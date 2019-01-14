Critics' Choice Awards 2019, i vincitori - trionfa Roma

Di Federico Boni lunedì 14 gennaio 2019

Ex-Aequo clamoroso tra Lady Gaga e Glenn Close.

Oscar sempre più vicini per il Leone d'Oro di Alfonso Cuaron, Roma, uscito trionfatore nella notte dei 24esimi Critics 'Choice Awards. La pellicola Netflix ha vinto i riconoscimenti come miglior film, miglior film straniero, miglior fotografia e miglior regia, diventando sempre più il possibile titolo 'ammazza-Academy' di fine febbraio.

The Favourite, che guidava il listone di candidati con 12 nomination, ha vinto solo due Critics 'Choice, per la divina Olivia Colman e per il miglior cast. Black Panther (scenografia, costumi, effetti speciali) e Vice si sono aggiudicati 3 premi a testa, compresi ben due 'statuette' per Christian Bale, mentre tra le attrici c'è stato un clamoroso ex-aequo tra Lady Gaga e Glenn Close, in trionfo insieme. Tra gli attori non protagonisti vittorie annunciate per Mahershala Ali di Green Book e Regina King di If Beale Street Could Talk, con Elsie Fisher di Eighth Grade miglior 'giovane' e First Reformed di Paul Schrader miglior sceneggiatura.

Barry Jenkins si è invece portato a casa il riconoscimento per la miglior sceneggiatura non originale con If Beale Street Could Talk. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse è stato eletto miglior lungometraggio dell'anno, con Mission: Impossible – Fallout miglior action, Crazy Rich Asians miglior comedy e A Quiet Place miglior sci-fi/horror. A Star is Born ha vinto anche un premio per la miglior canzone, Shallow, mentre First Man si è dovuto accontentare del miglior montaggio e della miglior colonna sonora.

Il 20 gennaio, lo ricordiamo, verranno annunciate le nomination agli Oscar.

Critics' Choice Awards 2019 I vincitori

Best Picture

Roma

Best Actor

Christian Bale – Vice

Best Actress

Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Best Acting Ensemble

The Favourite

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Schrader – First Reformed



Best Adapted Screenplay

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther

Best Editing

Tom Cross – First Man

Best Costume Design

Ruth Carter – Black Panther



Best Hair and Makeup

Vice

Best Visual Effects

Black Panther

Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Action Movie

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Best Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor in a Comedy

Christian Bale – Vice

Best Actress in a Comedy

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie

A Quiet Place

Best Foreign-Language Film

Roma

Best Song

"Shallow" – A Star Is Born

Best Score

Justin Hurwitz – First Man