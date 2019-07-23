Toronto 2019, tutti i film in selezione ufficiale

Di Antonio M. Abate martedì 23 luglio 2019

La lista dei film presenti al prossimo Festival di Toronto indirettamente ci dice qualcosa anche su quanto potremmo vedere alla Mostra di Venezia

Il Toronto International Film Festival si conferma quell'appuntamento che a suo modo cerca di riassumere parte di ciò che ha offerto il circuito festivaliero blasonato nel corso dell'anno. Piluccando qua e là da Cannes e presumibilmente dalla stessa Mostra di Venezia, che si tiene proprio a ridosso, addirittura sovrapponendosi negli ultimi giorni.

Al di là dei titoli, che v'invitiamo a scoprire in basso, è interessante notare le diciture che accompagnano alcuni di questi. Scopriamo infatti che le voci secondo cui, per dirne due insistentemente accostati a Venezia, ossia Ema di Ema Pablo Larraín e Joker di Todd Phillips, figurano come premiere nordamericane e non mondiali. A riguardo sapremo dopodomani, quando si terrà la conferenza stampa in cui verrà ufficializzato il programma della Mostra.

Non che mancheranno prime assolute sulla carta interessanti, verrebbe da dire "di richiamo", come True History of the Kelly Gang di Justin Kurzel, Radioactive di Marjane Satrapi, Jojo Rabbit di Taika Waititi, Uncut Gems dei fratelli Safdie (anteprima internazionale) o Knives Out di Rian Johnson. Si registra peraltro la presenza del film sui Panama Papers diretto da Steven Soderbergh così come gli ultimi lavori di Atom Egoyan, Alejandro Amenábar, Fernando Meirelles, Armando Iannucci e Noah Baumbach. Di seguito tutti i film selezionati.

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

A Herdade (Tiago Guedes)

Bad Education (Cory Finley)

Coming Home Again (Wayne Wang)

Dolemite Is My Name (Craig Brewer)

Ema (Pablo Larraín)

Endings, Beginnings (Drake Doremus)

Frankie (Ira Sachs)

The Friend (Gabriela Cowperthwaite)

Greed (Michael Winterbottom)

Guest of Honour (Atom Egoyan)

Heroic Losers (Sebastian Borensztein)

Honey Boy (Alma Har’el)

Hope Gap (William Nicholson)

How to Build a Girl (Coky Giedroyc)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Judy (Rupert Goold)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

La Belle Époque (Nicolas Bedos)

The Laundromat (Steven Soderbergh)

The Lighthouse (Robert Eggers)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Military Wives (Peter Cattaneo)

Motherless Brooklyn (Edward Norton)

No.7 Cherry Lane (Yonfan)

The Other Lamb (Malgorzata Szumowska)

Pain and Glory (Pedro Almodóvar)

The Painted Bird (Václav Marhoul)

Parasite (Bong Joon-ho)

Pelican Blood (Katrin Gebbe)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (Armando Iannucci)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Céline Sciamma)

The Report (Scott Z. Burns)

Saturday Fiction (Lou Ye)

The Two Popes (Fernando Meirelles)

Uncut Gems (Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie)

Weathering With You (Makoto Shinkai)

While at War (Alejandro Amenábar)

Film d'apertura

I Am Woman (Unjoo Moon)

Film di chiusura

Radioactive (Marjane Satrapi)

GALAS

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Marielle Heller)

Abominable (Jill Culton)

American Woman (Semi Chellas)

Blackbird (Roger Michell)

Clemency (Chinonye Chukwu)

Ford v Ferrari (James Mangold)

The Goldfinch (John Crowley)

Harriet (Kasi Lemmons)

Hustlers (Lorene Scafaria)

Joker (Todd Phillips)

Just Mercy (Destin Daniel Cretton)

Ordinary Love (Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn)

The Sky Is Pink (Shonali Bose)

The Song of Names (François Girard)

True History of the Kelly Gang (Justin Kurzel)

Western Stars (Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen)

Film d'apertura

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (Daniel Roher)