SAG Awards 2019, le nomination - domina A Star is Born

Di Federico Boni giovedì 13 dicembre 2018

Doppia nomination per Emily Blunt, ma è A Star is Born a guidare il gruppone dei SAG 2019.

Sono state annunciate le nomination agli Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019, premi votati dagli attori hollywoodiani per gli attori hollywoodiani.

I SAG, da sempre, precedono nomination e vincitori agli Oscar. A guidare il listone delle candidature A Star is Born, con ben 4 nomination, seguito dalle tre di BlacKkKlansman e La favorita. Bradley Cooper e Lady Gaga sono accompagnati dal bravissimo Sam Elliott, mentre tra gli attori ha strappato una candidatura John David Washington, figlio di Denzel, per il titolo di Spike Lee. Tra le attrici doppia candidatura pesante per Emily Blunt, con Mary Poppins Returns e A Quiet Place, affiancata da Glenn Close, dalla regale Olivia Colman e dall'inedita Melissa McCarthy, mentre tra i non protagonisti ce l'hanno fatta Mahershala Ali per Green Book, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone e Rachel Weisz per The Favourite, Adam Driver, Richard E. Grant, Amy Adams e Margot Robbie.

Chi vince i SAG, la stragrande maggioranza delle volte, trionfa poi anche in casa Academy. Sarà così anche quest'anno?

SAG Awards 2019 Nomination

“A Star Is Born”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”



MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

MIGLIORI STUNT

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”