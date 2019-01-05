PGA 2019, le nomination dei premi che (quasi) sempre anticipano gli Oscar

Di Federico Boni sabato 5 gennaio 2019

Ufficializzate le nomination ai Producers Guild of America Awards 2019.

Sono state finalmente annunciate le nomination ai Producers Guild of America Awards del 2019, premi che da sempre danno maggiori indicazioni in ottica Oscar. Questo perché i votanti sono più o meno gli stessi. Negli ultimi 11 anni, in nove occasioni chi ha vinto il PGA ha poi trionfato in casa Academy. Le uniche due eccezioni nel 2016 e nel 2017, quando vinsero La grande scommessa e La La Land, mentre agli Oscar trionfarono Il caso Spotlight e Moonlight.

10 i film nominati, tra i quali spiccano le sorprese Crazy Rich Asians, successo straordinario al box office americano, e A Quiet Place, con la conferma Black Panther a completare un quadro che vede tutti i film più attesi ovviamente presenti. BlacKkKlansman di Spike Lee, Bohemian Rhapsody di Bryan Singer, La Favorita di Yorgos Lanthimos, Green Book di Peter Farrelly, Roma di Alfonso Cuaron, A Star Is Born di Bradley Cooper e Vice di Adam McKay.

Nessuna sorpresa tra i lungometraggi animati, con Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse che dovrà vedersela con l'Isola dei Cani, Gli Incredibili 2, Il Grinch e Ralph Spacca Internet, mentre tra i doc occhio a Three Identical Strangers, visto e acclamato all'ultima Festa del Cinema di Roma. Il 19 gennaio verranno annunciati i vincitori.

Producers Guild of America Awards 2019 I vincitori

MIGLIOR FILM

Black Panther - Producer: Kevin Feige

BlacKkKlansman - Producers: Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele, Spike Lee

Bohemian Rhapsody - Producer: Graham King

Crazy Rich Asians - Producers: Nina Jacobson & Brad Simpson, John Penotti

The Favourite - Producers: Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Yorgos Lanthimos

Green Book - Producers: Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

A Quiet Place - Producers: Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller

Roma - Producers: Gabriela Rodríguez, Alfonso Cuaron

A Star Is Born - Producers: Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper, Lynette Howell Taylor

Vice - Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Kevin Messick, Adam McKay

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

Il Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Miglior Documentario

“The Dawn Wall”

Producers: Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer, Philipp Manderla

“Free Solo”

Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, Shannon Dill

“Hal”

Producers: Christine Beebe, Jonathan Lynch, Brian Morrow

“Into the Okavango”

Producer: Neil Gelinas

“RBG”

Producers: Betsy West, Julie Cohen

“Three Identical Strangers”

Producers: Becky Read, Grace Hughes-Hallett

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Producers: Morgan Neville, Nicholas Ma, Caryn Capotosto