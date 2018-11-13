Stan Lee: Hollywood ricorda e saluta l'icona Marvel

Di

Il mondo dell'intrattenimento saluta e ricorda l'icona Marvel Stan Lee scomparso a 95 anni.

Stan Lee, la leggenda della Marvel Comics e l'uomo dietro la creazione di personaggi come Spider-Man, i Fantastici Quattro, X-Men e innumerevoli altri supereroi iconici, è scomparso all'età di 95 anni. La notizia ha avuto un impatto enorme, dato che poche figure della cultura pop hanno lasciato un'impronta così profonda come quella prodotta da Stan Lee. Come reazione alla triste notizia, i social media si sono riempiti con tributi all'ultimo grande scrittore, editore e titano dei fumetti.

Originariamente l'ambizione di Stan Lee era quella di diventare un grande romanziere. Lee non aveva mai sognato di entrare nel mondo dei fumetti, ma poi nel 1939 la svolta con la Timely Comics, che alla fine sarebbe diventata Marvel Comics. Durante il suo periodo di autore di fumetti, Lee andò incontro ad un periodo di frustrazione tale che stava quasi per abbandonare, ma fu su consiglio della moglie Joan Lee che decise per una volta di scrivere storie che lo ripecchiassero in tutto e per tutto ed è così che nel 1962 vide la luce "Amazing Fantasy #15" dove debuttò il leggendario Spider-Man che letteralmente cambiò i fumetti per sempre. Il resto è un po' storia e un po' leggenda.

Il presidente dei Marvel Studios Kevin Feige ha commentato su Twitter la morte di Stan Lee.

Nessuno ha avuto un impatto maggiore sulla mia carriera e su tutto ciò che facciamo nei Marvel Studios come Stan Lee. Stan lascia uno straordinario patrimonio che sopravvivrà a tutti noi. I nostri pensieri sono con sua figlia, la sua famiglia e i suoi milioni di fan. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior!

 

In un'epoca in cui i supereroi fanno furore al cinema e in tv è ancor più tangibile l'impatto che Stan Lee ha avuto sull'immaginario di milioni di persone attraverso intere generazioni. Anche se il nome di Lee è principalmente associato a Marvel Comics, Lee ha lavorato anche con la DC nel corso degli anni, e in queste ultime ore anche l'account ufficiale Twitter DC ha reso omaggio a Lee.

Ha cambiato il modo in cui guardiamo gli eroi, e i fumetti moderni porteranno sempre il suo segno indelebile, il suo entusiasmo contagioso ci ha ricordato il motivo per cui tutti noi ci siamo innamorati di queste storie, Excelsior, Stan.

 

 

Con leggende come Jack Kirby e Steve Ditko, Stan Lee ha creato alcune delle figure più durature nella storia dei fumetti tra cui L'Incredible Hulk, Daredevil, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, gli Avengers e molti altri. L'attore Logan Marshall-Green, che ha recitato in Spider-Man: Homecoming nei panni di Shocker, ha utilizzato Twitter per rendere omaggio a Lee e lanciare l'idea di una giornata di festa per celabrare l'icona Marvel.

Il governo dovrebbe decretare uno Stan Lee Day al più presto. Chi ha raggiunto e impattato più in profondità sui nostri racconti e sogni di Stan Lee?

 

Altri tributi degni di nota sono arrivati dal regista di Doctor Strange, Scott Derrickson, che ha pubblicato una foto che lo ritrae con Stan Lee accompagnata dal commento: "Buonanotte Stan". Per quanto riguarda il motto "Excelsior!", tormentone e marchio di fabbrica di Stan Lee, la definizione dell'espressione latina che significa "Più in alto!" è stata condivisa sull'account ufficiale del dizionario Merriam-Webster proprio per omaggiare Lee.

L'universo creato da Stan Lee resterà marchiato a fuoco nell'immaginario collettivo per sempre, il fondatore di Marvel Comics e papà di Spider-Man ha creato un intero mondo che è riuscito a connettere vecchie e nuove generazioni, e il suo continuo evolversi permetterà che l'eredità di Stan Lee gli sopravviva continuando ad intrattenere le future generazioni fino a che immaginazione e fantasia avranno spazio nella società.

 



































 

 

 

