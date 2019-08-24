Star Wars 9: nuovi set LEGO rivelano il nuovo Millennium Falcon

Di Pietro Ferraro sabato 24 agosto 2019

Rivelati nuovi set LEGO ispirati all'imminente "Star Wars: L'ascesa di Skywalker".

Trapelate online immagini dei nuovi set che LEGO ha dedicato a Star Wars: L'ascesa Skywalker che rivelano un nuovo design per il Millennium Falcon, nuovi personaggi e veicoli della puntata finale della saga Skywalker e anche della nuova serie tv live-action The Mandalorian.

Nel periodo intercorso tra "Gli Ultimi Jedi" e "L'ascesa di Skywalker" sembra che il Millennium Falcon abbia subito alcune modifiche. La classica parabola radar circolare è tornata e potrebbe essere un tocco personale di Lando Calrissian. Ci sono anche altre nuove modifiche evidenti nel design rivelate dal nuovo set LEGO. Nel set Millennium Falcon sono incluse minifigures di Lando, Chewbacca, Finn, C-3PO, R2-D2, D-0 e un alieno sconosciuto.

Un altro set LEGO di "L'ascesa di Skywalker" è denominato "Pasaana Speeder Chase", che presenta Rey e BB-8 su un veicolo nel deserto che cercano di superare in velocità le truppe del Primo Ordine. Questo speeder è nuovo nel franchise di Star Wars ed è stato mostrato nel primo trailer del film. Il set include anche un veicolo del Primo Ordine chiamato "Treadspeeder", che sembra simile ai vecchi modelli della serie. Oltre a Rey e BB-8, il set include due soldati del Primo Ordine.

L'iconico Starfighter Y-Wing della Resistenza è tornato e nonostante alcuni cambiamenti rispetto al design originale la versione LEGO è davvero fantastica. C'è la Zori Bliss di Kerri Russell a pilotare l'iconica nave ed è una delle minifigures incluse nel set, insieme ad un Poe Dameron di nuova concezione. Anche il suo droide D-0 è incluso nel set insieme ad un soldato del Primo Ordine chiamato Krennic Trooper. C'è anche un nuovo droide verde, che aiuta a pilotare la nave come faceva R2-D2 su gli X-Wing Fighter.

I set rivelano anche una minifigure di Snap Wexley inclusa nel set "Resistance A-Wing Starfighter". Anche il tenente Connix è incluso nel set, che potrebbe voler dire che il personaggio di Billie Lourd, la figlia di Carrie Fischer, potrebbe avere più spazio in "L'ascesa di Skywalker". Immancabile anche lo spettacolare Shuttle di Kylo Ren che sarà senza dubbio tra i set più richiesti. Il set include la minifigure di Kylo Ren, uno Stormtrooper, il generale Pryde, un soldato Sith e due Cavalieri di Ren. Infine tra le immagini c'è anche il set "AT-ST Raider" ispirato alla nuova serie live-action The Mandalorian di Disney + e due ulteriori set LEGO, uno dedicato a Yoda e un altro all'Obi-Wan Kenobi di "Una nuova speranza".

