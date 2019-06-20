Teen Choice Awards 2019, le nomination - guida Avengers: Endgame

Di Federico Boni giovedì 20 giugno 2019

L'11 agosto la premiazione.

Avengers: Endgame guida il listone di nomination dei Teen Choice Awards 2019, con ben nove candidarure. A seguirlo un altro titolo Disney, ovvero Aladdin di Guy Ritchie, a quota 5, con la sorpresa Crazy Rich Asians e Aquaman a quota quattro.

Domenica 11 agosto la premiazione, per un premio tv nato esattamente 20 anni or sono, tra musica, film serie televisive. A votare i vincitori proprio i più giovanissimi. A contendere il Teen Choice come miglior action movie dell'anno ad Endgame, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bumblebee e Men in Black: International. Tra gli attori action, sfida tutta Avengers tra Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. e Chris Hemsworth, chiamati a battere John Cena e Samuel L. Jackson, mentre tra le attrici action Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana e Scarlett Johansson dovranno superare Evangeline Lilly, Hailee Steinfeld e Tessa Thompson.

Il premio abbraccia poi comedy, drama e sci-fi, moltiplicando ulteriormente le candidature attoriali, dove spicca la sfida 'pop' tra Rami Malek e Taron Egerton, ovvero Freddie Mercury ed Elton John. Tra i migliori villain dell'anno, Johnny Depp dovrà vedersela con Josh Brolin, Jude Law, Mark Strong, Marwan Kenzari e Patrick Wilson.

Teen Choice Awards 2019 le nomination

Choice Action Movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

Bumblebee

Captain Marvel

Men in Black: International

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans – Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International

John Cena – Bumblebee

Paul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame

Samuel L. Jackson – Captain Marvel



Choice Action Movie Actress

Brie Larson – Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame

Evangeline Lilly – Ant-Man and the Wasp

Hailee Steinfeld – Bumblebee

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame

Tessa Thompson – Men in Black: International

Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Endgame



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

Aladdin

Aquaman

Dark Phoenix

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Mary Poppins Returns

Shazam!



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

James McAvoy – Dark Phoenix

Jason Momoa – Aquaman

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns

Mena Massoud – Aladdin

Will Smith – Aladdin

Zachary Levi – Shazam!



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Amber Heard – Aquaman

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Keira Knightley – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Naomi Scott – Aladdin

Sophie Turner – Dark Phoenix



Choice Drama Movie

After

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Five Feet Apart

The Hate U Give

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before



Choice Drama Movie Actor

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Cole Sprouse – Five Feet Apart

Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After

Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Taron Egerton – Rocketman



Choice Drama Movie Actress

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Chrissy Metz – Breakthrough

Haley Lu Richardson – Five Feet Apart

Josephine Langford – After

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Lana Condor – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before



Choice Comedy Movie

Crazy Rich Asians

Instant Family

Isn’t It Romantic

Little

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Perfect Date



Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Henry Golding – Crazy Rich Asians

Kevin Hart – Night School

Liam Hemsworth – Isn’t It Romantic

Mark Wahlberg – Instant Family

Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date

Ryan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu



Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Awkwafina – Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Laura Marano – The Perfect Date

Marsai Martin – Little

Rebel Wilson – Isn’t It Romantic

Tiffany Haddish – Night School



Choice Movie Villain

Johnny Depp – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame

Jude Law – Captain Marvel

Mark Strong – Shazam!

Marwan Kenzari – Aladdin

Patrick Wilson – Aquaman

