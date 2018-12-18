Oscar 2019, le shortlist per i documentari, effetti speciali, canzoni e colonne sonore

Di Federico Boni martedì 18 dicembre 2018

Pioggia di shortlist Academy in vista degli Oscar 2019.

Oscar 2019, Dogman fuori dalla shortlist - i 9 film stranieri ancora in corsa Non ce l'ha fatta Matteo Garrone a strappare il pass per gli Oscar 2019. Tutti contro Roma di Cuaron. Non solo la shortlist ai migliori film stranieri, che ha purtroppo certificato la bocciatura di Dogman del nostro Matteo Garrone. L'Academy, evento che non si era mai verificato prima, ha pubblicato contemporaneamente anche le shortlist dei documentari, dei migliori effetti speciali, delle colonne sonore, del trucco e parrucco e delle canzoni. Con non poche sorprese.

Michael Moore è stato snobbato con il suo Fahrenheit 11/9, così come Quincy, documentario Netflix su Quincy Jones diretto da sua figlia Rashida Jones e Alan Hicks. Nella migliore categoria "Canzoni originali", non ce l'ha fatta Annie Lennox, con il brano "Requiem for a Private War" per il film A Private War, mentre tra gli effetti speciali gli imminenti Aquaman e Bumblebee sono rimasti fuori dai giochi, così come Mission: Impossible - Fallout, A Quiet Place,Animali fantastici 2 e Paddington 2.

Nella categoria 'trucco e parrucco', che ha visto Dogman trionfare ai recenti European Film Awards, spicca la presenza di Suspiria del nostro Luca Guadagnino.

Le nomination per i 91° Academy Awards saranno annunciate martedì 22 gennaio 2019. La notte delle notti, invece, andrà in onda domenica 24 febbraio 2019.

“Charm City”

“Communion”

“Crime + Punishment”

“Dark Money”

“The Distant Barking of Dogs”

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“On Her Shoulders”

“RBG”

“Shirkers”

“The Silence of Others”

“Three Identical Strangers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Stan & Ollie”

“Suspiria”

“Vice”

“Annihilation”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Death of Stalin”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“First Man”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“A Quiet Place”

“Ready Player One”

“Vice”

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Treasure” from “Beautiful Boy”

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther”

“Revelation” from “Boy Erased”

“Girl In The Movies” from “Dumplin’”

“We Won’t Move” from “The Hate U Give”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Keep Reachin’” from “Quincy”

“I’ll Fight” from “RBG”

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“OYAHYTT” from “Sorry to Bother You”

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

“Suspirium” from “Suspiria”

“The Big Unknown” from “Widows”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Welcome to Marwen”