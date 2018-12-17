Boston, Kansas City, Phoenix, St. Louis e Utah, ecco i migliori film del 2018
NYFCC 2018, Roma trionfa tra i critici di New York - i vincitori
Trionfi sorprendenti, perché spesso assai differenti. Per i critici di Boston On Line ha vinto quasi tutto You Were Never Really Here di Lynne Ramsay, dove Roma di Cuaron si è 'dovuto' accontentare del premio come miglior film straniero e miglior fotografia, mentre a Kansas City proprio la pellicola messicana l'ha fatta da padrona, dividendosi il riconoscimento più ambito con La Favorita. A Phoenix è stato proprio quest'ultimo, il film di Yorgos Lanthimos, a battere la concorrenza, mentre a St. Louis hanno sparigliato le carte incoronando A Star is Born di Bradley Cooper, con Spike Lee miglior regista. Tornando a Boston, ma in casa Boston Society of Film Critics, è stato Se la strada potesse parlare a far suo il riconoscimento come miglior film, battendo Un affare di famiglia.
Los Angeles Film Critics Association 2018, i vincitori - Trionfa Roma
Ma è dallo Utah che è arrivato il vero colpo di scena, perché Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, eletto miglior lungometraggio animato di stagione in tutti gli altri circoli (Boston Society escluso, dove ha vinto l'Isola dei Cani), ha conquistato lo scettro di miglior film del 2018. Battuto Roma di Cuaron in volata, anche al termine di questo fine settimana di premi tra i più presenti.
Vincitori
Best Picture - You Were Never Really Here
Best Director - Lynne Ramsay - You Were Never Really Here
Best Actor - Ethan Hawke - First Reformed
Best Actor - Toni Collette - Hereditary
Best Supporting Actor - Richard E.Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actress - Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Ensemble - Support The Girls
Best Screenplay - First Reformed
Best Foreign Language Film - Roma
Best Documentary - Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Best Animated Feature - Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Best Cinematography - Roma
Best Editing - You Were Never Really Here
Best Score - You Were Never Really Here
Vincitori
BEST FILM (tie): Roma e The Favourite
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Runner Up: Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST ACTOR: (tie) Christian Bale, Vice e Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
BEST ACTRESS: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Runner Up: Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Runner Up: Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Amy Adams, Vice
Runner Up: Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: The Favourite
Runner Up: Eighth Grade
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: BlacKkKlansman
Runner Up: Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Runners Up (tie): Isle of Dogs, Incredibles 2
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Roma
Runner Up: Cold War
BEST DOCUMENTARY: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Runner up: Free Solo
I vincitori
BEST PICTURE - The Favourite
BEST COMEDY FILM - Eighth Grade
BEST SCIENCE FICTION FILM - Annihilation
BEST HORROR FILM - Hereditary
BEST ANIMATED FILM - Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM - Roma
BEST DOCUMENTARY - Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
BEST MOVIE BASED ON A COMIC BOOK OR GRAPHIC NOVEL - Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
BEST ACTOR - Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
BEST ACTRESS - Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
BEST DIRECTOR - Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
BEST SCREENPLAY - Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara, The Favourite
BEST SCORE - Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Vincitori
BEST FILM
A Star Is Born
Runner-up: BlacKkKlansman
BEST DIRECTOR
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
BEST ACTOR
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Runner-up: Christian Bale – Vice
BEST ACTRESS
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Runner-up: Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Runner-up: Mahershala Ali – Green Book
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Runner-up: Emma Stone – The Favourite
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Vice – Adam McKay
Runner-up: The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
BlacKkKlansman – Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee (Screenplay); Ron Stallworth (Book)
Runner-up: Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty (Screenplay); Lee Israel (Book)
BEST EDITING
Vice – Hank Corwin
Runner-up: First Man – Tom Cross
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
Runner-up: If Beale Street Could Talk – James Laxton
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther – Hannah Beachler
Runner-up: The Favourite – Fiona Crombie
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Avengers: Infinity War
Runner-up: Black Panther
BEST SCORE
BlacKkKlansman – Terence Blanchard
Runner-up: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Carter Burwell
BEST SOUNDTRACK
Bohemian Rhapsody
Runner-up: BlacKkKlansman
BEST ACTION FILM
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Runner-up: Avengers: Infinity War
BEST COMEDY
The Favourite
Runner-up: Paddington 2
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse
Runner-up: Isle of Dogs
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Won’t You Be Me Neighbor?
Runner-up: Three Identical Strangers
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FEATURE
Roma
Runner-up (tie): Capernaum, The Captain, The Guilty
BEST SCENE
Roma – Beach rescue
Runner-up: Bohemian Rhapsody – Live Aid
VIncitori
Best Picture: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (RU: Roma)
Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (RU: none)
Best Documentary Feature: Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (RU: Minding the Gap)
Best Non-English Language Feature: Roma (RU: Burning)
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (RU: Ryan Coogler, Black Panther)
Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed (RU: Christian Bale, Vice)
Best Actress: Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade (RU: Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born)
Best Supporting Actor (tie): Hugh Grant, Paddington 2 and Russell Hornsby, The Hate U Give
Best Supporting Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite (RU: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows)
Best Original Screenplay: Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade (RU: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Phil Lord & Rodney Rothman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (RU: Audrey Wells, The Hate U Give)
Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (RU: Rob Hardy, Annihilation)
Best Original Score: Geoff Barrow & Ben Salisbury, Annihilation (RU: Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk)
Vincitori
Best Picture – If Beale Street Could Talk (Runner Up: SHOPLIFTERS, closely followed by THE FAVOURITE)
Best Actor – John C. Reilly for Stan & Ollie (Runner Up: Ethan Hawke, FIRST REFORMED)
Best Actress – Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Runner Up: Sakura Ando, SHOPLIFTERS)
Best Supporting Actor – Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Runner Up: a tie! Steven Yeun (BURNING) and Brian Tyree Henry (IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK))
Best Supporting Actress – Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk (Runner Up: J. Smith-Cameron, NANCY)
Best Director – Lynne Ramsay for You Were Never Really Here (Runner Up: Yorgos Lanthimos, THE FAVOURITE)
Best Screenplay – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty for Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Runner Up: PRIVATE LIFE, Tamara Jenkins)