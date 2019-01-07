Writers Guild of America Award 2019, le nomination per le migliori sceneggiature

Di Federico Boni lunedì 7 gennaio 2019

Le migliori sceneggiature originali e non in corsa ai WGA 2019. Parte la corsa in vista Oscar.

I Writers Guild of America Award, premi che ogni anno celebrano le migliori sceneggiature televisive e cinematografiche, hanno annunciato le nomination della 71esima edizione.

Green Book e Roma, in trionfo nella notte ai Golden Globe, sono presenti per gli script di Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly e di Alfonso Cuaron, tra le sceneggiature originali. A sfidarli Eight Grade di Bo Burnham, A Quiet Place di Bryan Woods & Scott Beck e John Krasinski, e Vice di Adam McKay.

Tra gli script non originali, invece, spazio a BlackKklansman di Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, a Black Panther di Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, a Copia Conforme di Nicole Holofcener e Jeff Whitty, a If Beale Street Could Talk di Barry Jenkins (già vincitore nel 2017 con Moonlight), e a A Star is Born di Eric Roth e Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters. Tra i documentari spicca la presenza di Fahrenheit 11/9, firmato Michael Moore, già vincitore nel 2003 con Bowling for Columbine.

Il 17 febbraio, ovvero 7 giorni prima degli Oscar, l'annuncio dei vincitori. Lo scorso anno vinsero Chiamami col tuo nome e Get Out, poi in trionfo anche in casa Academy.

Writers Guild of America Award 2019 nomination

Sceneggiatura ORIGINALE

Eighth Grade, Written by Bo Burnham; A24

Green Book, Written by Nick Vallelonga & Brian Currie & Peter Farrelly; Universal Pictures

A Quiet Place, Screenplay by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck and John Krasinski, Story by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck; Paramount Pictures

Roma, Written by Alfonso Cuarón; Netflix

Vice, Written by Adam McKay; Annapurna Pictures

Sceneggiatura non ORIGINALE

Blackkklansman, Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, Based on the book by Ron Stallworth; Focus Features

Black Panther, Written by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Based on the Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Based on the book by Lee Israel; Fox Searchlight

If Beale Street Could Talk, Screenplay by Barry Jenkins, Based on the novel by James Baldwin; Annapurna Pictures

A Star is Born, Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters, Based on the 1954 screenplay by Moss Hart and the 1976 screenplay by John Gregory Dunne & Joan Didion and Frank Pierson, Based on a story by William Wellman and Robert Carson; Warner Bros.

Documentari

Bathtubs Over Broadway, Written by Ozzy Inguanzo & Dava Whisenant; Focus Features

Fahrenheit 11/9, Written by Michael Moore; Briarcliff Entertainment

Generation Wealth, Written by Lauren Greenfield; Amazon Studios

In Search of Greatness, Written by Gabe Polsky; Art of Sport

Fonte: HollywoodReporter