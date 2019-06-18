MTV Movie Awards 2019, vincitori: trionfa "Avengers: Endgame"
Scopri con Blogo i vincitori per il cinema degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019.
Come da copione il blockbuster Avengers: Endgame di Marvel Studios ha trionfato per la categoria cinema agli MTV Movie & TV Awards di quest'anno.
"Endgame" è il culmine di 11 anni di Universo Cinematografico Marvel che ha esordito nel 2008 con il primo film di Iron Man. Diretto da Joe e Anthony Russo da una sceneggiatura scritta da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely, "Endgame" è uscito a fine aprile ed è stato accolto con entusiasmo da critica e fan. "Endgame" ha vinto il premio MTV come miglior film dell'anno battendo concorrenti di gran pregio come BlacKkKlansman di Spike Lee, il film d'animazione Premio Oscar Spider-Man - Un nuovo universo, il romance di Netflix Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo e l'horror Noi del regista di Scappa - Get Out. Oltre al titolo di film dell'anno, "Endgame" vince anche nelle categorie "Miglior Eroe" grazie all'estremo sacrificio di Tony Stark e "Miglior Cattivo" con il sorprendentemente sfaccettato Thanos di Josh Brolin. "Endgame" manca la categoria "Miglior combattimento" letteralmente scippata da un altro campione d'incassi targato Marvel Studios, il film in solitaria di Captain Marvel. A ritirare il premio per il film dell'anno c'erano il co-regista Anthony Russo supportato da Robert Downey Jr. e Chris Hemsworth.
Per quanto riguarda le altre categorie, da segnalare i due premi a testa assegnati al romantico Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo per il "Miglior bacio" e la "Miglior performance straordinaria" a Noah Centineo e al remake A Star Is Born per la "Miglior performance in un film" a Lady Gaga e "Miglior momento musicale" con il duetto "Shallow" interpretato nel film da Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper.
A seguire trovate tutti i vincitori per la categoria cinema degli "MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019".
MIGLIOR FILM
Avengers: Endgame - VINCITORE
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man - Un nuovo universo
Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo
Noi - Us
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN UN FILM
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) - Il coraggio della verità - The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) - A Star is Born - VINCITORE
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - Noi
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) - Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - Bird Box
MIGLIOR EROE
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) - Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) - BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) - Il trono di spade
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) - Avengers: Endgame - VINCITORE
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - Shazam!
MIGLIOR CATTIVO
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) - Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) - The Handmaid's Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) - Avengers: Endgame - VINCITORE
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - Noi
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) - You
MIGLIOR BACIO
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) - Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) - Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) - Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) - Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo - VINCITORE
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) - Venom
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE COMICA
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - Crazy & Rich
Dan Levy (David Rose) - Schitt's Creek - VINCITORE
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) - Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) - Piccola Boss
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - Shazam!
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE STRAORDINARIA
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - Crazy & Rich
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) - Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) - Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) - Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) - Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo - VINCITORE
MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO
Avengers: Endgame - Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel - Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva - VINCITORE
Game of Thrones - Arya Stark vs. Estranei
RBG - Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Disuguaglianza
WWE Wrestlemania - Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
MIGLIOR EROE NELLA VITA REALE
Alex Honnold - Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby - Nanette
Roman Reigns - WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg - RBG - VINCITORE
Serena Williams - Being Serena
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE DA SPAVENTO
Alex Wolff (Peter) - Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) - La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) - Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - Bird Box - VINCITORE
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) - The Haunting
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly - VINCITORE
MIGLIOR MOMENTO MUSICALE
A Star Is Born – “Shallow” - VINCITORE
Bohemian Rhapsody – Live Aid Concert
Captain Marvel, “Just a Girl”
le terrificanti avventure di sabrina – “Masquerade”
On My Block – “Look at that Butt”
Riverdale – “Seventeen”
Spider-Man - Un nuovo Universo – “Sunflower”
The Umbrella Academy – “I Think We’re Alone Now”
MIGLIOR MOMENTO DA MEME
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood - Ray J's Hat
RBG - The Notorious RBG
RuPaul's Drag Race - Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor - Colton Underwood jumps the fence - VINCITORE
Fonte: Variety