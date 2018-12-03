Annie Awards 2019, le nomination degli Oscar animati

Di Federico Boni lunedì 3 dicembre 2018

Gli Incredibili 2 e Ralph Spacca Internet davanti a tutti nel numero di nomination agli Oscar animati.

I 46esimi Annie Awards, Oscar animati, hanno annunciato le loro candidature, con Gli Incredibili 2 a guidare il listone di nominati. 11 candidature per il titolo Pixar, seguito dalle 10 di Ralph Spacca Internet. La Walt Disney Company, proprietaria anche della Pixar, ha raggiunto quota 42 nomination, considerando anche quelle televisive.

A completare la cinquina dei migliori film Early Man della Aardman Animations, L'isola dei Cani di Wes Anderson e il rivoluzionario Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse della Sony Pictures Animation.

Per la prima volta nella loro storia, gli Annie Awards premieranno anche le produzioni VR animate. Lo scorso anno vinse Coco, preceduto da Zootropolis nel 2016 e da Inside Out nel 2015. Il 2 febbraio si terrà la cerimonia di premiazione.

Annie Awards 2019 I Vincitori

Best Animated Feature

Early Man, Aardman Animations

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios

Isle of Dogs, Fox Searchlight Pictures/Indian Paintbrush/American Empirical Pictures

Ralph Breaks the Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation

Best Animated Independent Feature

Ce Magnifique Gâteau!, Beast Animation, Vivement Lundi!, Pedri Animation

MFKZ, Ankama/Studio 4ºC

Mirai, Studio Chizu

Ruben Brandt, Collector, Hungarian National Film Fund

Tito and the Birds, Bits Productions, Split Studio

Best Animated Special Production

Back to the Moon, Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Studios

The Emperor’s Newest Clothes, HBO / Starburns Industries

The Highway Rat, Magic Light Pictures

Best Animated Short Subject

Grandpa Walrus, Caïmans Productions

Lost & Found, Wabi Sabi Studios

SOLAR WALK, Nørlum

Untravel, Production: Film House Baš Čelik, Serbia Coproduction: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava

Weekends, past lives productions



Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man, Aardman Animations; Lead Character Animator: Laurie Sitzia, Characters: Goona, Dug, Chief Bobnar, the Tribe, the rabbit and Lord Nooth

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studio; Animator: Lance Fite Character: All Characters

Isle of Dogs, Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures; Lead Animator: Jason Stalman Characters: Chief and Nutmeg

Ralph Breaks the Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Animator: Vitor Vilela Characters: Wreck-It Ralph, Fix-It Felix, Double Dan, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Ralphzilla, Yesss, Root Beer Tapper Patrons, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, Baby Mo, Mo’s Mom

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Animator: David Han Character: Multiple

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel; Animation Supervisor: Paul Story, Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo Kintombo, Lead Facial Motion Editor: Eteuati Tema, Facial Motion Editor: Jacob Luamanuvae Su’a, Lead Modeller: Sam Sharplin

Christopher Robin, Walt Disney Pictures; Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver, Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban, Lead Animator: Kayn Garcia, Modeller: Claire Blustin, Rigger: Marc-André Coulombe

Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Pictures; Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuzo

Paddington 2, StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd; Animation Director: Pablo Grillo, Animation Supervisor: Laurent Laban

Animation Supervisor: Kyle Dunlevy, Lead Animator: Stuart Ellis, Lead Animator: Liam Russell

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Walt Disney Studios; Animation Supervisor: Richard Oey, Animation Lead: Adrien Annesley, Animation Lead: Allison Orr, Key Animation Artist: Wei Liang Yap, Key Animation Artist: Shan Hao

Animated Effects in an an Animated Feature Production

Early Man, Aardman Animations; VFX Supervisor: Howard Jones, Director of Photography: Dave Alex Riddett, Head of 3D: Grant Hewlett, Crowd Lead: Pat Andrew, 3D Artist: Elena Vitanza Chiarani

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Sony Pictures Animation; FX Supervisor: Patrick Witting, FX Lead: Kiel Gnebba, FX Animator: Spencer Lueders, FX Animator: Joe Pepper, FX Animator: Sam Rickles

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Effects Sequence Lead: Greg Gladstone, Effects Artist: Tolga Göktekin, Effects Artist: Jason Johnston, Effects Artist: Eric Lacroix, Effects Sequence Lead: Krzysztof Rost

