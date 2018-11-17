Independent Spirit Awards 2019, le nomination - We are the Animals davanti a tutti
Negli ultimi 5 anni, quattro trionfatori agli Oscar sono prima fatto furore agli Independent Spirit Awards.
Sono state annunciate le nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards, premi cinematografici statunitensi che sostengono e promuovono il cinema indipendente, ovvero tutti quei film realizzati con un tetto massimo di 20 milioni di dollari. Negli ultimi anni gli Independent Spirit Awards hanno sempre più acquisito maggiore importanza, anche in ottica Oscar, visto e considerato che Moonlight (2017), Spotlight (2016), Birdman (2015) e 12 anni Schiavo (2014) erano tutti passati di qui, prima di trionfare in casa Academy.
A guidare la classifica delle nomination con 5 candidature è We are the Animals di Jeremiah Zagar, seguito da Eighth Grade, First Reformed e You Were Never Really Here a quota 4. Insieme a If Beale Street Could Talk, che ha ottenuto 3 candidature, questi 5 titoli si contenderanno il premio più ambito. C'è anche Suspiria di Luca Guadagnino, a cui verrà assegnato il Robert Altman Award, candidato per la fotografia di Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, così come Lazzaro Felice, in corsa come miglior film straniero a dispetto di Dogman, nostro nominato agli Oscar.
Roma di Alfonso Cuaron, scelta che fa rumore, è stato nominato solo tra i film 'stranieri'. A guidare le candidature la A24, con 12 nomination, seguita da Amazon Studios, Netflix e The Orchard, a quota sei, e da Annapurna Pictures, con 5. I 34esimi Spirit Awards andranno in onda il 23 febbraio prossimo. A vincere lo scorso anno fu Scappa - Get Out.
Le nomination
BEST FEATURE
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
You Were Never Really Here
BEST MALE LEAD
John Cho, Searching
Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Christian Malheiros, Sócrates
Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
Helena Howard, Madeline’s Madeline
Carey Mulligan, Wildlife
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Raúl Castillo, We the Animals
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade
John David Washington, Monsters and Men
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kayli Carter, Private Life
Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcout McKenzie, Leave No Trace
J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy
BEST DIRECTOR
Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST SCREENPLAY
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette
Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Christina Choe, Nancy
Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds
Jennifer Fox, The Tale
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Connor, Madeline’s Madeline
Diego Garcia, Wildlife
Benjamin Loeb, Mandy
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria
Zak Mulligan, We the Animals
BEST EDITING
Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale
Nick Houy, Mid90s
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Burning (South Korea)
The Favourite (United Kingdom)
Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
Shirkers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Hereditary
Sorry to Bother You
The Tale
We the Animals
Wildlife
BONNIE AWARD
Debra Granik
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
PRODUCERS AWARD
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
Shrihari Sathe
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
Alex Morrato, Sócrates
Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade
Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders
Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening