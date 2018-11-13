Stan Lee: Hollywood ricorda e saluta l'icona Marvel

Di Pietro Ferraro martedì 13 novembre 2018

Il mondo dell'intrattenimento saluta e ricorda l'icona Marvel Stan Lee scomparso a 95 anni.

Stan Lee, la leggenda della Marvel Comics e l'uomo dietro la creazione di personaggi come Spider-Man, i Fantastici Quattro, X-Men e innumerevoli altri supereroi iconici, è scomparso all'età di 95 anni. La notizia ha avuto un impatto enorme, dato che poche figure della cultura pop hanno lasciato un'impronta così profonda come quella prodotta da Stan Lee. Come reazione alla triste notizia, i social media si sono riempiti con tributi all'ultimo grande scrittore, editore e titano dei fumetti.

Originariamente l'ambizione di Stan Lee era quella di diventare un grande romanziere. Lee non aveva mai sognato di entrare nel mondo dei fumetti, ma poi nel 1939 la svolta con la Timely Comics, che alla fine sarebbe diventata Marvel Comics. Durante il suo periodo di autore di fumetti, Lee andò incontro ad un periodo di frustrazione tale che stava quasi per abbandonare, ma fu su consiglio della moglie Joan Lee che decise per una volta di scrivere storie che lo ripecchiassero in tutto e per tutto ed è così che nel 1962 vide la luce "Amazing Fantasy #15" dove debuttò il leggendario Spider-Man che letteralmente cambiò i fumetti per sempre. Il resto è un po' storia e un po' leggenda.

Il presidente dei Marvel Studios Kevin Feige ha commentato su Twitter la morte di Stan Lee.

Nessuno ha avuto un impatto maggiore sulla mia carriera e su tutto ciò che facciamo nei Marvel Studios come Stan Lee. Stan lascia uno straordinario patrimonio che sopravvivrà a tutti noi. I nostri pensieri sono con sua figlia, la sua famiglia e i suoi milioni di fan. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior!

In un'epoca in cui i supereroi fanno furore al cinema e in tv è ancor più tangibile l'impatto che Stan Lee ha avuto sull'immaginario di milioni di persone attraverso intere generazioni. Anche se il nome di Lee è principalmente associato a Marvel Comics, Lee ha lavorato anche con la DC nel corso degli anni, e in queste ultime ore anche l'account ufficiale Twitter DC ha reso omaggio a Lee.

Ha cambiato il modo in cui guardiamo gli eroi, e i fumetti moderni porteranno sempre il suo segno indelebile, il suo entusiasmo contagioso ci ha ricordato il motivo per cui tutti noi ci siamo innamorati di queste storie, Excelsior, Stan.

Con leggende come Jack Kirby e Steve Ditko, Stan Lee ha creato alcune delle figure più durature nella storia dei fumetti tra cui L'Incredible Hulk, Daredevil, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, gli Avengers e molti altri. L'attore Logan Marshall-Green, che ha recitato in Spider-Man: Homecoming nei panni di Shocker, ha utilizzato Twitter per rendere omaggio a Lee e lanciare l'idea di una giornata di festa per celabrare l'icona Marvel.

Il governo dovrebbe decretare uno Stan Lee Day al più presto. Chi ha raggiunto e impattato più in profondità sui nostri racconti e sogni di Stan Lee?

Altri tributi degni di nota sono arrivati dal regista di Doctor Strange, Scott Derrickson, che ha pubblicato una foto che lo ritrae con Stan Lee accompagnata dal commento: "Buonanotte Stan". Per quanto riguarda il motto "Excelsior!", tormentone e marchio di fabbrica di Stan Lee, la definizione dell'espressione latina che significa "Più in alto!" è stata condivisa sull'account ufficiale del dizionario Merriam-Webster proprio per omaggiare Lee.

