Boston, Kansas City, Phoenix, St. Louis e Utah, ecco i migliori film del 2018

Pioggia di titoli e di vincitori differenti per i circoli dei critici di Boston, Kansas City, Phoenix, St. Louis e Utah.

NYFCC 2018, Roma trionfa tra i critici di New York - i vincitori Alfonso Cuaron vince tutto al New York Film Critics Circle 2018. Weekend ricco di premiazioni, quello appena andato in scena, perché i circoli critici di Boston, Kansas City, Phoenix, St. Louis e Utah hanno annunciato i loro vincitori di un 2018 ormai arrivato agli sgoccioli, seguendo quanto fatto le scorse settimane dai circoli di New York e Los Angeles.

Trionfi sorprendenti, perché spesso assai differenti. Per i critici di Boston On Line ha vinto quasi tutto You Were Never Really Here di Lynne Ramsay, dove Roma di Cuaron si è 'dovuto' accontentare del premio come miglior film straniero e miglior fotografia, mentre a Kansas City proprio la pellicola messicana l'ha fatta da padrona, dividendosi il riconoscimento più ambito con La Favorita. A Phoenix è stato proprio quest'ultimo, il film di Yorgos Lanthimos, a battere la concorrenza, mentre a St. Louis hanno sparigliato le carte incoronando A Star is Born di Bradley Cooper, con Spike Lee miglior regista. Tornando a Boston, ma in casa Boston Society of Film Critics, è stato Se la strada potesse parlare a far suo il riconoscimento come miglior film, battendo Un affare di famiglia.

Los Angeles Film Critics Association 2018, i vincitori - Trionfa Roma Roma di Alfonso Cuaron sempre più film da Oscar. Anche i critici di New York lo incoronano.

Ma è dallo Utah che è arrivato il vero colpo di scena, perché Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, eletto miglior lungometraggio animato di stagione in tutti gli altri circoli (Boston Society escluso, dove ha vinto l'Isola dei Cani), ha conquistato lo scettro di miglior film del 2018. Battuto Roma di Cuaron in volata, anche al termine di questo fine settimana di premi tra i più presenti.

Boston Online Film Critics Association Vincitori

Best Picture - You Were Never Really Here

Best Director - Lynne Ramsay - You Were Never Really Here

Best Actor - Ethan Hawke - First Reformed

Best Actor - Toni Collette - Hereditary

Best Supporting Actor - Richard E.Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actress - Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Ensemble - Support The Girls

Best Screenplay - First Reformed

Best Foreign Language Film - Roma

Best Documentary - Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Best Animated Feature - Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Best Cinematography - Roma

Best Editing - You Were Never Really Here

Best Score - You Were Never Really Here

Kansas City Film Critics Association Vincitori

BEST FILM (tie): Roma e The Favourite

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Runner Up: Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST ACTOR: (tie) Christian Bale, Vice e Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

BEST ACTRESS: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Runner Up: Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Runner Up: Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Amy Adams, Vice

Runner Up: Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: The Favourite

Runner Up: Eighth Grade

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: BlacKkKlansman

Runner Up: Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Runners Up (tie): Isle of Dogs, Incredibles 2



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Roma

Runner Up: Cold War

BEST DOCUMENTARY: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Runner up: Free Solo

Phoenix Critics Circle 2018 I vincitori

BEST DIRECTOR

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

BEST ACTOR

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Runner-up: Christian Bale – Vice

BEST ACTRESS

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Runner-up: Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Runner-up: Mahershala Ali – Green Book

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Runner-up: Emma Stone – The Favourite

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Vice – Adam McKay

Runner-up: The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BlacKkKlansman – Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee (Screenplay); Ron Stallworth (Book)

Runner-up: Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty (Screenplay); Lee Israel (Book)

BEST EDITING

Vice – Hank Corwin

Runner-up: First Man – Tom Cross

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón

Runner-up: If Beale Street Could Talk – James Laxton

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther – Hannah Beachler

Runner-up: The Favourite – Fiona Crombie

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Avengers: Infinity War

Runner-up: Black Panther

BEST SCORE

BlacKkKlansman – Terence Blanchard

Runner-up: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Carter Burwell

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Bohemian Rhapsody

Runner-up: BlacKkKlansman

BEST ACTION FILM

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Runner-up: Avengers: Infinity War

BEST COMEDY

The Favourite

Runner-up: Paddington 2

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

Runner-up: Isle of Dogs

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Won’t You Be Me Neighbor?

Runner-up: Three Identical Strangers

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FEATURE

Roma

Runner-up (tie): Capernaum, The Captain, The Guilty

BEST SCENE

Roma – Beach rescue

Runner-up: Bohemian Rhapsody – Live Aid

Utah Critics Circle 2018 VIncitori

Best Picture: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (RU: Roma)

Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (RU: none)

Best Documentary Feature: Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (RU: Minding the Gap)

Best Non-English Language Feature: Roma (RU: Burning)

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (RU: Ryan Coogler, Black Panther)

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed (RU: Christian Bale, Vice)

Best Actress: Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade (RU: Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born)

Best Supporting Actor (tie): Hugh Grant, Paddington 2 and Russell Hornsby, The Hate U Give

Best Supporting Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite (RU: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows)

Best Original Screenplay: Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade (RU: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Phil Lord & Rodney Rothman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (RU: Audrey Wells, The Hate U Give)

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (RU: Rob Hardy, Annihilation)

Best Original Score: Geoff Barrow & Ben Salisbury, Annihilation (RU: Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk)