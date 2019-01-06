National Society of Film Critics 2019, i vincitori - trionfa The Rider

Di Federico Boni domenica 6 gennaio 2019

Roma torna comunque a casa con 3 premi.

A poche ore dalla cerimonia di premiazione dei Golden Globe, The Rider ha trionfato ai National Society of Film Critics Awards 2019, battendo in volata Roma di Alfonso Cuaron e Burning. Un inaspettato successo per la pellicola diretta Chloe Zhao, con Alfonso Cuaron eletto miglior regista e Roma miglior film straniero e miglior fotografia.

Ethan Hawke per First Reformed e Olivia Colman per The Favorite hanno vinto i riconoscimenti come miglior attore e miglior attrice, mentre Steve Yeun di Burning e Regina King di If Beale Street Could Talk quelli come migliori attori non protagonista. Morto Stalin se ne fa un altro di Armando Iannucci è stato eletto miglior script, con Minding the Gap miglior documentario.

Lo scorso anno strainse Lady Bird, con 4 riconoscimenti. Fondata nel 1966, la NSFC è composta dai principali critici d'America, comprese le penne del The New Yorker, The Boston Herald, The Chicago Tribune, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Slate e Buzzfeed. La NSFC è di fatto la rappresentante statunitense della FIPRESCI, ente internazionale che comprende vari organizzazioni nazionali di professionisti del settore cinematografico tra cui critici e giornalisti di tutto il mondo, attiva in oltre 50 Paesi. Italia compresa.

National Society of Film Critics 2019 I vincitori

Best picture: The Rider | Runners-up: Roma, Burning

Best actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed | Runners-up: Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate; Ben Foster, Leave No Trace; John C. Reilly, The Sisters Brothers and Stan & Ollie

Best actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite | Runners-up: Regina Hall, Support the Girls; Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk | Runners-up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows; Emma Stone, The Favourite

Best supporting actor: Steve Yeun, Burning | Runners-up: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Brian Tyree Henry, Widows and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma | Runners-up: Lee Chang-dong, Burning; Chloe Zhao, The Rider

Best screenplay: Armando Iannucci, David Schneider and Ian Martin, The Death of Stalin | Runners-up: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Best cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma | Runners-up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk; Lukasz Zal, Cold War

Best foreign-language film: Roma | Runners-up: Cold War; Burning; Shoplifters

Best non-fiction film: Minding the Gap | Runners-up: Shirkers, Amazing Grace

Special citation for a film awaiting U.S. distribution: A Family Tour (Ying Liang, Taiwan/Hong Kong/Singapore/Malaysia)

Best experimental film: Good Luck

Film heritage award: The team behind the release of Orson Welles' The Other Side of the Wind

Film heritage award: The Museum of Modern Art for its restoration of Ernst Lubitsch's Rosita

Fonte: HollywoodReporter