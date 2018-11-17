Independent Spirit Awards 2019, le nomination - We are the Animals davanti a tutti

Di Federico Boni sabato 17 novembre 2018

Negli ultimi 5 anni, quattro trionfatori agli Oscar sono prima fatto furore agli Independent Spirit Awards.

Sono state annunciate le nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards, premi cinematografici statunitensi che sostengono e promuovono il cinema indipendente, ovvero tutti quei film realizzati con un tetto massimo di 20 milioni di dollari. Negli ultimi anni gli Independent Spirit Awards hanno sempre più acquisito maggiore importanza, anche in ottica Oscar, visto e considerato che Moonlight (2017), Spotlight (2016), Birdman (2015) e 12 anni Schiavo (2014) erano tutti passati di qui, prima di trionfare in casa Academy.

A guidare la classifica delle nomination con 5 candidature è We are the Animals di Jeremiah Zagar, seguito da Eighth Grade, First Reformed e You Were Never Really Here a quota 4. Insieme a If Beale Street Could Talk, che ha ottenuto 3 candidature, questi 5 titoli si contenderanno il premio più ambito. C'è anche Suspiria di Luca Guadagnino, a cui verrà assegnato il Robert Altman Award, candidato per la fotografia di Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, così come Lazzaro Felice, in corsa come miglior film straniero a dispetto di Dogman, nostro nominato agli Oscar.

Roma di Alfonso Cuaron, scelta che fa rumore, è stato nominato solo tra i film 'stranieri'. A guidare le candidature la A24, con 12 nomination, seguita da Amazon Studios, Netflix e The Orchard, a quota sei, e da Annapurna Pictures, con 5. I 34esimi Spirit Awards andranno in onda il 23 febbraio prossimo. A vincere lo scorso anno fu Scappa - Get Out.

Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Le nomination

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

You Were Never Really Here

BEST MALE LEAD

John Cho, Searching

Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Christian Malheiros, Sócrates

Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Helena Howard, Madeline’s Madeline

Carey Mulligan, Wildlife

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Raúl Castillo, We the Animals

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade

John David Washington, Monsters and Men

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kayli Carter, Private Life

Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcout McKenzie, Leave No Trace

J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy

BEST DIRECTOR

Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here

Paul Schrader, First Reformed



BEST SCREENPLAY

Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Christina Choe, Nancy

Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds

Jennifer Fox, The Tale

Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Connor, Madeline’s Madeline

Diego Garcia, Wildlife

Benjamin Loeb, Mandy

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria

Zak Mulligan, We the Animals

BEST EDITING

Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale

Nick Houy, Mid90s



BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Burning (South Korea)

The Favourite (United Kingdom)

Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

Shirkers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Hereditary

Sorry to Bother You

The Tale

We the Animals

Wildlife

BONNIE AWARD

Debra Granik

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama

PRODUCERS AWARD

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

Shrihari Sathe

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Alex Morrato, Sócrates

Ioana Uricaru, Lemonade

Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders

Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening