Annie Awards 2019, le nomination degli Oscar animati
Gli Incredibili 2 e Ralph Spacca Internet davanti a tutti nel numero di nomination agli Oscar animati.
I 46esimi Annie Awards, Oscar animati, hanno annunciato le loro candidature, con Gli Incredibili 2 a guidare il listone di nominati. 11 candidature per il titolo Pixar, seguito dalle 10 di Ralph Spacca Internet. La Walt Disney Company, proprietaria anche della Pixar, ha raggiunto quota 42 nomination, considerando anche quelle televisive.
A completare la cinquina dei migliori film Early Man della Aardman Animations, L'isola dei Cani di Wes Anderson e il rivoluzionario Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse della Sony Pictures Animation.
Per la prima volta nella loro storia, gli Annie Awards premieranno anche le produzioni VR animate. Lo scorso anno vinse Coco, preceduto da Zootropolis nel 2016 e da Inside Out nel 2015. Il 2 febbraio si terrà la cerimonia di premiazione.
I Vincitori
Best Animated Feature
Early Man, Aardman Animations
Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios
Isle of Dogs, Fox Searchlight Pictures/Indian Paintbrush/American Empirical Pictures
Ralph Breaks the Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation
Best Animated Independent Feature
Ce Magnifique Gâteau!, Beast Animation, Vivement Lundi!, Pedri Animation
MFKZ, Ankama/Studio 4ºC
Mirai, Studio Chizu
Ruben Brandt, Collector, Hungarian National Film Fund
Tito and the Birds, Bits Productions, Split Studio
Best Animated Special Production
Back to the Moon, Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Studios
The Emperor’s Newest Clothes, HBO / Starburns Industries
The Highway Rat, Magic Light Pictures
Best Animated Short Subject
Grandpa Walrus, Caïmans Productions
Lost & Found, Wabi Sabi Studios
SOLAR WALK, Nørlum
Untravel, Production: Film House Baš Čelik, Serbia Coproduction: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava
Weekends, past lives productions
Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production
Early Man, Aardman Animations; Lead Character Animator: Laurie Sitzia, Characters: Goona, Dug, Chief Bobnar, the Tribe, the rabbit and Lord Nooth
Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studio; Animator: Lance Fite Character: All Characters
Isle of Dogs, Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures; Lead Animator: Jason Stalman Characters: Chief and Nutmeg
Ralph Breaks the Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Animator: Vitor Vilela Characters: Wreck-It Ralph, Fix-It Felix, Double Dan, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Ralphzilla, Yesss, Root Beer Tapper Patrons, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, Baby Mo, Mo’s Mom
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Animator: David Han Character: Multiple
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel; Animation Supervisor: Paul Story, Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo Kintombo, Lead Facial Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema, Facial Motion Editor: Jacob Luamanuvae Su’a, Lead Modeller: Sam Sharplin
Christopher Robin, Walt Disney Pictures; Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver, Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban, Lead Animator: Kayn Garcia, Modeller: Claire Blustin, Rigger: Marc-André Coulombe
Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Pictures; Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuzo
Paddington 2, StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd; Animation Director: Pablo Grillo, Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban
Animation Supervisor: Kyle Dunlevy, Lead Animator: Stuart Ellis, Lead Animator: Liam Russell
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Walt Disney Studios; Animation Supervisor: Richard Oey, Animation Lead: Adrien Annesley, Animation Lead: Allison Orr, Key Animation Artist: Wei Liang Yap, Key Animation Artist: Shan Hao
Animated Effects in an an Animated Feature Production
Early Man, Aardman Animations; VFX Supervisor: Howard Jones, Director of Photography: Dave Alex Riddett, Head of 3D: Grant Hewlett, Crowd Lead: Pat Andrew, 3D Artist: Elena Vitanza Chiarani
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Sony Pictures Animation; FX Supervisor: Patrick Witting, FX Lead: Kiel Gnebba, FX Animator: Spencer Lueders, FX Animator: Joe Pepper, FX Animator: Sam Rickles
Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Effects Sequence Lead: Greg Gladstone, Effects Artist: Tolga Göktekin, Effects Artist: Jason Johnston, Effects Artist: Eric Lacroix, Effects Sequence Lead: Krzysztof Rost
Next Gen, Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix; Visual Effects Lead: So Ishigaki, Senior Visual Effects Lead: Graham Wiebe
Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Head of Effects Animation: Cesar Velazquez, Effects Lead: Marie Tollec, Effects Lead: Alexander Moaveni, Effects Lead: Peter DeMund, Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony
Best Virtual Reality Production
Age of Sail, Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
BattleScar, AtlasV
