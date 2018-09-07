Burt Reynolds: Hollywood saluta e ricorda l'attore scomparso a 82 anni

Di Pietro Ferraro venerdì 7 settembre 2018

Hollywood saluta e ricorda Burt Reynolds, la leggendaria star del cinema scomparsa a 82 anni.

Molte celebrità di Hollywood stanno postando sui social media per rendere omaggio a Burt Reynolds scomparso a 82 anni. Reynolds, noto per il suo lavoro in film come Boogie Nights, Un tranquillo weekend di paura e Il bandito e la madama viene celebrato sui social media da migliaia di fan, molti dei quali si riferiscono al defunto attore come un "pioniere". Arnold Schwarzenegger, Reba McEntire, Kevin Smith, Elijah Wood e altri hanno ricordato e salutato Reynolds.

Burt Reynolds è morto: aveva 82 anni L'attore è morto per un attacco cardiaco. Da tempo soffriva di cuore. Lascia un figlio.

Arnold Schwarzenegger ha definito Burt Reynolds un "eroe" definendolo una fonte d'ispirazione per la sua carriera a Hollwood che lo ha portato a diventare uno degli attori più pagati del mondo. Schwarzenegger ha anche detto che Reynolds aveva un grande senso dell'umorismo, un elemento del carattere di Reynolds confermato da tutti quelli che hanno avuto la fortuna di lavorare con lui. Tra i tweet seganliamo quelli di Billy Dee Williams meglio noto come il Lando Calrissian di Star Wars, l'icona horror Bruce Campbell che ha lavorato con Reaynolds nella serie tv Burn Notice e Sylvester Stallone che ha ricordato quanto Reynolds desiderasse interpretare il Colonnello Trautman nel primo Rambo, i due in seguito lavoreranno insieme nel dramma d'azione Driven di Renny Harlin.

Un giorno triste, il mio amico BURT REYNOLDS è morto. Mi ricordo di lui nel 1979, mi ha sempre ricordato che avrei dovuto sceglierlo come Colonnello Trautman in RAMBO. Gli ho detto è impossibile, perché sei troppo costoso e troppo famoso, e probabilmente più duro di Rambo! Rise, aveva un grande senso dell'umorismo e mi piaceva così tanto la sua compagnia...RIP Budd...

Tra i colleghi che hanno ricordato Reynolds su Twitter c'è stata anche l'attrice, cantante e "regina del country" Reba McEntire che ha lavorato con Reynolds nel film per la tv The Man From Left,

Il mio buon amico ha iniziato un nuovo viaggio. Riposa in pace amico mio, non dimenticherò mai i meravigliosi momenti che abbiamo trascorso insieme.

Anche il comico Patton Oswalt ha voluto ricordare Burt Reynolds, offrendo un divertente aneddoto sull'attore e Clint Eastwood licenziati dalle serie tv Gunsmoke e Gli Uomini della prateria lo stesso giorno, una brutta esperienza che ha portato Reynolds a prendere lezioni di recitazione. Il musicista Vanilla Ice ha dichiarato di sentirsi "super emotivo" di fronte a questo lutto e ha condiviso una foto he lo ritrae con Reynolds. Edgar Wright, regista di Baby Driver, ha ricordato Reynolds per il suo lavoro come attore e regista drammatico, citando alla fine del tweet un verso della canzone "East bound and down" di Jerry Reed dalla colonna sonora di "Il bandito e la madama".

RIP Burt Reynolds. Sottovalutato come attore drammatico (Un tranquillo weekend di paura), sottovalutato come regista (Pelle di sbirro), ma anche una rara star del cinema che sembrava spassarsela un mondo sullo schermo. Nessuno ha mai spento quello scintillio nei suoi occhi. Just watch ol' Bandit run.

Il musicista Richard Marx ha raccontato del suo incontro con Burt Reynolds in un negozio di video a metà degli anni '90. Marx si avvicinò all'attore per ringraziarlo per averlo fatto divertire così tanto con i suoi film. Il musicista ha raccontato che Reynolds lo ha salutato con il suo sorriso gigante e ha detto: "Hai rallegrato la mia giornata. Grazie". Anche il regista Kevin Smith ha condiviso alcune parole su Reynolds spiegando quanto l'attore significasse per lui.

