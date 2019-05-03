Peter Mayhew: il tributo della famiglia di Star Wars e non solo

La famiglia di "Star Wars" saluta l'amico e collega Peter Mayhew scomnparso a 74 anni.

La notizia della morte di Peter Mayhew sta avendo una prevedibile eco sui social media e in particolate su Twitter dove è arrivato un toccante omaggio che è andato ben oltre il ruolo di Mayhew nei panni di Chewbacca nell'universo di Star Wars. Ora i suoi amici, la famiglia e gli ex colleghi di Star Wars hanno voluto partecipare all'ultimo saluto ad un caro amico che non c'è più, ma tributi e omaggi sono giunti anche dal mondo di Star Trek con messaggi di cordoglio condivisi da William Shatner, George Takei e Robert Picardo.

Uno dei primi messaggi di cordoglio è arrivato da Mark Hamill. Mayhew e Hamill hanno dato il via alla leggenda di Star Wars debuttando nell'originale "Una nuova speranza" del 1977. Hamill ha pubblicato un omaggio al suo amico sui social media cercando di spiegare la fortuna avuta nel conoscere Mayhew.

Era il più gentile dei giganti. Un uomo grande con un cuore ancora più grande che non ha mai mancato di farmi sorridere e un amico fedele che amavo teneramente. Sono grato per i ricordi che abbiamo condiviso e io sono un uomo migliore solo per averlo conosciuto, grazie Pete.

Joonas Suotamo che ha sostituito Peter Mayhew nei panni di Chewbacca a cominciare dalle scene di stunt de "Il risveglio della Forza". Mayhew all'epoca era reduce da un delicato duplice intervento chirurgico al ginocchio e non era in grado di affrontare le scene più impegnative dal punto di vista fisico. Dopo aver dato definitivamente l'addio a Chewbacca, Mayhew ha continuato a supportare Suotamo in ogni modo possibile, arrivando a collaborare come consulente per "Gli Ultimi Jedi". Anche Suotamo ha voluto ricordare Mayhew per la sua disponibilità e gentilezza quando ha assunto il ruolo.

La guida e la gentilezza di Peter sono stati inestimabili doni che hanno scaldato il mio spirito e mi hanno preparato per questo viaggio. Aspiro a rendere orgoglioso Peter e portare i fan di Star Wars il Chewbe che conoscono e amano.

Peter Mayhew ha utilizzato la fama acquisita con Star Wars anche per aiutare il prossimo, ed è per questo che ha fondato la Peter Mayhew Foundation. il messaggio condiviso dalla famiglia di Mayhew ha voluto sottolineare l'amore dell'attore per il ruolo di Chewbacca.

Ha messo il cuore e l'anima nel ruolo di Chewbacca. Lo ha mostrato in ogni fotogramma dei film, dalla sua camminata un po' goffa, il pittoresco modo di sparare con la sua balestra, i suoi brillanti occhi blu, fino ad ogni sottile movimento della sua testa e della sua bocca.

Anche Harrison Ford, che ha interpretato Han Solo nella trilogia originale, ha parlato di Mayhew in una dichiarazione rilasciata a The Hollywood Reporter.

Peter Mayhew era un uomo gentile e cortese, dotato di grande dignità e di un carattere nobile. Questi aspetti della sua personalità, oltre al suo ingegno e al suo garbo, li ha portati a Chewbacca. Siamo stati partner e amici nella vita per oltre 30 anni e io gli ho voluto bene. Ha investito la sua anima nel personaggio e ha portato grande gioia al pubblico di Star Wars. Chewbacca è stato una parte importante del successo dei film che abbiamo fatto insieme, sapeva quanto fossero importanti i fan del franchise per il suo continuo successo e lui era devoto a loro. Io e milioni di altri non dimenticheremo mai Peter e quello che ha dato a tutti noi. I miei pensieri sono per la sua cara moglie Angie e i suoi figli. Riposa in pace mio caro amico...

