-- Jordan Peele - Get Out

Actress of the year

-- Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

-- Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

-- Isabelle Huppert - Elle

-- Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

-- Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth

Actor of the year

-- Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

-- Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

-- James Franco - The Disaster Artist

-- Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

-- Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour



Supporting actress of the year

-- Lily Gladstone - Certain Women

-- Holly Hunter - The Big Sick

-- Allison Janney - I, Tonya

-- Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

-- Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Supporting actor of the year

-- Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

-- Hugh Grant - Paddington 2

-- Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

-- Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

-- Michael Stuhlbarg - Call Me By Your Name

British/Irish actress of the year

-- Emily Beecham - Daphne

-- Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul/Murder on the Orient Express

-- Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water/Maudie/Paddington 2

-- Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth

-- Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird/Loving Vincent

British/Irish actor of the year

-- Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

-- Colin Farrell - The Killing of a Sacred Deer/The Beguiled

-- Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

-- Josh O'Connor - God's Own Country

-- Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour/The Space Between Us

Young British/Irish performer of the year

-- Harris Dickinson - Beach Rats

-- Tom Holland - The Lost City of Z/Spider-Man: Homecoming

-- Noah Jupe - Suburbicon/Wonder/The Man With the Iron Heart

-- Dafne Keen - Logan

-- Fionn Whitehead - Dunkirk

Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker: The Philip French Award

-- Alice Birch - Lady Macbeth

-- Simon Farnaby - Paddington 2/Mindhorn

-- Francis Lee - God's Own Country

-- Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch

-- William Oldroyd - Lady Macbeth

British/Irish Short Film of the year

-- The Cloud of Unknowing - Mike Hannon

-- The Dog and the Elephant - Mike Sharpe

-- Tuesday - Charlotte Wells

-- We Love Moses - Dionne Edwards

-- Your Mother and I - Anna Maguire

Technical achievement award

-- Baby Driver - Darrin Prescott, stunts

-- Blade Runner 2049 - Dennis Gassner, production design

-- Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer, music

-- God's Own Country - Joshua James Richards, cinematography

-- Lady Macbeth - Holly Waddington, costumes

-- The Lost City of Z - Darius Khondji, cinematography

-- The Love Witch - Emma Willis, hair & makeup

-- Paddington 2 - Pablo Grillo, visual effects

-- Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges, costumes

-- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Ben Morris, visual effects

Fonte: HollywoodReporter