Come la star del cinema della mia infanzia, il Bandito ci ha rubato il cuore per decenni. Ho sempre amato come Burt Reynolds ha lavorato con i suoi amici tutte le volte che poteva e poi ha mostrato quanto ci si divertiva sul set nei titoli di coda dei suoi film. Era una vera icona americana. Ho odiato vederlo andare via.

Burt Reynolds stava lavorando a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino al momento della sua morte. Non è chiaro se avesse già finito le sue scene, o se si stesse preparando per andare a visitare il set. Reynolds che resterà impresso a fuoco nell'immaginario collettivo ha lasciato un segno enorme su Hollywood e su intere generazioni di attori, registi e semplici spettatori.

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) 6 settembre 2018

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) 6 settembre 2018

Burt Reynolds, dead at 82. Rest easy, Bandit! pic.twitter.com/P5iGFQpZUg — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) 6 settembre 2018

I’m at a loss for words. Burt Reynolds was a childhood hero of mine and will be forever. His iconic roles in Cannonball Run, Hooper, Smokey and the Bandit and Stroker Ace helped make me the man I am today. The Bandit will live on forever, rest in peace Burt pic.twitter.com/Om1eUv1N7S — Richard Ray Rawlings (@RRRawlings) 6 settembre 2018

It is with a great deal of sadness that I say, RIP Burt Reynolds and thank you, sir! pic.twitter.com/Twz2925qum — Louis Herthum (@Louis_Herthum) 6 settembre 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) 6 settembre 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) 6 settembre 2018

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) 6 settembre 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) 6 settembre 2018

My only encounter with Burt Reynolds (Mystery, Alaska) was brief but a lot of fun. Shot the breeze about movies, theater, life. Sorry to hear he’s gone. But he’s not. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) 6 settembre 2018

I will never forget our dinners,laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the “Man” then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit ,you’ve got nothing but open road now - love, WS. the Student. #burtreynolds 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uhdAGjtH8H — WS (@wesleysnipes) 6 settembre 2018

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go... https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) 6 settembre 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Another one of my all time favorites growing up. Thanks for the memories. I met Burt a few times at his theatre in Jupiter. Such an engaging and funny guy plus a huge mentor to young actors in Jupiter. His Carson shows were hilarious. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/ikUM9s5pdr — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) 6 settembre 2018

One of a kind - R.I.P. Burt Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/zwegYLHfRy — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) 6 settembre 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) 6 settembre 2018

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) 6 settembre 2018

Burt Reynolds, movie star who played it for grins, dies at 82.



Burt! Met him on Burn Notice. He was the real deal. It was an honor to work with him and get to know the man a little bit. Ride on, Bandit! https://t.co/oag9ZC3pqR — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) 6 settembre 2018

RIP to another legend. Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss. https://t.co/rmwoCHJcNM — Josh Gad (@joshgad) 6 settembre 2018

Sad to hear Burt Reynolds has died. Man.. I grew up watching Cannonball Run.. Smokey and the Bandit... Stroker Ace and so many others. He had a swagger and a charm that I really enjoyed. Boogie Nights is one of my fav films. #RIP — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) 6 settembre 2018

I owe my career, at least in part, to the great Burt Reynolds. Heartbroken to learn of his passing. He was one of a kind. A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly, without personal expectation but rather out of the kindness of his extraordinary heart. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) 6 settembre 2018

I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.” — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) 6 settembre 2018

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) 6 settembre 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance.

I’ll never forget how much that meant to me. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) 6 settembre 2018

"And there's one thing they can never take away: Nobody had more fun than I did." - Burt Reynolds

RIP #22 pic.twitter.com/xX9aclZlJw — Ralph Garman (@RalphGarman) 6 settembre 2018

A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s… https://t.co/zlAEfpAiaP — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) 6 settembre 2018

Burt Reynolds, you are the glorious dictionary definition of a golden man. Thank you for spreading your glow 🙏 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) 6 settembre 2018

Burt Reynolds made being a man’s man w a HUGE ❤️ the coolest thing a real man could do. Nobody made swagger look better than “The Bandit” or made doing the right thing for the right reason while risking losing everything than “Paul Crew” the original badass w a mustache. RIP GB pic.twitter.com/7n0RIPS3qR — Brian Bosworth (@GotBoz44) 6 settembre 2018

Worked with Burt Reynolds on a TV show once. He introduced himself by saying, "Hi, I'm Burt Reynolds. I used to be big in the 70's." How do you not love that? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) 6 settembre 2018