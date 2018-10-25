E' morto James Karen di "Poltergeist" e "Il ritorno dei morti viventi"

E' scomparso a 94 anni James Karen, prolifico attore statunitense popolare per ruoli in "Poltergeist", "Wall Street" e "Il ritorno dei morti viventi".

Il sito The Hollywood Reporter riferisce della scomparsa a 94 anni dell'attore James Karen diventato un volto noto al grande pubblico grazie a ruoli in Poltergeist, Il ritorno dei morti viventi, Invaders, Sindrome Cinese e Wall Street, solo per citarne alcuni, dato che Karen ha collezionato dai suoi esordi (1948 in tv e 1965 al cinema) ben 204 crediti tra grande e piccolo schermo. L'attore diceva spesso che nessuno conosceva il suo nome, ma tutti conoscevano la sua faccia perché "lavorava come un dannato". Potrebbe essere conosciuto da molti come "quel tizio" di cui sfugge sempre il nome, ma Karen ha lasciato un segno enorme nel mondo dello spettacolo grazie ad una lunga, ininterrotta e prolifica carriera.

James Karen nato Jacob Karnofsky era di Wilkes-Barre, in Pennsylvania, figlio di immigrati ebrei russi. Dopo un periodo trascorso nell'aviazione degli Stati Uniti durante la seconda guerra mondiale, il membro del Congresso degli Stati Uniti Daniel J. Flood convince Karen a tentare una carriera nella recitazione, cosa che lo ha portato a studiare alla Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre di New York. Karen comincia a farsi notare alla fine degli anni '40 quando gli viene chiesto di sostituire Karl Malden nel ruolo del protagonista Harold "Mitch" Mitchell nella produzione originale di Broadway di Un tram che si chiama desiderio.

Dopo un periodo a Broadway, James Karen accetta alcuni ruoli in televisione interpretando il Dr. Burke in Così gira il mondo e l'originale Lincoln Tyler in La valle dei pini. Inoltre Karen Ha avuto un ruolo ricorrente in La famiglia Bradford, altro ruolo che ha regalato a Karen molta popolarità. Nonostante questa corposa gavetta tra teatro e tv, sono due i ruoli per cui Karen è più noto: l'avido imprenditore edile Mr. Teague di Poltergeist e lo sfortunato custode Frank del classico Il ritorno dei morti viventi.

A proposito de "Il ritorno dei morti viventi", Karen ha confessato di essersi divertito molto a girarlo, tanto che ha aiutato anche a scrivere il finale per il suo personaggio che nel film gestisce il magazzino di forniture mediche vicino al cimitero. Nella sua scena finale il personaggio scopre che sta diventando uno zombie, così decide di incenerirsi nel crematorio, tutta farina del sacco di Karen come ha raccontato lo stesso attore.

Bacia il suo anello di nozze mentre entra nel forno. È stata una scena molto emozionante, ma mi ha anche evitato di diventare uno degli zombie inzaccherati che si aggirano fuori dal crematorio alla fine del film. Non avevo voglia di fare tutta quella roba fangosa.

James Karen ha continuato a recitare fino a quest'anno con un ruolo nella comedy-horror indipendente Cynthia che uscirà negli States a fine agosto. Altri ruoli televisivi di Karen includono episodi di Seinfeld, The Larry Sanders Show, Dallas, Cuori senza età, Avvocati a Los Angeles, Murphy Brown, Una famiglia americana e molti altri ancora. Karen doveva comparire anche nel film Superman Returns del 2006, ma la sua parte è stata tagliata dal montaggio finale.

Karen nel 1958 ha sposato la cantante Susan Reed, da cui ha avuto un figlio (Reed), la coppia ha poi divorziato nel 1967. Dal 1986 Karen era sposato con l'attrice Alba Francesca.

Filmografia di James Karen

Il ricordo su Twitter

So sad to hear of James Karen's passing today. He gave the horror genre some incredibly memorable characters. pic.twitter.com/VyYE22JMmp — Fangoria (@FANGORIA) 24 ottobre 2018

Steven Spielberg with actors Craig T. Nelson and James Karen on the set of POLTERGEIST. Karen leaves behind a legacy of roles from films such as RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD, MULHOLLAND DR., CONGO, CAPRICORN ONE, THIRTEEN DAYS, and INVADERS FROM MARS. #ripjameskaren pic.twitter.com/mKH8M8eXz9 — Go Nerd Yourself (@GoNerdYourself) 24 ottobre 2018

From Frankenstein meets the Spacemonster to Return of The Living Dead and beyond, he made an unforgettable impression on the genre. Thanks for the horror, James Karen! pic.twitter.com/fR6sufqjaD — Boys, Bears & Scares (@BoysBearsScares) 24 ottobre 2018

From Frankenstein Meets The Space Monster to Return of the Living Dead, James Karen gave the world endless entertainment and will be missed.

RIP James Karen. #JamesKaren #ReturnoftheLicingDead #HorrorMovies #Horror #Hollywood #RIP pic.twitter.com/KcdviFiuog — John E.L. Tenney (@JohnELTenney) 24 ottobre 2018

Not only was James Karen a great actor who gave me hope to be as good as him, he was always happy and positive. I was just talking about him the other day and feel very heavyhearted. I love you James. RIP. pic.twitter.com/fwTR2z9pVs — Linnea Quigley (@LinneaQuigley) 24 ottobre 2018

RIP James Karen, father of one of Carla's many many children on Cheers pic.twitter.com/kD1X5i3eya — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) 24 ottobre 2018

Bit of sad news for POLTERGEIST fans. Actor James Karen, whom you'll remember moved the cemetery, but left the bodies in Cuesta Verde as land developer Mr. Teague, has passed away at 94. https://t.co/3MFiZHFP72 #Poltergeist #JamesKaren #MrTeague pic.twitter.com/mHbZQWWOGa — Amblin (@amblin) 24 ottobre 2018

Worked w/ him on DARK/STORMY NIGHT. He'd take me to lunch at his favorite place Joe Montegna's Taste Chicago. He'd tell show biz stories, always relaxed, always laughs. Genuine, like him.



He once told me "I'm not really afraid of dying." He meant it.



RIP, my friend. #JamesKaren pic.twitter.com/v3dXbFkvZn — Larry Blamire (@larryblamire) 24 ottobre 2018

RIP James Karen. Former podcast guest and good friend. Continued working into his 90's. Just chatted with him on the phone a few days ago. He was the same Jimmy. Friendly and charming. pic.twitter.com/wLK0pgzZtm — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) 24 ottobre 2018