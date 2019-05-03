Peter Mayhew: il tributo della famiglia di Star Wars e non solo

La famiglia di "Star Wars" saluta l'amico e collega Peter Mayhew scomnparso a 74 anni.

La notizia della morte di Peter Mayhew sta avendo una prevedibile eco sui social media e in particolate su Twitter dove è arrivato un toccante omaggio che è andato ben oltre il ruolo di Mayhew nei panni di Chewbacca nell'universo di Star Wars. Ora i suoi amici, la famiglia e gli ex colleghi di Star Wars hanno voluto partecipare all'ultimo saluto ad un caro amico che non c'è più, ma tributi e omaggi sono giunti anche dal mondo di Star Trek con messaggi di cordoglio condivisi da William Shatner, George Takei e Robert Picardo.

Uno dei primi messaggi di cordoglio è arrivato da Mark Hamill. Mayhew e Hamill hanno dato il via alla leggenda di Star Wars debuttando nell'originale "Una nuova speranza" del 1977. Hamill ha pubblicato un omaggio al suo amico sui social media cercando di spiegare la fortuna avuta nel conoscere Mayhew.

Era il più gentile dei giganti. Un uomo grande con un cuore ancora più grande che non ha mai mancato di farmi sorridere e un amico fedele che amavo teneramente. Sono grato per i ricordi che abbiamo condiviso e io sono un uomo migliore solo per averlo conosciuto, grazie Pete.

 

Joonas Suotamo che ha sostituito Peter Mayhew nei panni di Chewbacca a cominciare dalle scene di stunt de "Il risveglio della Forza". Mayhew all'epoca era reduce da un delicato duplice intervento chirurgico al ginocchio e non era in grado di affrontare le scene più impegnative dal punto di vista fisico. Dopo aver dato definitivamente l'addio a Chewbacca, Mayhew ha continuato a supportare Suotamo in ogni modo possibile, arrivando a collaborare come consulente per "Gli Ultimi Jedi". Anche Suotamo ha voluto ricordare Mayhew per la sua disponibilità e gentilezza quando ha assunto il ruolo.

La guida e la gentilezza di Peter sono stati inestimabili doni che hanno scaldato il mio spirito e mi hanno preparato per questo viaggio. Aspiro a rendere orgoglioso Peter e portare i fan di Star Wars il Chewbe che conoscono e amano.

 

 

Peter Mayhew ha utilizzato la fama acquisita con Star Wars anche per aiutare il prossimo, ed è per questo che ha fondato la Peter Mayhew Foundation. il messaggio condiviso dalla famiglia di Mayhew ha voluto sottolineare l'amore dell'attore per il ruolo di Chewbacca.

Ha messo il cuore e l'anima nel ruolo di Chewbacca. Lo ha mostrato in ogni fotogramma dei film, dalla sua camminata un po' goffa, il pittoresco modo di sparare con la sua balestra, i suoi brillanti occhi blu, fino ad ogni sottile movimento della sua testa e della sua bocca.

 

Anche Harrison Ford, che ha interpretato Han Solo nella trilogia originale, ha parlato di Mayhew in una dichiarazione rilasciata a The Hollywood Reporter.

Peter Mayhew era un uomo gentile e cortese, dotato di grande dignità e di un carattere nobile. Questi aspetti della sua personalità, oltre al suo ingegno e al suo garbo, li ha portati a Chewbacca. Siamo stati partner e amici nella vita per oltre 30 anni e io gli ho voluto bene. Ha investito la sua anima nel personaggio e ha portato grande gioia al pubblico di Star Wars. Chewbacca è stato una parte importante del successo dei film che abbiamo fatto insieme, sapeva quanto fossero importanti i fan del franchise per il suo continuo successo e lui era devoto a loro. Io e milioni di altri non dimenticheremo mai Peter e quello che ha dato a tutti noi. I miei pensieri sono per la sua cara moglie Angie e i suoi figli. Riposa in pace mio caro amico...

 

A seguire trovate una selezione dei tributi a Peter Mayhew condivisi via Twitter.

 

























 

 

 

 

 