Crow: The Legend, Baobab Studios
Mind Palace, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
Moss, Polyarc
Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Character Art Director: Matt Nolte Character: All Characters
Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Studios; Lead Character Designer: James Woods, Character: Animated Cast
Next Gen, Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix; Character Designer: Marceline Tanguay, Character: Multiple
Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Art Director – Characters: Ami Thompson, Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Yesss, Maybe, Shank, Spamley, Gord, The eboy, ebay Elaine, Netuser, Netizens, Internet Troll, Slaughter Race Crew, Disney Princesses, Ralphzilla, Jimmy, Tiffany, Baby Calhoun, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, KnowsMo
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Shiyoon Kim, Characters: Uncle Aaron, Rio, Peter, Miles, King Pin, Gwen, Aunt May, Goblin, Jefferson
Directing in an Animated Feature Production
Early Man, Aardman Animations; Director: Nick Park
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Sony Pictures Animation; Director: Genndy Tartakovsky
Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Director: Brad Bird
Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Director: Rich Moore, Director: Phil Johnston
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Director: Bob Persichetti, Director: Rodney Rothman, Director: Peter Ramsey
Music in an Animated Feature Production
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Illumination; Composer: Danny Elfman, Lyricist: Tyler, The Creator
Early Man, Aardman Animations; Composer/Lyricist: Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer/Lyricist: Tom Howe, Composer: Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer: Tom Howe
Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Composer: Michael Giacchino
Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Composer: Henry Jackman, Composer: Alan Menken, Lyricist: Phil Johnston, Lyricist: Tom MacDougall, Composer/Lyricist: Dan Reynolds
Smallfoot, Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Animation Group; Composer: Heitor Pereira, Composer/Lyricist: Karey Kirkpatrick, Composer/Lyricist: Wayne Kirkpatrick
Production Design in an Animated Feature Production
Early Man, Aardman Animations; Production Design: Matt Perry, Production Design: Richard Edmunds
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Sony Pictures Animation; Production Design: Scott Wills
Isle of Dogs, Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures; Production Design: Adam Stockhausen, Production Design: Paul Harrod
Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Studios; Production Design: Jeff Turley
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Production Design: Justin K. Thompson
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Illumination; Storyboard Artist: Habib Louati
Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly
Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios, Storyboard Artist: Bobby Alcid Rubio
Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Studios; Storyboard Artist: Ovi Nedelcu
Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Storyboard Artist: Michael Herrera
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
Early Man, Aardman Animations; Voice Actor: Eddie Redmayne Character: Dug
Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios, Voice Actor: Holly Hunter Character: Helen Parr / Elastigirl
Isle of Dogs, Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures; Voice Actor: Bryan Cranston Character: Chief
Next Gen, Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix; Voice Actor: Charlyne Yi Character: Mai
Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Voice Actor: Sarah Silverman Character: Vanellope
Writing in an Animated Feature Production
Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Writer: Brad Bird
Mirai, Studio Chizu; Writer: Mamoru Hosoda, Story By: Mamoru Hosoda, Writer: Stephanie Sheh
Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Writer: Phil Johnston, Writer: Pamela Ribon
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Writer: Phil Lord, Writer: Rodney Rothman
Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, Warner Bros. Animation; Writer: Michael Jelenic; Writer: Aaron Horvath
Editorial in an Animated Feature Production
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Illumination; Nominee: Chris Cartagena
Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Nominee: Stephen Schaffer, ACE, Nominee: Anthony J. Greenberg, Nominee: Katie Schaefer Bishop
Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Nominee: Jeremy Milton, Nominee: Fabienne Rawley, Nominee: Jesse Averna, Nominee: John Wheeler, Nominee: Pace Paulsen
Ruben Brandt, Collector, Hungarian National Film Fund; Nominee: Milorad Krstic, Nominee: Marcell Laszlo, Nominee: Laszlo Wimmer, Nominee: Danijel Daka Milosevic
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Nominee: Bob Fisher, Nominee: Andrew Leviton, Nominee: Vivek Sharma