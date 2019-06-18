MTV Movie Awards 2019, vincitori: trionfa "Avengers: Endgame"

Come da copione il blockbuster Avengers: Endgame di Marvel Studios ha trionfato per la categoria cinema agli MTV Movie & TV Awards di quest'anno.

"Endgame" è il culmine di 11 anni di Universo Cinematografico Marvel che ha esordito nel 2008 con il primo film di Iron Man. Diretto da Joe e Anthony Russo da una sceneggiatura scritta da Christopher Markus e Stephen McFeely, "Endgame" è uscito a fine aprile ed è stato accolto con entusiasmo da critica e fan. "Endgame" ha vinto il premio MTV come miglior film dell'anno battendo concorrenti di gran pregio come BlacKkKlansman di Spike Lee, il film d'animazione Premio Oscar Spider-Man - Un nuovo universo, il romance di Netflix Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo e l'horror Noi del regista di Scappa - Get Out. Oltre al titolo di film dell'anno, "Endgame" vince anche nelle categorie "Miglior Eroe" grazie all'estremo sacrificio di Tony Stark e "Miglior Cattivo" con il sorprendentemente sfaccettato Thanos di Josh Brolin. "Endgame" manca la categoria "Miglior combattimento" letteralmente scippata da un altro campione d'incassi targato Marvel Studios, il film in solitaria di Captain Marvel. A ritirare il premio per il film dell'anno c'erano il co-regista Anthony Russo supportato da Robert Downey Jr. e Chris Hemsworth.

Per quanto riguarda le altre categorie, da segnalare i due premi a testa assegnati al romantico Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo per il "Miglior bacio" e la "Miglior performance straordinaria" a Noah Centineo e al remake A Star Is Born per la "Miglior performance in un film" a Lady Gaga e "Miglior momento musicale" con il duetto "Shallow" interpretato nel film da Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper.

A seguire trovate tutti i vincitori per la categoria cinema degli "MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019".

MIGLIOR FILM

Avengers: Endgame - VINCITORE

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man - Un nuovo universo

Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo

Noi - Us

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN UN FILM

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) - Il coraggio della verità - The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) - A Star is Born - VINCITORE

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - Noi

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) - Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - Bird Box

MIGLIOR EROE

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) - Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) - BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) - Il trono di spade

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) - Avengers: Endgame - VINCITORE

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - Shazam!

MIGLIOR CATTIVO

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) - Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) - The Handmaid's Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) - Avengers: Endgame - VINCITORE

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - Noi

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) - You

MIGLIOR BACIO

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) - Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) - Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) - Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) - Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo - VINCITORE

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) - Venom

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE COMICA

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - Crazy & Rich

Dan Levy (David Rose) - Schitt's Creek - VINCITORE

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) - Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) - Piccola Boss

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - Shazam!

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE STRAORDINARIA

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - Crazy & Rich

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) - Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) - Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) - Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) - Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo - VINCITORE

MIGLIOR COMBATTIMENTO

Avengers: Endgame - Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel - Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva - VINCITORE

Game of Thrones - Arya Stark vs. Estranei

RBG - Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Disuguaglianza

WWE Wrestlemania - Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

MIGLIOR EROE NELLA VITA REALE

Alex Honnold - Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby - Nanette

Roman Reigns - WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg - RBG - VINCITORE

Serena Williams - Being Serena

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE DA SPAVENTO

Alex Wolff (Peter) - Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) - La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) - Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) - Bird Box - VINCITORE

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) - The Haunting

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly - VINCITORE

MIGLIOR MOMENTO MUSICALE

A Star Is Born – “Shallow” - VINCITORE

Bohemian Rhapsody – Live Aid Concert

Captain Marvel, “Just a Girl”

le terrificanti avventure di sabrina – “Masquerade”

On My Block – “Look at that Butt”

Riverdale – “Seventeen”

Spider-Man - Un nuovo Universo – “Sunflower”

The Umbrella Academy – “I Think We’re Alone Now”

MIGLIOR MOMENTO DA MEME

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood - Ray J's Hat

RBG - The Notorious RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race - Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor - Colton Underwood jumps the fence - VINCITORE