Next Gen, Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix; Visual Effects Lead: So Ishigaki, Senior Visual Effects Lead: Graham Wiebe

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Head of Effects Animation: Cesar Velazquez, Effects Lead: Marie Tollec, Effects Lead: Alexander Moaveni, Effects Lead: Peter DeMund, Foundation Effects Lead: Ian J. Coony

Best Virtual Reality Production

Age of Sail, Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

BattleScar, AtlasV

Crow: The Legend, Baobab Studios

Mind Palace, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

Moss, Polyarc

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Character Art Director: Matt Nolte Character: All Characters

Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Studios; Lead Character Designer: James Woods, Character: Animated Cast

Next Gen, Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix; Character Designer: Marceline Tanguay, Character: Multiple

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Art Director – Characters: Ami Thompson, Character: Wreck-It Ralph, Vanellope Von Schweetz, Yesss, Maybe, Shank, Spamley, Gord, The eboy, ebay Elaine, Netuser, Netizens, Internet Troll, Slaughter Race Crew, Disney Princesses, Ralphzilla, Jimmy, Tiffany, Baby Calhoun, Pancake Bunny, Milkshake Kitty, KnowsMo

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Shiyoon Kim, Characters: Uncle Aaron, Rio, Peter, Miles, King Pin, Gwen, Aunt May, Goblin, Jefferson

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man, Aardman Animations; Director: Nick Park

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Sony Pictures Animation; Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Director: Brad Bird

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Director: Rich Moore, Director: Phil Johnston

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Director: Bob Persichetti, Director: Rodney Rothman, Director: Peter Ramsey

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Illumination; Composer: Danny Elfman, Lyricist: Tyler, The Creator

Early Man, Aardman Animations; Composer/Lyricist: Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer/Lyricist: Tom Howe, Composer: Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer: Tom Howe

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Composer: Michael Giacchino

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Composer: Henry Jackman, Composer: Alan Menken, Lyricist: Phil Johnston, Lyricist: Tom MacDougall, Composer/Lyricist: Dan Reynolds

Smallfoot, Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Animation Group; Composer: Heitor Pereira, Composer/Lyricist: Karey Kirkpatrick, Composer/Lyricist: Wayne Kirkpatrick

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man, Aardman Animations; Production Design: Matt Perry, Production Design: Richard Edmunds

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Sony Pictures Animation; Production Design: Scott Wills

Isle of Dogs, Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures; Production Design: Adam Stockhausen, Production Design: Paul Harrod

Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Studios; Production Design: Jeff Turley

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Production Design: Justin K. Thompson

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Illumination; Storyboard Artist: Habib Louati

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios, Storyboard Artist: Bobby Alcid Rubio

Mary Poppins Returns, Walt Disney Studios; Storyboard Artist: Ovi Nedelcu

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Storyboard Artist: Michael Herrera

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Early Man, Aardman Animations; Voice Actor: Eddie Redmayne Character: Dug

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios, Voice Actor: Holly Hunter Character: Helen Parr / Elastigirl

Isle of Dogs, Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures; Voice Actor: Bryan Cranston Character: Chief

Next Gen, Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix; Voice Actor: Charlyne Yi Character: Mai

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Voice Actor: Sarah Silverman Character: Vanellope

Von Schweetz

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Writer: Brad Bird

Mirai, Studio Chizu; Writer: Mamoru Hosoda, Story By: Mamoru Hosoda, Writer: Stephanie Sheh

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Writer: Phil Johnston, Writer: Pamela Ribon

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Writer: Phil Lord, Writer: Rodney Rothman

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, Warner Bros. Animation; Writer: Michael Jelenic; Writer: Aaron Horvath

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Illumination; Nominee: Chris Cartagena

Incredibles 2, Pixar Animation Studios; Nominee: Stephen Schaffer, ACE, Nominee: Anthony J. Greenberg, Nominee: Katie Schaefer Bishop

Ralph Breaks The Internet, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Nominee: Jeremy Milton, Nominee: Fabienne Rawley, Nominee: Jesse Averna, Nominee: John Wheeler, Nominee: Pace Paulsen

Ruben Brandt, Collector, Hungarian National Film Fund; Nominee: Milorad Krstic, Nominee: Marcell Laszlo, Nominee: Laszlo Wimmer, Nominee: Danijel Daka Milosevic

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures Animation; Nominee: Bob Fisher, Nominee: Andrew Leviton, Nominee: Vivek Sharma