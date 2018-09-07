Burt Reynolds: Hollywood saluta e ricorda l'attore scomparso a 82 anni

Di

Hollywood saluta e ricorda Burt Reynolds, la leggendaria star del cinema scomparsa a 82 anni.

Molte celebrità di Hollywood stanno postando sui social media per rendere omaggio a Burt Reynolds scomparso a 82 anni. Reynolds, noto per il suo lavoro in film come Boogie Nights, Un tranquillo weekend di paura e Il bandito e la madama viene celebrato sui social media da migliaia di fan, molti dei quali si riferiscono al defunto attore come un "pioniere". Arnold Schwarzenegger, Reba McEntire, Kevin Smith, Elijah Wood e altri hanno ricordato e salutato Reynolds.

Arnold Schwarzenegger ha definito Burt Reynolds un "eroe" definendolo una fonte d'ispirazione per la sua carriera a Hollwood che lo ha portato a diventare uno degli attori più pagati del mondo. Schwarzenegger ha anche detto che Reynolds aveva un grande senso dell'umorismo, un elemento del carattere di Reynolds confermato da tutti quelli che hanno avuto la fortuna di lavorare con lui. Tra i tweet seganliamo quelli di Billy Dee Williams meglio noto come il Lando Calrissian di Star Wars, l'icona horror Bruce Campbell che ha lavorato con Reaynolds nella serie tv Burn Notice e Sylvester Stallone che ha ricordato quanto Reynolds desiderasse interpretare il Colonnello Trautman nel primo Rambo, i due in seguito lavoreranno insieme nel dramma d'azione Driven di Renny Harlin.

Un giorno triste, il mio amico BURT REYNOLDS è morto. Mi ricordo di lui nel 1979, mi ha sempre ricordato che avrei dovuto sceglierlo come Colonnello Trautman in RAMBO. Gli ho detto è impossibile, perché sei troppo costoso e troppo famoso, e probabilmente più duro di Rambo! Rise, aveva un grande senso dell'umorismo e mi piaceva così tanto la sua compagnia...RIP Budd...

 

Tra i colleghi che hanno ricordato Reynolds su Twitter c'è stata anche l'attrice, cantante e "regina del country" Reba McEntire che ha lavorato con Reynolds nel film per la tv The Man From Left,

Il mio buon amico ha iniziato un nuovo viaggio. Riposa in pace amico mio, non dimenticherò mai i meravigliosi momenti che abbiamo trascorso insieme.

 

Anche il comico Patton Oswalt ha voluto ricordare Burt Reynolds, offrendo un divertente aneddoto sull'attore e Clint Eastwood licenziati dalle serie tv Gunsmoke e Gli Uomini della prateria lo stesso giorno, una brutta esperienza che ha portato Reynolds a prendere lezioni di recitazione. Il musicista Vanilla Ice ha dichiarato di sentirsi "super emotivo" di fronte a questo lutto e ha condiviso una foto he lo ritrae con Reynolds. Edgar Wright, regista di Baby Driver, ha ricordato Reynolds per il suo lavoro come attore e regista drammatico, citando alla fine del tweet un verso della canzone "East bound and down" di Jerry Reed dalla colonna sonora di "Il bandito e la madama".

RIP Burt Reynolds. Sottovalutato come attore drammatico (Un tranquillo weekend di paura), sottovalutato come regista (Pelle di sbirro), ma anche una rara star del cinema che sembrava spassarsela un mondo sullo schermo. Nessuno ha mai spento quello scintillio nei suoi occhi. Just watch ol' Bandit run.

 

Il musicista Richard Marx ha raccontato del suo incontro con Burt Reynolds in un negozio di video a metà degli anni '90. Marx si avvicinò all'attore per ringraziarlo per averlo fatto divertire così tanto con i suoi film. Il musicista ha raccontato che Reynolds lo ha salutato con il suo sorriso gigante e ha detto: "Hai rallegrato la mia giornata. Grazie". Anche il regista Kevin Smith ha condiviso alcune parole su Reynolds spiegando quanto l'attore significasse per lui.

Come la star del cinema della mia infanzia, il Bandito ci ha rubato il cuore per decenni. Ho sempre amato come Burt Reynolds ha lavorato con i suoi amici tutte le volte che poteva e poi ha mostrato quanto ci si divertiva sul set nei titoli di coda dei suoi film. Era una vera icona americana. Ho odiato vederlo andare via.

 

Burt Reynolds stava lavorando a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino al momento della sua morte. Non è chiaro se avesse già finito le sue scene, o se si stesse preparando per andare a visitare il set. Reynolds che resterà impresso a fuoco nell'immaginario collettivo ha lasciato un segno enorme su Hollywood e su intere generazioni di attori, registi e semplici spettatori.

 






























 

 

 

