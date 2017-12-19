London Critics Awards 2018, le nomination - domina Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri guida le candidature ai London Critics Awards 2018.
E' Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri di Martin McDonagh, premiato per la sceneggiatura all'ultima Mostra del Cinema di Venezia, a guidare le nomination dei London Critics 'Circle Film Awards 2018. 7 candidature per la pellicola Fox, in Italia dall'11 gennaio, comprese quelle come miglior film, regista, script, attrice protagonista e attori non protagonisti.
Lady Macbeth di William Oldroyd e Phantom Thread di Paul Thomas Anderson seguono da vicino con sei candidature, mentre Call Me di Your Name del nostro Luca Guadagnino, Dunkirk, il sorprendente Paddington 2 e God's Own Country si sono fermati a 5 nomination. Tra i 10 film dell'anno anche The Florida Project, Get Out, il russo Loveless e The Shape of Water di Guillermo Del Toro, arrivato alle 4 nomination dopo il Leone d'Oro veneziano. Tra le attrici ben 2 candidature per Sally Hawkins, chiamata a sfidare Annette Bening, Frances McDormand, Florence Pugh e Isabelle Huppert. Tra gli attori, invece, il giovane Timothee Chalamet dovrà provare a battere Daniel Day-Lewis, James Franco, Daniel Kaluuya e Gary Oldman.
Guadagnino ha fatto sua anche la candidatura per la miglior regia. I vincitori saranno annunciati il 28 gennaio 2018 al May Fair Hotel di Londra, con Kate Winslet premio della critica Dilys Powell.
Nomination
Film of the year
-- Call Me By Your Name
-- Dunkirk
-- The Florida Project
-- Get Out
-- God's Own Country
-- Lady Bird
-- Loveless
-- Phantom Thread
-- The Shape of Water
-- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Foreign-language film of the year
-- Aquarius
-- Elle
-- The Handmaiden
-- Loveless
-- Raw
Documentary of the year
-- 78/52
-- Human Flow
-- I Am Not Your Negro
-- Jane
-- The Work
British/Irish Film of the Year
-- Dunkirk
-- God's Own Country
-- Lady Macbeth
-- Paddington 2
-- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director of the year
-- Sean Baker - The Florida Project
-- Guillermo Del Toro - The Shape of Water
-- Luca Guadagnino - Call Me By Your Name
-- Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
-- Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Screenwriter of the year
-- Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
-- Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
-- James Ivory - Call Me By Your Name
-- Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
-- Jordan Peele - Get Out
Actress of the year
-- Annette Bening - Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
-- Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
-- Isabelle Huppert - Elle
-- Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
-- Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth
Actor of the year
-- Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
-- Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
-- James Franco - The Disaster Artist
-- Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
-- Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Supporting actress of the year
-- Lily Gladstone - Certain Women
-- Holly Hunter - The Big Sick
-- Allison Janney - I, Tonya
-- Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
-- Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Supporting actor of the year
-- Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
-- Hugh Grant - Paddington 2
-- Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
-- Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
-- Michael Stuhlbarg - Call Me By Your Name
British/Irish actress of the year
-- Emily Beecham - Daphne
-- Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul/Murder on the Orient Express
-- Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water/Maudie/Paddington 2
-- Florence Pugh - Lady Macbeth
-- Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird/Loving Vincent
British/Irish actor of the year
-- Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
-- Colin Farrell - The Killing of a Sacred Deer/The Beguiled
-- Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
-- Josh O'Connor - God's Own Country
-- Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour/The Space Between Us
Young British/Irish performer of the year
-- Harris Dickinson - Beach Rats
-- Tom Holland - The Lost City of Z/Spider-Man: Homecoming
-- Noah Jupe - Suburbicon/Wonder/The Man With the Iron Heart
-- Dafne Keen - Logan
-- Fionn Whitehead - Dunkirk
Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker: The Philip French Award
-- Alice Birch - Lady Macbeth
-- Simon Farnaby - Paddington 2/Mindhorn
-- Francis Lee - God's Own Country
-- Rungano Nyoni - I Am Not a Witch
-- William Oldroyd - Lady Macbeth
British/Irish Short Film of the year
-- The Cloud of Unknowing - Mike Hannon
-- The Dog and the Elephant - Mike Sharpe
-- Tuesday - Charlotte Wells
-- We Love Moses - Dionne Edwards
-- Your Mother and I - Anna Maguire
Technical achievement award
-- Baby Driver - Darrin Prescott, stunts
-- Blade Runner 2049 - Dennis Gassner, production design
-- Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer, music
-- God's Own Country - Joshua James Richards, cinematography
-- Lady Macbeth - Holly Waddington, costumes
-- The Lost City of Z - Darius Khondji, cinematography
-- The Love Witch - Emma Willis, hair & makeup
-- Paddington 2 - Pablo Grillo, visual effects
-- Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges, costumes
-- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Ben Morris, visual effects
