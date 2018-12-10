Critics’ Choice Awards 2019, le nomination - domina La Favorita

Di Federico Boni lunedì 10 dicembre 2018

Black Panther insegue La Favorita tra i nominati ai Critics 'Choice Awards del 2019.

E' La Favorita di Yorgos Lanthimos, già applaudito e premiato alla Mostra del Cinema di Venezia, a dominare le nomination dei 24esimi Critics 'Choice Awards.

Addirittura 14 candidature per la pellicola Fox Searchilight, comprese quelle per il miglior film, regista, attrice (Olivia Colman), attrice non protagonista (Emma Stone e Rachel Weisz) e miglior commedia. Dietro The Favourite, incredibile ma vero, spicca Black Panther, con 12 candidature e sempre più in odore di Oscar, seguito dalle 10 di First Man, quasi del tutto snobbato ai Golden Globe. Nove nomination per Il ritorno di Mary Poppins, A Star is Born e Vice, mentre Roma di Alfonso Cuaron si è fermato a quota otto, con Green Book a quota sette.

Tra i candidati a miglior film, oltre i titoli sopra menzionati si fanno spazio anche BlacKkKlansman di Spike Lee e If Beale Street Could Talk. Attori e attrici in gran quantità, visto che sono sette per le 2 categorie drammatiche, sei per i non protagonisti e altri sei a testa (uomini e donne) per i nomi da commedia. Suspiria di Luca Guadagnino corre per il miglior trucco e parrucco e come miglior horror dell'anno. Come ai Golden Globe, non ce l'ha fatta a strappare una nomination Dogman del nostro Matteo Garrone, tra i film stranieri.

I vincitori saranno rivelati domenica 13 gennaio.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2019 le nomination

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Green Book”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe – “At Eternity’s Gate”

Ryan Gosling – “First Man”

Ethan Hawke – “First Reformed”

Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

MIGLIOR ATTRICE

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close – “The Wife”

Toni Collette – “Hereditary”

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”

Timothée Chalamet – “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver – “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott – “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Amy Adams – “Vice”

Claire Foy – “First Man”

Nicole Kidman – “Boy Erased”

Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone – “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz – “The Favourite”



MIGLIOR ATTORE/ATTRICE GIOVANE

Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Leave No Trace”

Ed Oxenbould – “Wildlife”

Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place”

Amandla Stenberg – “The Hate U Give”

Sunny Suljic – “Mid90s”

MIGLIOR CAST

“Black Panther”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Vice”

“Widows”

MIGLIOR REGIA

Damien Chazelle – “First Man”

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

Peter Farrelly – “Green Book”

Yorgos Lanthimos – “The Favourite”

Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay – “Vice”



MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Bo Burnham – “Eighth Grade”

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – “The Favourite”

Adam McKay – “Vice”

Paul Schrader – “First Reformed”

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – “Green Book”

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – “A Quiet Place”

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – “Black Panther”

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Barry Jenkins – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – “A Star Is Born”

Josh Singer – “First Man”

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman”

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma”

James Laxton – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Matthew Libatique – “A Star Is Born”

Rachel Morrison – “Black Panther”

Robbie Ryan – “The Favourite”

Linus Sandgren – “First Man”

MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – “Black Panther”

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – “Roma”

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – “The Favourite”

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – “First Man”

John Myhre, Gordon Sim – “Mary Poppins Returns”

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Jay Cassidy – “A Star Is Born”

Hank Corwin – “Vice”

Tom Cross – “First Man”

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – “Roma”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – “The Favourite”

Joe Walker – “Widows”



MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Alexandra Byrne – “Mary Queen of Scots”

Ruth Carter – “Black Panther”

Julian Day – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandy Powell – “The Favourite”

Sandy Powell – “Mary Poppins Returns”

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Suspiria"

“Vice”

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“Ready Player One”

MIGLIOR LUNGOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO

“The Grinch”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”



MIGLIOR ACTION

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Deadpool 2”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“Ready Player One”

“Widows”

MIGLIOR COMEDY

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Deadpool 2”

“The Death of Stalin”

“The Favourite”

“Game Night”

“Sorry to Bother You”

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA COMMEDIA

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Jason Bateman – “Game Night”

Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

John C. Reilly – “Stan & Ollie”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”

Lakeith Stanfield – “Sorry to Bother You”

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA COMMEDIA

Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

Elsie Fisher – “Eighth Grade”

Rachel McAdams – “Game Night”

Charlize Theron – “Tully”

Constance Wu – “Crazy Rich Asians”

MIGLIOR HORROR/SCI-FI

“Annihilation”

“Halloween”

“Hereditary”

“A Quiet Place”

“Suspiria”



MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

“Burning”

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

MIGLIOR CANZONE

All the Stars – “Black Panther”

Girl in the Movies – “Dumplin’”

I’ll Fight – “RBG”

The Place Where Lost Things Go – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Shallow – “A Star Is Born”

Trip a Little Light Fantastic – “Mary Poppins Returns”

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Kris Bowers – “Green Book”

Nicholas Britell – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Alexandre Desplat – “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson – “Black Panther”

Justin Hurwitz – “First Man”

Marc Shaiman – “Mary Poppins Returns”

Fone: Variety