Oscar 2019, Kevin Hart conduttore
Sarà il 39enne Kevin Hart, comico amatissimo in patria, a presentare gli Oscar del 2019. L'annuncio da parte dell'Academy è arrivato nella notte. Hart andrà a 'sostituire' Jimmy Kimmel, presentatore delle ultime due edizioni.
"Per anni mi hanno chiesto se avrei mai condotto gli Oscar e la mia risposta è stata sempre la stessa... Ho detto che sarebbe stata l'occasione di una vita per me come comico e che sarebbe successo quando sarebbe arrivato il momento. Sono felice di dire che quel giorno è finalmente arrivato. Condurrò gli Oscar. Sono onorato perché per me è stato sempre un obiettivo, essere in grado di unirsi alla leggendaria lista di conduttori che hanno calcato questo palco è incredibile. So che la mia mamma ha un sorriso che va da un orecchio all'altro. Voglio ringraziare la mia famiglia, gli amici e i fan per avermi sostenuto per tutto questo tempo. Renderò gli Oscar di questa edizione molto speciali. Ringrazio l'Academy per questa opportunità... adesso è il momento di cogliere questa occasione."
Queste le parole di Kevin, anche quest'anno campione d'incassi in patria con i 77 milioni di dollari incassati da La scuola serale. La 91esima edizione degli Oscar si terrà domenica 24 febbraio.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars