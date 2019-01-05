PGA 2019, le nomination dei premi che (quasi) sempre anticipano gli Oscar
Sono state finalmente annunciate le nomination ai Producers Guild of America Awards del 2019, premi che da sempre danno maggiori indicazioni in ottica Oscar. Questo perché i votanti sono più o meno gli stessi. Negli ultimi 11 anni, in nove occasioni chi ha vinto il PGA ha poi trionfato in casa Academy. Le uniche due eccezioni nel 2016 e nel 2017, quando vinsero La grande scommessa e La La Land, mentre agli Oscar trionfarono Il caso Spotlight e Moonlight.
10 i film nominati, tra i quali spiccano le sorprese Crazy Rich Asians, successo straordinario al box office americano, e A Quiet Place, con la conferma Black Panther a completare un quadro che vede tutti i film più attesi ovviamente presenti. BlacKkKlansman di Spike Lee, Bohemian Rhapsody di Bryan Singer, La Favorita di Yorgos Lanthimos, Green Book di Peter Farrelly, Roma di Alfonso Cuaron, A Star Is Born di Bradley Cooper e Vice di Adam McKay.
Nessuna sorpresa tra i lungometraggi animati, con Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse che dovrà vedersela con l'Isola dei Cani, Gli Incredibili 2, Il Grinch e Ralph Spacca Internet, mentre tra i doc occhio a Three Identical Strangers, visto e acclamato all'ultima Festa del Cinema di Roma. Il 19 gennaio verranno annunciati i vincitori.
I vincitori
MIGLIOR FILM
Black Panther - Producer: Kevin Feige
BlacKkKlansman - Producers: Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele, Spike Lee
Bohemian Rhapsody - Producer: Graham King
Crazy Rich Asians - Producers: Nina Jacobson & Brad Simpson, John Penotti
The Favourite - Producers: Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Yorgos Lanthimos
Green Book - Producers: Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
A Quiet Place - Producers: Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller
Roma - Producers: Gabriela Rodríguez, Alfonso Cuaron
A Star Is Born - Producers: Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper, Lynette Howell Taylor
Vice - Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Kevin Messick, Adam McKay
MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO
Il Grinch
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miglior Documentario
“The Dawn Wall”
Producers: Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer, Philipp Manderla
“Free Solo”
Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, Shannon Dill
“Hal”
Producers: Christine Beebe, Jonathan Lynch, Brian Morrow
“Into the Okavango”
Producer: Neil Gelinas
“RBG”
Producers: Betsy West, Julie Cohen
“Three Identical Strangers”
Producers: Becky Read, Grace Hughes-Hallett
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
Producers: Morgan Neville, Nicholas Ma, Caryn Capotosto