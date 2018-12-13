Goya Awards 2019, le nomination agli Oscar di Spagna - guida The Realm

Di Federico Boni giovedì 13 dicembre 2018

The Realm e Champions dominano le nomination ai Goya 2019. Bene anche Tutti lo Sanno.

Sono state svelate le nomination ai Goya Awards, premi Oscar del cinema spagnolo arrivati alla loro 33esima edizione. Con tredici candidature, a guardare tutti dall'alto in basso è il thriler politico The Realm, seguito dalle 11 di Champions, film che rappresenterà la Spagna in casa Academy.

Entrambi si sfideranno nella categoria 'miglior film' contro Tutti lo sanno di Asghar Farhadi, Between Two Waters e Carmen & Lola, visto a Cannes. Tra i registi esordienti spiccano tre donne, con l'iraniano Farhadi candidato sia per la regia che per lo script, insieme ai suoi due attori Penelope Cruz e Javier Bardem. Roma di Alfonso Cuaron guida la lista dei film iberico-americani, mentre tra i film stranieri manca l'Italia. A contendersi il Goya saranno Cold War di Pawel Pawlikowski, Il filo Nascosto di Paul Thomas Anderson, Girl di Lukas Dhont e The Party di Sally Potter.

Il Don Chisciotte di Terry Gilliam, co-produzione spagnola, ha ottenuto 5 nomination. La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà a Siviglia il 2 febbraio prossimo.

Goya Awards 2019 Nomination

Champions

Carmen and Lola

The Realm

Between two waters

Everybody knows

Best director

Javier Fesser (Champions)

Rodrigo Sorogoyen (The Realm)

Isaki Lacuesta (Between Two Waters)

Asghar Farhadi (Everybody Knows)

Best new director

Andrea Jaurrieta (Ana By Day)

Arantxa Echevaría (Carmen & Lola)

César Esteban Alenda, José Esteban Aluenda (Sin Fin)

Celia Rico (Journey To A Mother’s Bedroom)

Best Original Screenplay

David Marqués and Javier Fesser, for Champions

Arantxa Echevarría, for Carmen and Lola

Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen, for The kingdom

Asghar Farhadi, forEverybody knows

Best Adapted Screenplay

Marta Sofía Martins and Natxo López, for Boss

Álvaro Brechner, for The night in 12 years

Borja Cobeaga and Diego San José, for Superlopez

Paul Laverty, for Yuli

Best Original Music

Olivier Arson, for The kingdom

Iván Palomares, por In the stars

Manuel Riveiro and Xavi Font, for The shadow of the law

Alberto Iglesias, for Yuli

Best Original Song

This is the moment of Coque Malla, for Champions

You will miss me about Paco de la Rosa, Carmen and Lola

Blue afternoon of April Roque Baños and Tessy Díez Martín, por The man who killed Don Quixote

