Goya Awards 2019, le nomination agli Oscar di Spagna - guida The Realm
Sono state svelate le nomination ai Goya Awards, premi Oscar del cinema spagnolo arrivati alla loro 33esima edizione. Con tredici candidature, a guardare tutti dall'alto in basso è il thriler politico The Realm, seguito dalle 11 di Champions, film che rappresenterà la Spagna in casa Academy.
Entrambi si sfideranno nella categoria 'miglior film' contro Tutti lo sanno di Asghar Farhadi, Between Two Waters e Carmen & Lola, visto a Cannes. Tra i registi esordienti spiccano tre donne, con l'iraniano Farhadi candidato sia per la regia che per lo script, insieme ai suoi due attori Penelope Cruz e Javier Bardem. Roma di Alfonso Cuaron guida la lista dei film iberico-americani, mentre tra i film stranieri manca l'Italia. A contendersi il Goya saranno Cold War di Pawel Pawlikowski, Il filo Nascosto di Paul Thomas Anderson, Girl di Lukas Dhont e The Party di Sally Potter.
Il Don Chisciotte di Terry Gilliam, co-produzione spagnola, ha ottenuto 5 nomination. La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà a Siviglia il 2 febbraio prossimo.
Nomination
Best film
Champions
Carmen and Lola
The Realm
Between two waters
Everybody knows
Best director
Javier Fesser (Champions)
Rodrigo Sorogoyen (The Realm)
Isaki Lacuesta (Between Two Waters)
Asghar Farhadi (Everybody Knows)
Best new director
Andrea Jaurrieta (Ana By Day)
Arantxa Echevaría (Carmen & Lola)
César Esteban Alenda, José Esteban Aluenda (Sin Fin)
Celia Rico (Journey To A Mother’s Bedroom)
Best original screenplay
David Marques, Javier Fesser (Champions)
Arantxa Echevarría (Carmen & Lola)
Isabel Peña, Rodrigo Sorogoyen (The Realm)
Asghar Farhadi (Everybody Knows)
Best adapted screenplay
Marta Sofía Martins, Natxo López (Jefe)
Álvaro Brechner (A Twelve-Year Night)
Borja Cobeaga, Diego San José (Superlópez)
Paul Laverty (Yuli)
Best actress
Susi Sánchez (Sunday’s Illness)
Najwa Nimri (Quién Te Cantará)
Penélope Cruz (Everybody Knows)
Lola Dueñas (Journey To A Mother’s Bedroom)
Best actor
Javier Gutiérrez (Champions)
Antonio de la Torre (The Realm)
Javier Bardem (Everybody Knows)
José Coronado (Tu Hijo)
Best supporting actress
Carolina Yuste (Carmen & Lola)
Ana Wagener (The Realm)
Natalia de Molina (Quién Te Cantará)
Anna Castillo (Journey To A Mother’s Bedroom)
Best supporting actor
Juan Margallo (Champions)
Luis Zahera (The Realm)
Antonio de la Torre (A Twelve-Year Night)
Eduard Fernández (Everybody Knows)
Fonte: HollywoodReporter