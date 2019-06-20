Teen Choice Awards 2019, le nomination - guida Avengers: Endgame
L'11 agosto la premiazione.
Avengers: Endgame guida il listone di nomination dei Teen Choice Awards 2019, con ben nove candidarure. A seguirlo un altro titolo Disney, ovvero Aladdin di Guy Ritchie, a quota 5, con la sorpresa Crazy Rich Asians e Aquaman a quota quattro.
Domenica 11 agosto la premiazione, per un premio tv nato esattamente 20 anni or sono, tra musica, film serie televisive. A votare i vincitori proprio i più giovanissimi. A contendere il Teen Choice come miglior action movie dell'anno ad Endgame, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bumblebee e Men in Black: International. Tra gli attori action, sfida tutta Avengers tra Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. e Chris Hemsworth, chiamati a battere John Cena e Samuel L. Jackson, mentre tra le attrici action Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana e Scarlett Johansson dovranno superare Evangeline Lilly, Hailee Steinfeld e Tessa Thompson.
Il premio abbraccia poi comedy, drama e sci-fi, moltiplicando ulteriormente le candidature attoriali, dove spicca la sfida 'pop' tra Rami Malek e Taron Egerton, ovvero Freddie Mercury ed Elton John. Tra i migliori villain dell'anno, Johnny Depp dovrà vedersela con Josh Brolin, Jude Law, Mark Strong, Marwan Kenzari e Patrick Wilson.
le nomination
Choice Action Movie
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Endgame
Bumblebee
Captain Marvel
Men in Black: International
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans – Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International
John Cena – Bumblebee
Paul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame
Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame
Samuel L. Jackson – Captain Marvel
Choice Action Movie Actress
Brie Larson – Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame
Evangeline Lilly – Ant-Man and the Wasp
Hailee Steinfeld – Bumblebee
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame
Tessa Thompson – Men in Black: International
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Endgame
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
Aladdin
Aquaman
Dark Phoenix
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Mary Poppins Returns
Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
James McAvoy – Dark Phoenix
Jason Momoa – Aquaman
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns
Mena Massoud – Aladdin
Will Smith – Aladdin
Zachary Levi – Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
Amber Heard – Aquaman
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Keira Knightley – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Naomi Scott – Aladdin
Sophie Turner – Dark Phoenix
Choice Drama Movie
After
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Cole Sprouse – Five Feet Apart
Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After
Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Chrissy Metz – Breakthrough
Haley Lu Richardson – Five Feet Apart
Josephine Langford – After
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Lana Condor – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Comedy Movie
Crazy Rich Asians
Instant Family
Isn’t It Romantic
Little
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Perfect Date
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Henry Golding – Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Hart – Night School
Liam Hemsworth – Isn’t It Romantic
Mark Wahlberg – Instant Family
Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
Ryan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Awkwafina – Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
Laura Marano – The Perfect Date
Marsai Martin – Little
Rebel Wilson – Isn’t It Romantic
Tiffany Haddish – Night School
Choice Movie Villain
Johnny Depp – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame
Jude Law – Captain Marvel
Mark Strong – Shazam!
Marwan Kenzari – Aladdin
Patrick Wilson – Aquaman
Fonte: HollywoodReporter