A seguire trovate una selezione dei tributi a Peter Mayhew condivisi via Twitter.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) 2 maggio 2019

He was the gentlest of giants-A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly-I'm grateful for the memories we shared & I'm a better man for just having known him. Thanks Pete #RIPPeterMayhew #Heartbroken @TheWookieeRoars pic.twitter.com/8xbq9HEWF2 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 2 maggio 2019

R.I.P my friend #PeterMayhew I’m glad I got to see you in Chicago and give you a big hug one last time. Love to the Mayhew family and all who’ve been touched by him. #starwars #starwarsfam #chewie — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) 2 maggio 2019

💔I am so sorry to hear about Peter. We had so many fun and memorable tweets back and forth over the years plus seeing each other at a convention here and there. My deepest condolences to his family. He will be sorely missed! 😢 https://t.co/R3lAEvkQJc — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) 2 maggio 2019

A sad day for millions of fans. https://t.co/qRfFWOd4ck — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) 2 maggio 2019

Sad to hear of the passing of Peter Mayhew, a giant in stature and kindness. He was deeply committed to many charitable causes. His gentle soul will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. pic.twitter.com/4pP2xAb0kd — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) 2 maggio 2019

We had the honor of meeting Peter Mayhew at Star Wars Celebration last month. Today we thank him for making Star Wars feel like home for many fans. Rest in peace, Mr. Mayhew. pic.twitter.com/dpCDbaCR0c — Funko (@OriginalFunko) 2 maggio 2019

We are saddened to learn of the passing of actor Peter Mayhew, most famous for his portrayal of Chewbacca.



Our deepest condolences to the Mayhew family. pic.twitter.com/WVEsepFtcn — RiffTrax (@RiffTrax) 2 maggio 2019

The @WaltDisneyCo mourns the loss of our beloved #chewbacca portrayer, #PeterMayhew. Peter was larger than life in so many ways...a gentle giant playing a gentle giant. Rest in peace. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) 2 maggio 2019

The saddest GIF you'll see today.



R.I.P. Peter Mayhew pic.twitter.com/dzgLDGBSwz — Patrick Williams (@PatrickWilliams) 2 maggio 2019

RIP Peter Mayhew. To create a beloved character with warmth and humor is a testament to any actor’s spirit. To do it under a half ton of yak hair takes a true legend. ❤️❤️ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) 3 maggio 2019

George Lucas on the passing of Peter Mayhew. @abc pic.twitter.com/P05qaVks5o — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) 3 maggio 2019

Peter Mayhew created one of the greatest film characters of all time. Chewbacca was funny, courageous, and caring. He did it all without the benefit of speech, just that vocal growly cry that 1 in 100 fans can do real well when they're drunk. He was always really nice to me.#RIP — alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) 3 maggio 2019

Much more than Chewie to me...My heart hurts…I will miss you my dear friend…thanks for the great memories! #RIPPeterMayhew #StarWars pic.twitter.com/0DfCo59zpG — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) 3 maggio 2019

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Mayhew. He was our beloved companion in a galaxy far, far, away. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans. The force will be with you always, Peter. — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) 2 maggio 2019

Losing Peter Mayhew is like losing a family member. Not only was he amazing as Chewbacca, but to Star Wars fans he was always the kindest, most wonderful person imaginable. I'm truly heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/vENnTtY8PA — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) 2 maggio 2019

I hope these 2 are having an amazing catch-up. RIP Peter Mayhew. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s6zKIZ3dh9 — Allie Mac Kay (@alliemackay) 2 maggio 2019

Iconic #StarWars actor Peter Mayhew has passed away at 74. Thank you, for bringing Chewbacca into our lives. RIP. ➡ https://t.co/YGffH59buw pic.twitter.com/rCQ8DHt3EI — Atom Tickets (@atomtickets) 2 maggio 2019

I saw #PeterMayhew often at comic cons, because he lived in North Texas with his wife Angie. He was always generous with his time, especially to kids wowed by the fact HE was Chewbacca.



The photo is from Arlington in 2015, when he became a U.S. citizen.https://t.co/ZPVHjV6IO1 pic.twitter.com/GzZPNDrGJq — Robert Wilonsky (@RobertWilonsky) 2 maggio 2019