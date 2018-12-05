Oscar 2019, Kevin Hart conduttore

Sarà il comico Kevin Hart a condurre la 91esima edizione degli Oscar.

Sarà il 39enne Kevin Hart, comico amatissimo in patria, a presentare gli Oscar del 2019. L'annuncio da parte dell'Academy è arrivato nella notte. Hart andrà a 'sostituire' Jimmy Kimmel, presentatore delle ultime due edizioni.

"Per anni mi hanno chiesto se avrei mai condotto gli Oscar e la mia risposta è stata sempre la stessa... Ho detto che sarebbe stata l'occasione di una vita per me come comico e che sarebbe successo quando sarebbe arrivato il momento. Sono felice di dire che quel giorno è finalmente arrivato. Condurrò gli Oscar. Sono onorato perché per me è stato sempre un obiettivo, essere in grado di unirsi alla leggendaria lista di conduttori che hanno calcato questo palco è incredibile. So che la mia mamma ha un sorriso che va da un orecchio all'altro. Voglio ringraziare la mia famiglia, gli amici e i fan per avermi sostenuto per tutto questo tempo. Renderò gli Oscar di questa edizione molto speciali. Ringrazio l'Academy per questa opportunità... adesso è il momento di cogliere questa occasione."