L'universo creato da Stan Lee resterà marchiato a fuoco nell'immaginario collettivo per sempre, il fondatore di Marvel Comics e papà di Spider-Man ha creato un intero mondo che è riuscito a connettere vecchie e nuove generazioni, e il suo continuo evolversi permetterà che l'eredità di Stan Lee gli sopravviva continuando ad intrattenere le future generazioni fino a che immaginazione e fantasia avranno spazio nella società.

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) 12 novembre 2018

“No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior!”

-@Kevfeige pic.twitter.com/s4Kmt6Rn5J — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) 12 novembre 2018

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) 12 novembre 2018

Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy. You will be dearly, dearly missed... pic.twitter.com/Qt2sZqaNlc — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) 12 novembre 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 12 novembre 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) 12 novembre 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Stan Lee, a legend in our industry.



Our thoughts go out to his many fans, his friends, and family. Excelsior. pic.twitter.com/WU1s2RR6Mb — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) 12 novembre 2018

Stan...more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living. I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp

.

#liveon #StanLee pic.twitter.com/JRA2aRM3bG — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) 12 novembre 2018

I am so very, very sad to hear of my friend @TheRealStanLee’s passing. He is a legend and his work with live on through the ages. EXCELSIOR! #RIPStanLee pic.twitter.com/5aDVvUMY53 — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) 12 novembre 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 12 novembre 2018

Devastated by my pal Stan's passing. He was a childhood inspiration, an instructor to me when I was just getting started and a genuinely sweet man. Will miss him terribly. — Frank Miller (@FrankMillerInk) 12 novembre 2018

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) 12 novembre 2018

RIP @TheRealStanLee He made everyone feel like a kid in his presence no matter what your age. pic.twitter.com/JYeWXq8iKb — Jim Lee (@JimLee) 12 novembre 2018

RIP Stan Lee. You created a MARVELous universe of characters for us. And stood up for your fellow cartoonist rights. pic.twitter.com/6q8nIzBNDk — Robert B. Englund (@RobertBEnglund) 12 novembre 2018

Goodnight Stan pic.twitter.com/XQzNnUtAeM — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) 12 novembre 2018

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) 12 novembre 2018

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) 12 novembre 2018

Thanks for being our hero, Stan. pic.twitter.com/HZlUeZW87s — Netflix US (@netflix) 12 novembre 2018

Awww man, heartbreaking. R.I.P. to a true pioneer and legend. My youth wouldn’t have been the same without him. So grateful to have met the guy, and told him how thankful I was for his work. #stanlee https://t.co/UiYscXKoLQ — James Wan (@creepypuppet) 12 novembre 2018

It breaks our hearts to inform you that the absolutely legendary Marvel creator Stan Lee has passed away. RIP and Excelsior to a true hero! pic.twitter.com/SKSBUvTXQI — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) 12 novembre 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) 12 novembre 2018

About 2003, at MTV, I looked up from my desk & saw STAN “THE MAN” LEE strolling past my first office window. I instinctively rushed outside, caught him as he waited to cross the street (presumably to MGM) & simply said, “Mr Lee. Thank you.” He smiled. Nodded. He knew. #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/uESlAfUuV0 — Ryan J. Downey (@ryandowney) 12 novembre 2018

We met Stan when were were scrubs who snuck in to a party at comicon. He was as kind and encouraging then as he was when we met professionally years later. Thank you Stan for making us True Believers as kids and over and over again as adults. — philip lord (@philiplord) 12 novembre 2018

Today we remember a real superhero: Stan Lee. #RIPStanLee pic.twitter.com/siLJJLBcTZ — Fangoria (@FANGORIA) 12 novembre 2018

I have just learned of Stan Lee’s passing.

I had the honor of knowing this true Superhero whose talents transcend and whose work impacted generations.

Rest easy my friend....You made this world so much more interesting and colorful. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) 12 novembre 2018

Stan Lee created a universe where, if a character was beloved enough, they could never really die.



Now THAT’S thinking ahead.



Thanks for so much of my life. You’ll never not be in it. — Joss Whedon (@joss) 12 novembre 2018