One of those nights without end of Javier Limón, for Everybody knows

Best Actor Protagonist

Javier Gutiérrez, for Champions

Antonio de la Torre, for The kingdom

Javier Bardem, for Everybody knows

Jose Coronado, for Your son

Best Actress Protagonist

Susi Sánchez, for The disease on Sunday

Najwa Nimri, for Who will sing to you

Penelope Cruz, for Everybody knows

Lola Dueñas, for Trip to a mother's room

Best Supporting Actor

Juan Margallo, for Champions

Luis Zahera, for The kingdom

Antonio de la Torre, for The night of 12 years

Eduard Fernández, por Everybody knows

Best Supporting Actress

Carolina Yuste, for Carmen and Lola

Ana Wagener, for The kingdom

Natalia de Molina, for Who will sing to you

Anna Castillo, for Trip to a mother's room

Best Revelation Actor

Jesus Vidal, for Champions

Moreno Borja, for Carmen and Lola

Francisco Reyes, for The kingdom

Carlos Acosta, for Yuli

Best Actress Revelation

Gloria Ramos, for Champions

Rosy Rodríguez, for Carmen and Lola

Zaira Romero, for Carmen and Lola

Eva Llorach, for Who will sing to you

Best Production Management

Luis Fernández Lago, for Champions

Eduard Vallés and Hanga Kurucz, for The photographer of Mauthausen

Yousaf Bokhari, for The man who killed Don Quixote

Iñaki Ros, for The kingdom

Best Direction of Photography

Alejandro de Pablo, for The kingdom

Josu Incháustegui for The shadow of the law

Eduard Grau, for Who will sing to you

Álex Catalán, por Yuli

Best Assembly

Javier Fesser, for Champions

Alberto del Campo, for The kingdom

Hayedeh Safiyari, for Everybody knows

Fernando Franco, for Trip to a mother's room

Best Art Direction

Rosa Ros, for The photographer of Mauthausen

Benjamín Fernández, por The man who killed Don Quixote

Juan Pedro de Gaspar, by The shadow of the law

Ballart Gallart, by Superlopez

Best Costume Design

Mercé Paloma, for The photographer of Mauthausen

Lena Mossum, for The man who killed Don Quixote

Clara Bilbao, for The shadow of the law

Ana López Cobos, for Who will sing to you

Best Makeup and Hairdressing

Caitlin Acheson, Jesús Martos and Pablo Perona, for The photographer of Mauthausen

Sylvie Imbert, Amparo Sánchez and Pablo Perona, for The man who killed Don Quixote

Raquel Fidalgo, Noé Montes and Alberto Hortas, for The shadow of the law

Rafael Mora and Anabel Beato, for Who will sing to you

Better Sound

Arman Ciudad, Charly Schmukler and Alfonso Raposo, for Champions

Roberto Fernández and Alfonso Raposo, for The kingdom

Daniel de Zayas and Mario González, for Who will sing to you

Eva Valiño, Pelayo Gutiérrez and Alberto Ovejero, for Yuli

Best Special Effects

Óscar Abades and Helmuth Barnert, for El reino

Jon Serrano and David Heras, for Errementari (The Blacksmith and the Devil)

Lluís Rivera and Félix Bergés for The shadow of the law

Lluís Rivera and Laura Pedro, for Superlopez

Best Animation Film

Orange blossom, from Granada Film Factory

Bikes The Movie, from Animation Bikes, A.I.E.

Memories of a man in pajamas, by Dream Team Concept, Ézaro Films S.A. and Hampa Studio

One more day with life, of Kanaki Films and Platige Films

Best Documentary Film

Notes for a movie with robberies, by Avalon Cinematographic Producer, S.L.

Camarón: flamenco and revolution, Media Events and Lolita Films

Unearthing Sad Hill, by Sadhill Unearthed, A.I.E and Zapruder Pictures

The silence of the others, of Semilla Verde Productions and Lucernam Films

Best Ibero-American Film

The Angel (Argentina)

The night of 12 years (Uruguay)

Dogs (Chile)

Rome (Mexico)

Best European Film

Cold War, by Pawel Pawlikowsky

The invisible thread, by Paul Thomas Anderson

Girl, by Lukas Dhont

The Party, by Sally Potter

Best Fiction Short Film

9 steps, by María Crespo and Moisés Romera

Flamenco dancer, by Rubin Stein

Little Pig, by Carlota Pereda

The boy who wanted to fly, by Jorge Muriel

Matria, by Álvaro Gago

Best documentary short film

The treasure, by Marisa Lafuente and Néstor del Castillo

Loop, by Carles Bover Martínez and Julio Pérez del Campo

Kyoko, by Joan Bover and Marcos Cabotá

Wan Xia. The last light of sunset, by Silvia Rey Canudo

Best animation short film

Headhunters, by José Herrera

The forgetfulness, by Cristina Vaello and Xenia Gray

I Wish …, by Victor L. Pinel

I am a grave, by Khris Cembe

