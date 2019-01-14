Critics' Choice Awards 2019, i vincitori - trionfa Roma
Ex-Aequo clamoroso tra Lady Gaga e Glenn Close.
Oscar sempre più vicini per il Leone d'Oro di Alfonso Cuaron, Roma, uscito trionfatore nella notte dei 24esimi Critics 'Choice Awards. La pellicola Netflix ha vinto i riconoscimenti come miglior film, miglior film straniero, miglior fotografia e miglior regia, diventando sempre più il possibile titolo 'ammazza-Academy' di fine febbraio.
The Favourite, che guidava il listone di candidati con 12 nomination, ha vinto solo due Critics 'Choice, per la divina Olivia Colman e per il miglior cast. Black Panther (scenografia, costumi, effetti speciali) e Vice si sono aggiudicati 3 premi a testa, compresi ben due 'statuette' per Christian Bale, mentre tra le attrici c'è stato un clamoroso ex-aequo tra Lady Gaga e Glenn Close, in trionfo insieme. Tra gli attori non protagonisti vittorie annunciate per Mahershala Ali di Green Book e Regina King di If Beale Street Could Talk, con Elsie Fisher di Eighth Grade miglior 'giovane' e First Reformed di Paul Schrader miglior sceneggiatura.
Barry Jenkins si è invece portato a casa il riconoscimento per la miglior sceneggiatura non originale con If Beale Street Could Talk. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse è stato eletto miglior lungometraggio dell'anno, con Mission: Impossible – Fallout miglior action, Crazy Rich Asians miglior comedy e A Quiet Place miglior sci-fi/horror. A Star is Born ha vinto anche un premio per la miglior canzone, Shallow, mentre First Man si è dovuto accontentare del miglior montaggio e della miglior colonna sonora.
Il 20 gennaio, lo ricordiamo, verranno annunciate le nomination agli Oscar.
I vincitori
Best Picture
Roma
Best Actor
Christian Bale – Vice
Best Actress
Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Best Supporting Actress
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)
Best Young Actor/Actress
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Best Acting Ensemble
The Favourite
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Schrader – First Reformed
Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Best Production Design
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther
Best Editing
Tom Cross – First Man
Best Costume Design
Ruth Carter – Black Panther
Best Hair and Makeup
Vice
Best Visual Effects
Black Panther
Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Action Movie
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Best Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
Best Actor in a Comedy
Christian Bale – Vice
Best Actress in a Comedy
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie
A Quiet Place
Best Foreign-Language Film
Roma
Best Song
"Shallow" – A Star Is Born
Best Score
Justin Hurwitz – First Man